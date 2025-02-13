China Wind Farms Database

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This product is a database of wind farms in China with 6619 entries and representing 488,59 GW onshore and 80,5 GW offshore.

Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

  • Under construction: 631 entries (110,44 GW)
  • Operational: 5635 entries (378,15 GW)

Offshore market:

  • Planned: 96 entries (9,68 GW)
  • Approved: 84 entries (35,93 GW)
  • Under construction: 13 entries (3,1 GW)
  • Operational: 159 entries (31,79 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

  • Country
  • Zone/District
  • City
  • WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

  • Manufacturer
  • Turbine Model
  • Hub Height
  • Number of Turbines
  • Total Power

Players

  • Developer
  • Operator
  • Owner

Status Data

  • Status
  • Commissioning Date

Format: Excel or .CSV file

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u5vy2l

