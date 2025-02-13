Wang & Lee Group Enters Strategic ESG Partnership with Jinshan Hi-Tech Group for Innovative Waste Treatment Solutions

Hong Kong, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wang & Lee Group is delighted to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Jinshan Hi-Tech Group, a pioneer in cutting-edge environmental technologies. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the journey towards introducing the third generation of overall solutions for the harmless treatment of domestic waste in Hong Kong.

The partnership between Wang & Lee and Jinshan Hi-Tech Group signifies a shared commitment to revolutionizing waste management practices in the region. By combining Wang & Lee's expertise in green energy and ESG solutions with Jinshan Hi-Tech Group's innovative technologies, this collaboration aims to address the pressing issue of domestic waste treatment in Hong Kong.

"We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with Jinshan Hi-Tech Group," said Mr. Ho, CEO of Wang & Lee. "Together, we are dedicated to introducing advanced solutions that will not only minimize the environmental impact of domestic waste but also contribute to a cleaner and healthier future for Hong Kong."

The third generation of overall solutions for harmless treatment of domestic waste promises to set new benchmarks in sustainability and efficiency. By leveraging state-of-the-art technologies and best practices, Wang & Lee and Jinshan Hi-Tech Group aim to establish a model for environmentally friendly waste management that can be replicated on a larger scale.

"We are excited to collaborate with Wang & Lee in developing innovative waste treatment solutions for Hong Kong," stated Mr. Yang, Chairman of Jinshan Hi-Tech Group. "This partnership underscores our shared vision of creating a greener and more sustainable future for the community."

Both companies are committed to working closely together to finalize the details of the partnership and commence the implementation of the groundbreaking waste treatment solutions. Through this collaboration, Wang & Lee and Jinshan Hi-Tech Group are set to lead the way in transforming waste management practices in Hong Kong and beyond.

Wang & Lee is also considering issuing an ESG bond in Luxembourg to raise funds for the purpose of this project.

Contact:

ir@wangnlee.com.hk