TalkingParents Features a Child of Divorce to Share Expert Advice on Instagram

Fort Walton Beach, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Follow TalkingParents on Instagram starting February 17th to get expert advice on prioritizing your children during divorce. Bella Duncan, @akidwithtwohomes, will join @talkingparentsapp for a full week to share her expertise as an empowered kid of divorce who is determined to make change for the better. Bella's expert week will cover topics that help you learn how to:

Improve your kids’ childhood experience during and after divorce

Build your kids up with respectful communication between you and your co-parent

Act appropriately around your children during divorce

And much more…

“I am motivated to help kids of divorce feel seen, heard, and less alone.”

-Bella Duncan

Having lived between two homes for over 20 years, Bella has experienced many of the challenges children of divorce face first-hand. Backed by her lived experience and enriched education in Law and Psychology, Bella offers a unique perspective, providing insights into the realities of divorce through the eyes of the child.

Visit TalkingParents’ Instagram profile daily from February 17th to February 21st to ask Bella your questions and get expert advice in real-time.

About TalkingParents

TalkingParents is a communications and coordination platform that offers co-parents secure and accountable tools for the responsibility that matters most—raising children. Founded in 2012 on the idea of mutual accountability with an Unalterable Record of all communications and activities, TalkingParents has helped over half a million families find support and peace of mind with tools like Accountable Calling, Accountable Payments, Secure Messaging, and Shared Calendar. With the ability to request unalterable, court-certified Records, TalkingParents is trusted by parents and legal professionals nationwide. TalkingParents strives to increase family harmony through better communications and transparency. For more information, visit TalkingParents.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.

