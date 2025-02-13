Oceania Wind Farms Database 2025: Robust Growth in Renewable Energy Sector

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oceania Wind Farms Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In an unprecedented overview of wind energy development in the Oceania region, a comprehensive database has been released, detailing the substantial growth of both onshore and offshore wind farms. This resource provides a granular look into the renewable energy landscape, showcasing a combined capacity of over 150 GW across various stages of development.



Onshore and Offshore Markets Show Vibrant Dynamics



The database underscores a dynamic onshore market with 235 entries that span operational and under-construction projects, signifying a combined power generation capacity of over 20 GW. This growth is indicative of the region's commitment to leveraging its ample land resources for sustainable energy purposes.



Equally notable is the future potential in the offshore market, which registers an impressive 131.3 GW of planned capacity. Although there are currently no offshore projects approved or under construction, this planned capacity highlights the vast potential for investment and development in Oceania's untapped marine locations, aligning with global trends towards harnessing ocean winds.



Detailed Database Contents Offer Insights for Stakeholders



The detailed database serves as a valuable tool for industry stakeholders, providing essential information that includes location specifics such as country, zone/district, city, and precise WGS84 coordinates. It further delves into the technical specifics of each turbine, including manufacturer details, model, hub height, the total number of units, and overall power capabilities.



Additionally, it profiles key players within the sector – from developers and operators to owners – and elaborates on the status of each wind farm, including commissioning dates where applicable. This wealth of information aids in monitoring growth, understanding market dynamics, and identifying key trends within the renewable energy space in Oceania.



Accessible and Utilitarian Format for Comprehensive Analysis



Aimed at facilitating ease of analysis and integration into various workflows, the database is readily available in Excel or .CSV format. With such accessibility, it is anticipated that this database will be instrumental for strategic planning, market assessment, and policy development for both private and public sector entities invested in the renewable energy transition within the Oceania region.



This latest update to the database reflects the ongoing momentum in renewable energy investments and will undoubtedly serve as a cornerstone for tracking the progress in transitioning towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly energy future. The comprehensive nature of the data provided offers invaluable insights for those monitoring or participating in the wind energy market and highlights the strategic importance of wind as a cornerstone of Oceania's energy landscape.



Countries Covered

Australia

Fiji

Guam

Indonesia

Micronesia

New-Zealand

Philippines

Samoa

Tonga

Vanuatu

