Peptide Therapeutics Market Size Expected to Reach USD 83.75 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global peptide therapeutics market size was valued at USD 49.13 billion in 2024 and is projected to surpass USD 83.75 billion by 2034. According to Precedence Research.

The market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% during the forecast period. Peptide therapeutics are in high demand due to the growing number of patients and the growing demand for better therapeutic options.

The Full Study is Readily Available | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2548

Peptide Therapeutics Market Overview:

Over the past ten years, new production, modification, and analytical technologies have greatly advanced the development of peptide drugs. Peptides' fundamental limitations have been addressed, and the discipline has been able to continue progressing thanks to the production and modification of peptides through the use of both chemical and biological processes, as well as innovative design and delivery techniques.

The beginning of the twenty-first century marked the beginning of a new era in peptide drug discovery, one that has been greatly expedited by developments in structural biology, recombinant biologics, and new synthetic and analytical methods.

Peptide Therapeutics Market Highlights:

North America dominated the market with the highest market share of 45.96% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.20% between 2025 and 2034.

By application, the metabolic disorder segment has captured around 22.80% of the market share in 2024.

By application, the gastrointestinal disorder segment is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.31% between 2025 and 2035.

By type, the innovative segment has accounted for more than 60.40% of revenue share in 2024.

By type, the generic segment is expected to expand at a notable CAGR of 4.76% between 2025 and 2034.

By route of administration, the parenteral segment has generated more than 76.03% of revenue share in 2024.

By route of administration, the oral segment is expanding at a CAGR of 6.02% between 2025 and 2034.

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment has contributed around 39.90% of the market share in 2024.

By distribution channel, the online drug stores segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.51% between 2025 and 2034.

By synthesis technology, the liquid phase peptide synthesis (LPPS) segment has recorded the largest market share of 45.87% in 2024.



Set up a meeting at your convenience to get more insights instantly! https://www.precedenceresearch.com/schedule-meeting

Growth Factors in the Peptide Therapeutics Market

Treatment of various diseases : Drug development is being revolutionized by peptides, which provide individualized and personalized therapies for a variety of illnesses. Their potential in the treatment of cancer, diabetes, neurological illnesses (including Parkinson's and Alzheimer's), cardiovascular diseases, and uncommon genetic problems is being investigated.

: Drug development is being revolutionized by peptides, which provide individualized and personalized therapies for a variety of illnesses. Their potential in the treatment of cancer, diabetes, neurological illnesses (including Parkinson's and Alzheimer's), cardiovascular diseases, and uncommon genetic problems is being investigated. Application in cosmetics : Peptides have gained popularity in the cosmetics industry as potent anti-aging components. It is well recognized that peptides such as MatrixylTM and ArgirelineTM can increase the synthesis of collagen, improve skin suppleness, lessen wrinkles, and improve the texture of the skin overall.

: Peptides have as potent components. It is well recognized that peptides such as MatrixylTM and ArgirelineTM can increase the synthesis of collagen, improve skin suppleness, lessen wrinkles, and improve the texture of the skin overall. Development of nutraceuticals: Because of their possible health advantages, bioactive peptides are becoming more and more well-liked in the nutraceuticals industry. For example, collagen peptides promote muscle development, skin elasticity, and joint health. The functions of other bioactive peptides in blood pressure control, weight management, and immunological modulation are being studied.





Opportunities in the Peptide Therapeutics Market

In June 2024 , after a successful $6.5 million seed investment, TwoStep Medicines, a biotechnology firm creating innovative targeted medicines for solid tumors, today announced its formal debut. The delivery system of TwoStep Therapeutics is based on a special polyspecific integrin-binding peptide (PIP) that targets tumors.

, after a successful $6.5 million seed investment, TwoStep Medicines, a biotechnology firm creating innovative targeted medicines for solid tumors, today announced its formal debut. The delivery system of TwoStep Therapeutics is based on a special polyspecific integrin-binding peptide (PIP) that targets tumors. In February 2024 , Insamo, a biotechnology firm that is at the forefront of discovering cyclic peptides that are both oral and membrane-permeable, revealed that it has raised $12 million in startup finance.

