IGadgets and LONGER collaborate on promoting The LONGER Nano Duo: The Best AI Laser Engraver

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGadgets is pleased to announce its collaboration with LONGER, who pushed the boundaries in 3d printing and laser engraver technology.

The world of laser engraving is evolving, and the LONGER Nano Duo is at the forefront of this revolution. Designed for both professionals and hobbyists, this AI-driven engraver blends power, precision, and ease of use like never before.

AI instant Text to Image Design

No professional design skills needed, you can get your desired design in seconds with LONGER self-developed Laser burn Software and APP. Simply type in your ideas and Laser burn will turn them to up to 10 different designs with 3 image ratios selectable to choose from.

AI Eye Auto Batch Production

The AI Eyes 16MP camera ensures perfect focus with ease, automatically filling patterns and transforming ordinary materials into stunning 3D reliefs. It auto-recognizes material shapes making batch production faster and simpler than ever.

20W Diode + 2W IR Laser

Nano Duo delivers exceptional engrave and cut on almost any material. As it has combined the abilities of two lasers: a 2W infrared laser, perfect for precise metal engraving, and a 20W blue diode laser which is ideal for a wide range of materials.

Detailed 3D Embossing on wood

Nano Duo’s algorithm can automatically adjust lifting laser head engraving depth based on a material’s colour, achieving incredibly detailed and refined 3D embossing effects with precise and ease.

Expanding Creative Possibilities

Nano Duo offers a 160x140mm intrinsic working area, which can be expanded to an impressive 300x300mm with the dual-axis extension, giving you the freedom to push your creative boundaries and bring intricate ideas to life.

Versatility & Efficiency

Nano Duo has the Smart Track Vertical Cut pioneered by LONGER which preserves exceptional engraving detail and precision, while also enabling motion vertical cutting at any spots up to 16mm for greater versatility

Speed Meets Precision

The Nano Duo is capable of engraving at up to 10000 mm/s, delivering precise and rapid results that rival industrial-grade machines. Nano Duo minimizes wait times, whether you're working on intricate designs or large-scale projects.

0.00199mm Motion Accuracy

With advanced laser components, the Nano Duo ensures every detail of your creations is captured with flawless precision. Paired with innovative 225-point position calibration, it delivers razor-sharp edges and guarantees exceptional accuracy.

Ultimate Freedom & Accessibility

Enjoy 360-degree engraving freedom with handheld capability, creating offline without constraints. The Nano Duo is more than just a tool—it’s an innovation that turns your visions into reality.

Engrave like a master. Dream it. AI designs it. Nano Duo achieves it.

About LONGER

LONGER's story began in 2016 when the brand acquired RepRapPro, a British 3D printing pioneer that had spawned over 80% of the world's 3D printers. This strategic merger broadened LONGER's possibilities and drove unprecedented growth.

In 2018, LONGER established its own ISO9001-compliant manufacturing facility to maintain the highest quality standards. This move significantly boosted the brand's credibility and recognition in the industry. The same year, LONGER secured a round of large-scale financing from Dongfang Fuhai, which further fueled its innovation and development.

Facing the future, LONGER began preparations for the establishment of a global operation center, warehousing facilities, and after-sales service outlets in 2019. This initiative aimed to ensure a seamless experience for its growing customer base

For further information please visit longer3d.com or check the LONGER campaign page here.

SOURCE IGadgets