AI in Medical Imaging Market Size Projected to Reach USD 14.46 Bn By 2034

Ottawa, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of revenue, the global AI in medical imaging market is predicted to increase from USD 1.67 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 12.69 billion by 2033, According to Precedence Research.

The global medical imaging market surpassed USD 49.61 billion in 2024 and is estimated to be worth around USD 80.52 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.96% from 2024 to 2034.

In terms of CAGR, The global AI in medical imaging market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 27.10% from 2025 to 2034, On the other hand, the global medical imaging market is expected to grow at 4.96% from 2024 to 2034.

Various applications of AI in AI in medical imaging market, such as improving image quality, data analysis, image analysis, prediction based on collected data, etc, are promoting growth.

The rising investments and fundings from various investors and governments, growing strategic alliances between pharmaceutical and technological companies, advancements in implementing AI for medical imaging and growing expenditure in healthcare settings for adopting advanced imaging techniques are the factors driving the growth of the AI in medical imaging market.

AI in Medical Imaging Market Highlights:

North America dominated the market with the largest share of 38.74% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is growing at the highest CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period.

The neurology segment held the maximum market share of 21.07% in 2024.

The computed tomography segment contributed the biggest market share of 31.09% in 2024.

The hospitals and clinics segment accounted the highest market share of 64.80% in 2024.

The software/platforms segment accounted for the biggest market share of 58.65% in 2024.

AI in Medical Imaging Market Revenue Analysis 2022 to 2024

AI in Medical Imaging Market Revenue (USD Million), By End User

End User 2022 2023 2024 Hospitals and Clinics 489.13 633.10 826.76 Research Laboratories and Diagnostic Centres 171.18 219.75 284.61 Others 102.53 129.31 164.49



AI in Medical Imaging Market Revenue (USD Million), By Application

By Application 2022 2023 2024 Digital Pathology 96.04 123.27 159.64 Oncology 85.29 110.15 143.53 Cardiovascular 82.69 106.22 137.67 Neurology 158.98 205.79 268.76 Lungs (Respiratory System) 64.23 83.12 108.51 Breast (Mammography) 139.37 180.94 236.99 Liver (GI) 54.85 70.36 91.06 Oral Diagnostics 31.73 40.44 51.99 Others (Pediatric ailments, Orthopedics, etc.) 49.66 61.88 77.70



AI in Medical Imaging Market Overview

A new age of healthcare opportunities has been brought about by developments in artificial intelligence (AI) and medical imaging further enhancing medical practice and patient care. The rising investments in R&D activities for potential applications of AI in diagnostic imaging, increased focus on tissue-based detection with improved sensitivity for detecting imaging abnormalities, growing demand for faster and accurate imaging techniques, surge in strategic alliances among companies for advancing medical imaging, support from government bodies and rising public awareness for preventive care are driving the growth of the AI in medical imaging market. The AI-based image processing also makes customized treatment plans easier, which improves the way healthcare is delivered.

Growth Factors in the AI in Medical Imaging Market



Adoption of AI in radiology : Radiology provides easily accessible digital imaging data making this field a leader in AI integration for medical imaging. The potential applications of AI in radiology such as improved accuracy for early disease detection, enhanced efficacy in automating repetitive tasks allowing radiologists to focus on complex cases with optimized workflows and reporting processes in clinical settings is accelerating the market expansion. Furthermore, the increased approvals from regulatory agencies such as the FDA for AI-powered medical imaging devices for radiology are helping in enhancing patient care.



: Radiology provides easily accessible digital imaging data making this field a leader in AI integration for medical imaging. The potential applications of AI in radiology such as improved accuracy for early disease detection, enhanced efficacy in automating repetitive tasks allowing radiologists to focus on complex cases with optimized workflows and reporting processes in clinical settings is accelerating the market expansion. Furthermore, the increased approvals from regulatory agencies such as the FDA for AI-powered medical imaging devices for radiology are helping in enhancing patient care. Growing demand of AI in CT-scan: One of the best diagnostic instruments, CT systems are widely employed in many hospitals and research facilities, which propels market expansion. The market is expanding due to rising demand for Point of Care (POC) CT devices, the development of high-precision CT scanners with AI and ML, and sophisticated visualization systems.

Rising investments in AI firms : The majority of developing nations' efforts are directed at implementing their AI investments. This will help businesses use AI with medical imaging to achieve significant financial development.



: The majority of developing nations' efforts are directed at implementing their AI investments. This will help businesses use AI with medical imaging to achieve significant financial development. Growing demand for skilled radiologists : With advancements in AI applications for medical imaging, the growing demand for expert radiologists for better interpretation and supervision of these AI-driven diagnostic tools. Skilled radiologists can assist in the development and authentication of AI algorithms by providing large datasets and feedback on model performance combined with their clinical proficiency thereby leading to improved accuracy in patient care, streamlined workflows allowing to provide personalized treatment plans for patients.



