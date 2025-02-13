POET and Tallgrass Announce Collaboration on Carbon Capture Project

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, POET, the world’s largest producer of biofuels, and Tallgrass, a leading infrastructure company, announced they have entered into definitive agreements to connect POET’s Fairmont, Nebraska bioprocessing facility to the Tallgrass Trailblazer carbon dioxide (CO2) pipeline. Under the arrangement, the POET facility will capture bioCO2 for transportation and permanent underground sequestration in Wyoming.

Tallgrass is in the process of converting a natural gas pipeline that has safely operated for over a decade to transport CO2 to its sequestration site in Wyoming, minimizing the need for additional pipeline infrastructure. The Trailblazer project is under construction and expected to commence commercial operations in 2025, which will enable near-term connectivity of POET Bioprocessing – Fairmont.

Capturing and sequestering bioCO2 from the bioethanol production process lowers the carbon intensity of the final product, which will open new market opportunities that create value for Nebraska corn growers and bioethanol producers.

By delivering bioCO2 for transportation and sequestration, POET will not only benefit the farmers who supply their facility; under the Trailblazer Community Benefits Agreement, POET’s commitment will also support additional direct funding to the landowners who have agreed to site the pipeline on their property and the communities that are hosting the infrastructure.

“POET is excited to join the Tallgrass Trailblazer project,” said Jeff Broin, POET Founder and CEO. “Carbon capture is a tremendous opportunity to create significant value for farmers and bioethanol producers while strengthening rural communities and counties in Nebraska and across the Midwest. We believe this initiative — and similar carbon capture projects — will play an important role in unleashing even more opportunities for agriculture in the future.”

“We are excited to be collaborating with POET in Nebraska and are proud that our work with them will broadly benefit the Nebraskan communities associated with the project and continue to add value across the state’s bioeconomy,” said Alison Nelson, Segment President of CO2 Business Development and Origination at Tallgrass.

About POET

POET’s vision is to create a world in sync with nature. As the world’s largest producer of biofuel and a global leader in sustainable bioproducts, POET creates plant-based alternatives to fossil fuels that unleash the regenerative power of agriculture and cultivate opportunities for America’s farm families. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Sioux Falls, POET operates 34 bioprocessing facilities across eight states and employs more than 2,400 team members. With a suite of bioproducts that includes high-quality animal feed, corn oil, green asphalt rejuvenator, purified alcohol, and bioCO2, POET nurtures an unceasing commitment to innovation and advances powerful, practical solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges. Today, POET holds more than 140 patents worldwide and continues to break new ground in biotechnology, yielding lower-carbon, more efficient renewable energy and bioproducts. Learn more at poet.com.

About Tallgrass

Tallgrass is a leading infrastructure company focused on safely, reliably, and sustainably delivering the energy and services that fuel our nation and power our quality of life. With large-scale, multicommodity infrastructure across 14 states, including more than 10,000 miles of pipelines, Tallgrass is an established, industry-leading operator. Learn more at tallgrass.com.

