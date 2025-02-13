NJIT Maintains Highest Research Classification, Renews its R1 Status from Carnegie

Newark, N.J., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) has once again earned the prestigious R1 designation from the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, reaffirming its standing as a top-tier doctoral university with very high research activity. This continued recognition reflects NJIT’s commitment to cutting-edge research, innovation and the advancement of knowledge.

NJIT has demonstrated significant growth in key research metrics that contribute to the R1 designation. The university’s research expenditures have reached $165 million based on the Carnegie-measured three-year average (FY21-FY23), with FY24 reaching $178 million in total research expenditures. This substantial investment fuels groundbreaking work across a wide range of disciplines. Furthermore, the number of doctoral degrees awarded has increased dramatically, with a three-year average of 97, a remarkable 60% jump over the previous three-year period.

“This reaffirmation of our R1 status is a testament to the dedication and talent of our faculty, researchers and students,” said John Pelesko, provost and senior executive vice president at NJIT. “It validates our strategic investments in research infrastructure, faculty recruitment and doctoral programs. We are incredibly proud of this achievement and the impact our research has on addressing critical societal challenges.”

NJIT’s faculty continues to garner national recognition for their scholarly contributions. Since 2015, NJIT faculty have received more than 25 National Science Foundation CAREER Awards. NJIT also boasts over a dozen fellows of the National Academy of Inventors, and has seen a 120% increase in external research funding. These accolades highlight the caliber of researchers at NJIT and their commitment to pushing the boundaries of their fields.

NJIT is home to 175 research institutes, centers, and specialized labs, fostering a vibrant ecosystem of collaborative research. With more than 180 issued patents and intellectual property assets held by its faculty, NJIT is a hotbed for innovation and entrepreneurship.

A significant driver of NJIT’s research prowess is its substantial investment in artificial intelligence. With nearly $60 million in AI-related research in 2023 alone, NJIT is at the forefront of this rapidly evolving field. This commitment is further exemplified by the establishment of the Grace Hopper AI Research Institute, complementing NJIT’s well-established Center for AI Research and Center for Big Data.

This R1 reaffirmation achieves a high-level goal in NJIT’s 2030 strategic plan — NJIT Makes an Innovation Nexus — which includes a priority for research, innovation and entrepreneurship. Key metrics within the plan, such as total research expenditures and doctoral student enrollment, directly support the university’s R1 aspirations. Moreover, the plan’s focus on faculty success ensures that NJIT continues to attract and retain top-tier researchers.

“Maintaining R1 status is not just an honor, it's a responsibility,” said Atam Dhawan, senior vice provost for research at NJIT. “It motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of knowledge, to mentor the next generation of researchers and to make a meaningful impact on the world through our discoveries and innovations.”

About New Jersey Institute of Technology

New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) is the greatest producer of technological talent and knowledge in New Jersey and is a nexus of innovation — a physical and intellectual focal point for innovative ideas, actions, and people. NJIT is the only public university in New Jersey and one of only 54 universities nationally to receive a five-star rating in Money’s annual best colleges list. The Wall Street Journal ranks NJIT No. 26 nationally for alumni salaries, No. 30 for upward mobility and No. 50 for value. NJIT also is among the top 2% of universities for alumni earnings, according to PayScale.com, and is ranked No. 23 nationally by The Princeton Review as a Best Value College, in addition to being rated among the top 50 public national universities and top 100 overall by U.S. News & World Report.

Attachment