: With advancements in AI applications for medical imaging, the growing demand for expert radiologists for better interpretation and supervision of these AI-driven diagnostic tools. Skilled radiologists can assist in the development and authentication of AI algorithms by providing large datasets and feedback on model performance combined with their clinical proficiency thereby leading to improved accuracy in patient care, streamlined workflows allowing to provide personalized treatment plans for patients. Advancements in deep learning & neural networks : AI-based technological developments for medical imaging are transforming the medical profession by improving diagnostic precision, boosting productivity and cutting expenses with advancements in deep learning methodologies and neural networks. Convolutional neural networks (CNNs) and recurrent neural networks (RNNs) are perfect for assessing a variety of medical pictures since they are extensively used for image recognition and sequence analysis, respectively.



: AI-based technological developments for medical imaging are transforming the medical profession by improving diagnostic precision, boosting productivity and cutting expenses with methodologies and neural networks. Convolutional neural networks (CNNs) and recurrent neural networks (RNNs) are perfect for assessing a variety of medical pictures since they are extensively used for image recognition and sequence analysis, respectively. Need for robust cybersecurity solutions: The implementation of robust cybersecurity measures for AI in medical imaging helps in ensuring the privacy and integrity of the patient data. The use of secure AI-based algorithms, guidelines by regulatory authorities and governments for protecting sensitive patient data, reliable data scrambling and constant monitoring for data breaches and detection of anomalies in AI algorithms function are driving the market growth. Moreover, the execution of multi-factor authentication and role-based access control features is enhancing the security.

Shift in Medical Imaging with AI:

In December 2024, Cleerly, a leader in advanced cardiovascular imaging successfully raised $106 million in its Series C extension funding round.

Cleerly, a leader in advanced cardiovascular imaging successfully raised $106 million in its Series C extension funding round. In July 2024 , Subtle Medical Inc., a medical imaging software developer raised approximately $10 million in a Series B+ funding round.

, Subtle Medical Inc., a medical imaging software developer raised approximately $10 million in a Series B+ funding round. In February 2024, one of the top MedTech startups in Europe, AZmed, secured €15 million in Series A funding round supporting the company’s goal of streamlining workflows for radiologists by enhancing applications of AI in medical imaging thereby improving the patient care pathway.



AI in Medical Imaging Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Statistics CAGR from 2025 to 2034 27.10% Market Size in 2024 USD 1.28 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 14.46 Billion Historic Period 2020 to 2023 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Solution, Modality, Image Acquisition Technology, Application, End Use, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



AI in Medical Imaging Market Regional Analysis:



U.S. AI in Medical Imaging Market Size to Worth USD 2,795.76 Million by 2034

The U.S. AI in medical imaging market size was estimated at USD 223.80 million in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 2,795.76 million by 2034, with a CAGR of 28.30% from 2025 to 2034.

Rising healthcare expenditure is driving North America

North America held the largest global share of the AI in medical imaging market in 2024. The extensive adoption of modern medical technology is made possible by the region's robust economic conditions and high healthcare spending. There are several well-known Al businesses and startups in the U.S. that specialize in medical imaging applications. For instance, a number of significant IT companies, including Microsoft, Intel, and IBM have invested heavily in creating image solutions that use Al.

Additionally, the area boasts a regulatory climate that is conducive to innovation. The accelerated clearance procedures for AI-based medical imaging devices by the U.S. FDA has reduced the time to market reach, further encouraging various healthcare companies to enter the market. Hospitals and other healthcare facilities in North America are becoming more receptive to incorporating these cutting-edge technologies into their clinical procedures.

Rising economies like India and China are driving the Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth in AI in medical imaging market during the forecast period. The growth of this region is driven by the rising investments in R&D activities, increasing healthcare expenditure for adoption of advanced medical imaging techniques, presence of key market players, supportive government policies for AI adoption and growing prevalence of chronic diseases driving the demand for accurate image diagnostics.

Furthermore, the significant government investments in large population countries like China and India is boosting the development of healthcare potentially leading to drive the market growth in the upcoming years.

AI in Medical Imaging Market Segmentation Analysis:



By Solution Analysis:

The software tools/platforms segment dominated the AI in medical imaging market in 2024.

The growing adoption of machine learning techniques and deep learning algorithms for better understanding and analysis of medical images, integration of data through several imaging modalities (PET, MRI, CT), increased focus on specific diseases, enhanced flexibility through cloud-based solutions and seamless integration into clinical workflows with the use of AI technology is driving the market growth.

Furthermore, the improved diagnostics accuracy allowing timely interventions, development of explainable AI (XAI) models and increased medical data availability is helping reducing workloads for radiologists and enhancing patient care with tailored treatments.

By Image Acquisition Technology Analysis:

The X-ray segment held the largest share of AI in medical imaging market in 2024.

AI solutions with a more clinical focus are becoming increasingly prevalent making radiology as a potential field for AI applications. AI algorithms can assist in detection of abnormalities, for speeding up diagnosis processes and optimizing workflows with enhanced accuracy with advancements in deep learning methodologies thereby automating processes for radiologists with focus on specific applications. Industry leaders like GE Healthcare are developing cutting-edge imaging AI solutions that are increasing the efficiency of the health system as a whole including the radiology department.

The computed tomography segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period.

The likelihood of effective results due to enhanced accuracy in analysing medical images while mitigating errors with AI integration is creating opportunities for market growth of this segment. By boosting picture clarity even at lower doses and adjusting scan parameters in real-time, AI is assisting in dose management ultimately leading to reduced radiation exposure.

By Application:

The neurology segment dominated the AI in medical imaging market in 2024.

Neurological illnesses are the second-highest cause of death across the world. Numerous studies on the use of AI in radiography for detection of brain tumors, volumetric measurements of the brain tissue among others are helping in faster diagnosis of neurological conditions. Almost between 29% to 38% of all commercially available AI-based radiology products focus on the spine or brain.

The breast (mammography) segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth of this segment can be attributed to the enhanced accuracy of cancer detection, automated analysis of lesions, assessment of breast density, integration of multimodal imaging techniques and personalized risk assessment based on patient’s medical history by utilizing AI algorithms. Automatic patient triage and treatment outcome prediction are two examples of jobs that these tools may help with that are not possible for humans.

By End-user:

The hospitals and clinics segment held the major share of the AI in medical imaging market in 2024.

Hospitals extensively utilize cutting-edge AI-based medical cameras and the increased expenditure on adoption of advanced medical imaging techniques is driving the segment's expansion. Additionally, these institutions have seen a rise in patient visits due to advantageous payment regulations that align with the high availability of qualified healthcare experts and also the availability of real-time monitoring and decision-making abilities by integrating AI with hospital systems is further boosting the market growth.

The research laboratories and diagnostics centers segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period because of their quicker turnaround times and growing emphasis on specialist imaging services. These facilities are attracting outpatient services and patients looking for speedier diagnoses since they are utilizing AI to automate image processing, maximizing resource usage and providing affordable solutions. Diagnostic imaging centers are also expanding as a result of the decentralization of healthcare and the development of AI-powered imaging technologies designed for independent facilities.

AI in Medical Imaging Market Top Companies

Siemens Healthineers

Canon Medical Systems Corp.

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Mindray Medical International

Esaote

Hologic

Samsung Medison Co.

FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc.

Cubresa Inc.

Koning Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

Latest Announcements:

In February 2025 , AIRS Medical, an acknowledged global leader in AI-powered diagnostic imaging announced strategic appointments of its key leaders for strengthening their devotion towards expansion of advanced medical imaging and preventive care. Jina Park, Chief Strategy Officer of AIRS Medical said that, “AIRS Medical has already transformed the MRI experience for patients and providers worldwide. I'm excited to build on that foundation and introduce new technologies that will reshape healthcare.”

, AIRS Medical, an acknowledged global leader in AI-powered diagnostic imaging announced strategic appointments of its key leaders for strengthening their devotion towards expansion of advanced medical imaging and preventive care. Jina Park, Chief Strategy Officer of AIRS Medical said that, “AIRS Medical has already transformed the MRI experience for patients and providers worldwide. I'm excited to build on that foundation and introduce new technologies that will reshape healthcare.” In December 2024, Gleamer, a global leader in AI for medical imaging invested €18m in its OncoView project. Christian Allouche, co-founder and CEO of Gleamer said that, “In ten years, artificial intelligence will be indispensable for interpreting every radiology examination. Studies have confirmed its value: AI boosts both productivity and reliability. Being named a laureate of the France 2030 program is a dual recognition for us - of the strength of our technology, highly acclaimed in France and internationally, and of our pivotal role in shaping the future of radiology. This strategic support will enable us to expand our applications with a new generation of AI solutions specifically dedicated to cancer imaging needs.”

What is Going Around the Globe?

In February 2025 , RapidAI, a global leader in AI-powered medical imaging analysis and coordinated care, was approved the FDA 510(k) clearance for its first of a kind, automated 3D imaging reconstruction solution called the Lumina 3D which was designed to replace manual workflows with the use of AI.

, RapidAI, a global leader in AI-powered medical imaging analysis and coordinated care, was approved the FDA 510(k) clearance for its first of a kind, automated 3D imaging reconstruction solution called the Lumina 3D which was designed to replace manual workflows with the use of AI. In December 2024, Segmed entered into an agreement with Bayer for merging Segmed’s leading solution for real-world imaging data (RWiD) with Bayer’s AI Innovation Platform (AIIP) which will further advance development of AI-driven applications in healthcare.

The research report categorizes the AI in Medical Imaging Market into the following segments and subsegments:



By Solution

Software Tools/ Platforms

Services Integration Deployment



By Image Acquisition Technology

X-Ray

Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Ultrasound Imaging

Molecular Imaging



By Application

Digital Pathology

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Neurology

Lung (Respiratory System)

Breast (Mammography)

Liver (GI)

Oral Diagnostics

Other



By End Use

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Laboratories and Diagnostic Centers

Others (Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Intensive care at home, etc.)



By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

