New 30-Day Devotional TODAY, I UNDERSTAND Offers Practical, Biblical-Based Tools for Emotional and Spiritual Healing

Charleston, SC, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Change is constant, but knowing how to respond to the ebb and flow of life is far less obvious. For Kerresha Strickland, learning to trust God’s will and grand design for her life is what saw her through many times of hardship. “Through my life experiences, I’ve come to understand how quickly things can change and the inner struggles that arise when learning to trust God’s purpose and grand design for my life,” Strickland says. And after finding the peace that comes with God’s presence, she felt called to pen a devotional to help others cope with and overcome their own inner struggles.

In “Today, I Understand,” Strickland guides readers on a journey of emotional and spiritual healing through scripture, daily prayers, and self-reflection. While examining their personal struggles, readers are encouraged to exercise patience and grace throughout the healing process and find comfort in their faith. Sharing her testimony and spiritual wisdom, Strickland illustrates how there is strength in vulnerability, and her personal approach makes this insightful devotional a compassionate companion guide for anyone in search of spiritual renewal and peace.

About the Author:

Kerresha Strickland is an education consultant. Born in St. Andrew, Jamaica, she immigrated to the United States as a teenager. Formerly a features writer and copy editor for a newspaper, she earned a degree in journalism and public relations before transitioning to a career in education, working as a teacher and principal. A proud mother of three, she enjoys reading, journaling, and watching the sunsets in her free time. Today, I Understand is her first book.

For more information about the author and her book, please follow her at Get to Healing You (@get_to_healing_you) on Instagram.

