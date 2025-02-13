Dublin, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paracetamol (CAS 103-90-2) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on Paracetamol provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Paracetamol market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Paracetamol.



The Paracetamol global market report covers the following key points:

Paracetamol description, applications and related patterns

Paracetamol market drivers and challenges

Paracetamol manufacturers and distributors

Paracetamol prices

Paracetamol end-users

Paracetamol downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global Paracetamol market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Paracetamol market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Paracetamol market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Paracetamol market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. PARACETAMOL

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. PARACETAMOL APPLICATIONS



3. PARACETAMOL MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. PARACETAMOL PATENTS



5. PARACETAMOL WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Paracetamol market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Paracetamol supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Paracetamol market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF PARACETAMOL

6.1. Paracetamol manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Paracetamol manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Paracetamol manufacturers in North America

6.4. Paracetamol manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF PARACETAMOL

7.1. Paracetamol suppliers in Europe

7.2. Paracetamol suppliers in Asia

7.3. Paracetamol suppliers in North America

7.4. Paracetamol suppliers in RoW



8. PARACETAMOL WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Paracetamol market

8.2. Paracetamol supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Paracetamol market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. PARACETAMOL MARKET PRICES

9.1. Paracetamol prices in Europe

9.2. Paracetamol prices in Asia

9.3. Paracetamol prices in North America

9.4. Paracetamol prices in RoW



10. PARACETAMOL END-USE SECTOR



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ufgm09

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.