, Insamo, a biotechnology firm that is at the forefront of discovering cyclic peptides that are both oral and membrane-permeable, revealed that it has raised $12 million in startup finance. In February 2024, Novo Holdings and Forbion led the €26 million (about $28 million) early funding for the launch of Copenhagen-based Orbis. Orbis Medicines is creating macrocyclic peptides that may be administered orally as tablets and target a broader variety of targets.



You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344

Peptide Therapeutics Market Coverage

Report Attribute Key Statistic Market Size in 2025 USD 52.59 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 83.75 Billion CAGR 2025 to 2034 5.31 Percent Dominating Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Historic Period 2020 to 2023 Segments Covered Application, Type, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, Synthesis Technology, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa

U.S. Peptide Therapeutics Market Size to Surpass USD 33.61 Billion by 2034

The U.S. peptide therapeutics market size was valued at USD 19.86 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 33.61 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.23% from 2025 to 2034.

Strong healthcare and pharma industry drive North America

North America dominated the peptide therapeutics market in 2024. This region's increasing need for peptide-based or target-specific medications to treat patients with chronic illnesses is probably the reason for the largest proportion.

Here, it is important to note that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention research states that over 129 million Americans suffer from at least one chronic illness, including diabetes, obesity, heart disease, and hypertension. Moreover, another important factor contributing to North America's largest growth share is the growing technical advancements in the production of peptide therapies.

Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription

Growing government strategies are driving the Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific’s peptide therapeutics market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period because chronic illnesses are becoming more common, and the population is getting older. Significant expenditures in healthcare infrastructure, growing disposable incomes, and benevolent government regulations that promote biotechnology research and development are all contributing factors to this sharp rise. One of the main factors propelling the Asia Pacific peptide treatments market is the increasing incidence of chronic illnesses.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that non-communicable diseases are responsible for 71% of all deaths in the area, with diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disease being the leading causes. According to the International Diabetes Federation, there will be 385 million adults with diabetes in the Asia Pacific area by 2023, up from 243 million in 2023.

The region's growing healthcare spending and advancing healthcare infrastructure are also propelling market growth. Healthcare spending in Asia Pacific is predicted by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to reach $2.4 trillion by 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% between 2020 and 2025. The business is being further stimulated by government initiatives to finance biotechnology research. For instance, the growth of biomedicine as a strategically important business is given top priority in China's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021–2025), with a focus on peptide medicines.

Peptide Therapeutics Market Segmentation Outlook:

By Application Outlook:

The metabolic disorder segment dominated the peptide therapeutics market in 2024.

Pharmaceutical therapies based on peptides—short sequences of amino acids that target and alter biological processes implicated in metabolic disorders, including diabetes, obesity, and associated illnesses, are known as peptide-based metabolic disorder medicines. The goal of these treatments is to improve patient outcomes and quality of life by controlling hormone levels, improving insulin sensitivity, managing glucose metabolism, and controlling hunger.

The cancer segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period.

In the rapidly changing field of cancer treatment, therapeutic peptides are becoming more and more important. Despite the fact that there are now few peptide medications available for the clinical treatment of cancer, a large amount of preclinical research is being conducted, which bodes well for the future.

By Type Outlook:

The innovative segment dominated the peptide therapeutics market in 2024.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized over 100 therapeutic peptides to date, and the pipeline of novel, clinically useful peptide therapies is constantly growing. By facilitating the quick examination of massive data sets with the goal of forecasting the three-dimensional structure and interactions of a particular peptide, AI-based techniques have the potential to revolutionize the peptide drug development process.

By Route of Administration Outlook:

The parenteral segment held the largest share of the peptide therapeutics market in 2024.

Nowadays, parenteral methods such as subcutaneous (s.c.), intramuscular, or intravenous (i.v.) injections are used to provide the majority of marketed protein and peptide medications. Parenteral delivery can circumvent biological barriers, unlike oral and pulmonary delivery. The creation of innovative delivery strategies is essential to the effectiveness of the parenteral administration of proteins and peptides.

By Distribution Channel Outlook:

The hospital pharmacies segment dominated the peptide therapeutics market in 2024.

In order to give patients high-quality treatment, hospital pharmacies and medication management appear to play a crucial role. The hospital's medical equipment and medication distribution networks received special attention. In a contemporary hospital, a pharmacy performs a variety of practical duties associated with the medical operations of the facility.

The online drug stores segment is expected to grow significantly in the peptide therapeutics industry during the forecast period. Using e-pharmacy to obtain prescription medications is quite simple. This approach is an extremely convenient and quick way to get medication, especially for individuals who live far from a typical pharmacy, are old, disabled, or work long hours. Furthermore, shipping is far less expensive than going to a conventional drugstore.

By Synthesis Technology Outlook:

The liquid-phase peptide synthesis (LPPS) segment held the major share of the peptide therapeutics market in 2024.

The benefits of solution-phase and solid-phase chemistry are combined in the hybrid process known as liquid-phase peptide synthesis. For applications where purity is a concern, the method works best when synthesizing short peptides (up to 20 amino acids). The solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPSS) segment is estimated to grow significantly in the market. SPPS significantly altered the approach to peptide synthesis.

Machines can automatically carry out all the synthetic procedures necessary to prepare many peptide samples after a synthesis strategy has been established and the amino acid sequence of peptides has been programmed. Nowadays, SPPS is the preferred technique for producing peptides.

Browse Related Reports:

Peptide Therapeutics Market Top Companies

Eli Lilly & Company

Amgen Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Ever Neuro Pharma GmbH

Bausch Health

Abbvie

What is Going Around the Globe?

In October 2024 , with an emphasis on creating novel peptide-based immunotherapies targeting hard-to-reach targets, particularly protein-protein interactions, Spima Therapeutics SAS announced its start.

, with an emphasis on creating novel peptide-based immunotherapies targeting hard-to-reach targets, particularly protein-protein interactions, Spima Therapeutics SAS announced its start. In September 2024 , for its flagship medication candidate, SPM001, PIMA Therapeutics negotiated a worldwide exclusive licensing deal with SATT AxLR at launch. With remarkable pharmacological qualities, SPM001 is a stapled peptide that blocks the Myddosome complex. It may be used to treat aggressive malignancies and severe immunological diseases that are typified by MyD88 mutations.

, for its flagship medication candidate, SPM001, PIMA Therapeutics negotiated a worldwide exclusive licensing deal with SATT AxLR at launch. With remarkable pharmacological qualities, SPM001 is a stapled peptide that blocks the Myddosome complex. It may be used to treat aggressive malignancies and severe immunological diseases that are typified by MyD88 mutations. In June 2024 , a $85 million Series A funding was announced today by InduPro, Inc., a biotechnology business that defines protein spatial interactions to develop innovative medicines for the treatment of autoimmune disorders and cancer.

, a $85 million Series A funding was announced today by InduPro, Inc., a biotechnology business that defines protein spatial interactions to develop innovative medicines for the treatment of autoimmune disorders and cancer. In January 2024, WuXi AppTec declared that its two new peptide production facilities, one in Changzhou and the other in Taixing, China, had been put into service. In response to the growing demand for peptide therapies worldwide, this major expansion has raised the company's Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS) total reactor volume to 32,000 liters.

The research report categorizes the Peptide Therapeutics Market into the following segments and subsegments:



By Application

Gastrointestinal Disorder

Metabolic Disorder

Neurological Disorder

Cancer

Others



By Type

Generic

Innovative

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Pulmonary

Mucosal

Others



By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Drug Stores



By Synthesis Technology

Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS)

Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS)

Hybrid Technology



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2548

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344

Precedence Research offers exclusive subscription services designed to provide in-depth data and analytics insights. With a subscription, you gain access to a comprehensive suite of statistical resources, market intelligence, and research tools tailored to your business needs. Whether you're looking for industry trends, competitive analysis, or future market projections, our subscription plans ensure you stay ahead with reliable, up-to-date information.

Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Blogs:

Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Statifacts | Towards EV Solutions | Towards Dental | Towards Automotive | Nova One Advisor

Get Recent News:

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/news

For Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter