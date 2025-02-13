Molecular Cytogenetics Market Size to Expand USD 6.9 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global molecular cytogenetics market size was valued at USD 2.51 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 6.23 billion by 2033, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

Get All the Details in Our Solutions – Download Brochure: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-brochure/5362

Molecular Cytogenetics Market Overview

Clinical cytogenetics has advanced significantly over the last ten years as molecular biology methods have been used to analyze chromosomes. The study of chromosomes, including their fine structure, quantity, and behavior, is the focus of cytogenetics. These studies are linked to their specific roles. The interpretation of numerical and complicated structural chromosomal abnormalities is enhanced by molecular cytogenetic techniques, which bridge the gap between conventional and molecular cytogenetics. Molecular cytogenetic techniques have become an essential adjunct to conventional cytogenetics or perhaps a better alternative.

Driving Factors for Market Growth

Rise in genetic disorders.

The demand for the molecular cytogenetics market is expected to be driven by the rising occurrence of uncommon infections. Numerous research and development projects aiming at developing tailored medications have been made possible by the growing knowledge and correlation of traits within the human genome pool. In order to improve patient care and results, industry participants are also launching cutting-edge molecular cytogenetics technologies. This demonstrates a dedication to developing medical technologies and enhancing the efficacy of molecular cytogenetics-related diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.

Rise in adoption of the FISH technique.

One major trend propelling market expansion is the growing use of fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) technology. A popular molecular cytogenetic method for identifying genetic anomalies at the chromosomal and gene levels is called FISH technology. The method aids in the identification of genetic anomalies linked to infectious illnesses, genetic disorders, and cancer. The expansion of the molecular cytogenetics market is anticipated to be driven by the growing use of the FISH method in research and diagnostics during the projected period.

Get the latest insights on healthcare industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

Usage in personalized medicine

The molecular cytogenetics market is also benefiting from the growing focus on customized medicine. Personalized therapies, which are becoming more popular, heavily rely on genetic data. Molecular cytogenetics provides important insights into chromosomal and genetic variations that facilitate the creation of personalized medications. To improve OTG's cytogenetic imaging and analytical services in the UK, for example, Oxford Gene Technology (OTG) and Applied Spectral Imaging (ASI) teamed together in June 2023.

Opportunities in the Molecular Cytogenetics Market

In December 2024, the groundbreaking DNA data storage startup Biomemory reported raising $18 million in Series A investment. This funding will support Biomemory's objective to use state-of-the-art molecular technology to revolutionize data storage in the future.





Regional Insights

Elevate your healthcare strategy with Towards Healthcare. Enhance efficiency and drive better outcomes—schedule a call today: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Rising consumer awareness is driving North America.

North America held the largest share of the molecular cytogenetics market in 2023. The increased financing and expenditures from private organizations have resulted in a more developed healthcare infrastructure in the area. Furthermore, there are research facilities in the nation that provide cures for illnesses like cancer and other hereditary conditions. Therefore, to guarantee that people with illnesses may be identified, the medical institutions in the area use sophisticated molecular diagnostics technologies. Additionally, end consumers are becoming more conscious about their health. As a result, people are regularly tested for the disease in order to detect it early. In order to boost market growth, the medical facilities in the area are implementing these technologies within their healthcare facilities.

Furthermore, the prevalence of chronic and genetic disorders in North American countries underscores the significance of precise diagnosis methods such as molecular cytogenetics. For example, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there will be about 6,000 kids born with Down syndrome in the US each year in 2023.

In order to guarantee safety and effectiveness, the regulatory agencies in each of the North American countries are also putting strong regulatory frameworks into place. As a result, a number of healthcare institutions would keep using these solutions in order to abide by these rules, which would support regional market expansion.

Growing human genome research is driving the Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest-growing molecular cytogenetics market during the forecast period because of government programs supporting genomic research, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and growing awareness of genetic disorders. The market is anticipated to increase significantly in nations like China and India due to the rising need for better diagnostic technologies. The rise in the incidence of cancer and genetic disorders in the area is the cause of this rise in the need for diagnostic testing.

Numerous intriguing human genome sequencing initiatives are underway, with Genome Asia 100K (GA 100K) being one of the most recent. This effort will sequence and analyze 100,000 Asian genomes, accelerating precision medicine and population-specific medical advancements. GA 100K hopes to learn more about the biology of illnesses and discover new potential therapeutic medications with this research. The Asia-Pacific region's evolving genomic research landscape is anticipated to support the market expansion for molecular cytogenetics.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Market Segmentation

By application, the oncology segment held the largest share of the molecular cytogenetics market in 2024. Global predictions for incident cancer cases in 20201 were 19.3 million, according to the Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN). After the United States of America and China, India came in at number three. According to GLOBOCAN, there will be 2.08 million cancer cases in India in 2040, a 57.5 percent increase from 2020. Planning, monitoring, and assessing cancer control efforts requires up-to-date information in each given area.

