China Wind Farms Database

This product is a database of wind farms in China with 6619 entries and representing 488,59 GW onshore and 80,5 GW offshore.
Detailed breakdown:
Onshore market:
- Under construction: 631 entries (110,44 GW)
- Operational: 5635 entries (378,15 GW)
Offshore market:
- Planned: 96 entries (9,68 GW)
- Approved: 84 entries (35,93 GW)
- Under construction: 13 entries (3,1 GW)
- Operational: 159 entries (31,79 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
- Country
- Zone/District
- City
- WGS84 coordinates
Turbines
- Manufacturer
- Turbine Model
- Hub Height
- Number of Turbines
- Total Power
Players
- Developer
- Operator
- Owner
Status Data
- Status
- Commissioning Date
Format: Excel or .CSV file
