Company Distilling Honors Junior Achievement of East Tennessee as Gather Around Giving Grant Recipient

Townsend, Tennessee, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Company Distilling has selected Junior Achievement of East Tennessee as a 2024/2025 Gather Around Giving grant recipient, an initiative designed to uplift organizations driving positive change in their communities.

Junior Achievement of East Tennessee empowers over 36,000 K-12 students in 24 East Tennessee counties by teaching essential financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship skills. Through hands-on programs and mentorship, JAET prepares young people for success in the real world, fostering a generation of future innovators and leaders.

Company Distilling's Gather Around Giving program provides monthly grants and promotional support to 12 non-profits annually, amplifying their missions and expanding their community impact.