By application, the personalized medicine segment is estimated to achieve the fastest growth rate in the market during the forecast period. For the fourth year in a row, one-third of newly authorized FDA medications in the US in 2023 were tailored medicines, according to statistics from the Tailored Medicine Coalition (PMC). In the rare illness arena, where the number of new therapy approvals more than quadrupled last year, the trend toward individualized treatment approvals is especially apparent. In 2023, the FDA authorized 16 novel customized therapies for patients with rare disorders, compared to just six in 2022. In addition, seven cancer treatments and three for other illnesses and ailments were among the recently authorized customized therapies for 2023.

By technology, the comparative genomic hybridization segment dominated the molecular cytogenetics market in 2024. Originally created as a research tool for the study of genomic alterations in cancer, microarray-based comparative genomic hybridization (array CGH) is a technologically advanced platform that was recently adopted in the clinical laboratory. It enables a high-resolution evaluation of DNA copy number alterations linked to chromosome abnormalities.

By product, the consumables segment held the major share of the molecular cytogenetics market in 2024. Diagnostic and research tests are in high demand due to growing knowledge and awareness of genetic illnesses, cancer, and customized therapy. Consumables for molecular cytogenetic testing will become more necessary as a direct result of this increase in demand.

By product, the services segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Rapid advancements in genomic technologies, such as NGS and array-based platforms, have produced large volumes of data in the field of molecular cytogenetics, and bioinformatics-based data analysis algorithms are essential for managing and analyzing these large genomic datasets. As a result, the increasing software development is anticipated to fuel the demand for molecular cytogenetics.

By end-use, the clinical & research laboratories segment was dominant in the molecular cytogenetics market in 2024. Clinic laboratories offer diagnostic services for genetic disorders and cancer, and they are also widely used in academic and research labs. Benefits like improved and customized testing alternatives, efficient invoicing methods, and affordability are all highlighted by these institutions. Additionally, the demand is anticipated to be driven by the expansion of research institutions and the expanding number of cancer diagnostic tests.

By end-use, the pharmaceutical & biotech companies segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Businesses in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries are putting more effort into creating tailored treatments that target these particular genetic variants. Furthermore, molecular cytogenetics is expanding in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries because of technology developments like next-generation sequencing, microarray analysis, and high-resolution imaging. This is probably going to encourage commercial expansion in the molecular cytogenetics sector.

Competitive Landscape

Abolis Biotechnologies, Beam Therapeutics, Deep Genomics, ElevateBio, LLC, Fulgent Genetics, Intellia Therapeutics, Illumina, kb DNA, LabCorp, Mammoth Biosciences, NeoGenomics, Oxford Gene Technology, Sherlock Biosciences, and Twist Bioscience.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

Core Clinical Molecular Diagnostics Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/core-clinical-molecular-diagnostics-market-sizing

Molecular Interaction Analyzer Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/molecular-interaction-analyzer-market-sizing

Pancreatic Cancer Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/pancreatic-cancer-market

Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/preparative-and-process-chromatography-market-size

Polyclonal Antibodies Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/polyclonal-antibodies-market-sizing

Tissue Clearing Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/tissue-clearing-market-sizing

Macular Edema and Macular Degeneration Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/macular-edema-and-macular-degeneration-market-sizing

Stroke Management Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/stroke-management-market-sizing

Single-use Pump Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/single-use-pump-market-sizing

Glycomics Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/glycomics-market-sizing

Recent Developments

In July 2023 , the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), located in the city, introduced Optical Genome Mapping (OGM), a cutting-edge, extremely expensive next-generation genetic testing technique that may precisely identify genomic anomalies that lead to a variety of hereditary diseases in people.

, the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), located in the city, introduced Optical Genome Mapping (OGM), a cutting-edge, extremely expensive next-generation genetic testing technique that may precisely identify genomic anomalies that lead to a variety of hereditary diseases in people. In January 2023, Oncquest Laboratories, a diagnostic services company, partnered with Carl Zeiss and MetaSystems, Germany, to launch a cytogenetic analysis laboratory. Hematologic neoplasms and genetic diseases can be diagnosed and treated, and their prognosis is affected by cytogenetics analysis, which is aided by the fully automated cytogenetics workstation.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Application

Oncology

Personalized Medicine

Genetic Disorders

Others

By Technology

Comparative Genomic Hybridization aCGH sCGH

FISH

Immunohistochemistry

Karyotyping Spectral Virtual

Others



By Product

Consumables

Services

Instruments



By End-Use

Clinical & Research Laboratories

Hospitals & Path Labs

Academic Research Institutions

Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Discover our detailed Table of Contents (TOC) for the Molecular Cytogenetics Market @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/table-of-content/molecular-cytogenetics-market-sizing

Invest in Our Premium Strategic Solution @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5362

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Gain access to the latest insights and statistics in the healthcare industry by subscribing to our Annual Membership. Stay updated on healthcare industry segmentation with detailed reports, market trends, and expert analysis tailored to your needs. Stay ahead of the curve with valuable resources and strategic recommendations. Join today to unlock a wealth of knowledge and opportunities in the dynamic world of healthcare: Get a Subscription

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations. We are a global strategy consulting firm that assists business leaders in gaining a competitive edge and accelerating growth. We are a provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations.

Browse our Brand-New Journals:

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire