Peer Health Exchange Announces Fundraiser ‘A Night Out for Health’, with Sherri Shepherd

New York, New York, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peer Health Exchange (PHE) is gearing up for its annual Spring fundraiser, ‘A Night Out for Health’, featuring actress, comedian and host of the 4x Emmy nominated & NAACP Image Award talk show, “Sherri”, Sherri Shepherd, as the nonprofit’s 2025 Youth Champion. The event aims to build support for youth health education and will take place Wednesday, March 5th, 2025 at 6:00 p.m., at The Bowery Hotel in New York City.

Dr. Angela Glymph, CEO of Peer Health Exchange, expressed, "We are so excited to welcome Sherri Shepherd to our New York event! She is a fierce champion for young people, and I am delighted that she is joining our cause to create healthier communities together." Attendees can purchase VIP Tickets to meet Sherri Shepherd and discuss the importance of youth-centered work.

Peer Health Exchange provides young people with the tools they need to make healthy decisions through peer-to-peer health education on mental health, sexual health and substance use, in schools and community-based organizations, as well as through its web tool, selfsea.org, a digital platform where youth can access health resources and support.

Ameerah is a high school student in Chicago who formerly received Peer Health Exchange in-classroom programming. She later became a Peer Health Facilitator to pass on what she learned to her fellow students. Ameerah shared, “When I was a student learning from this program, it just helped me open up. They teach about stuff that needs to be talked about.” The event will feature key champions, like Ameerah, who enable the organization’s critical work, and uplift young people’s stories while bringing together philanthropic, health, and youth leaders committed to improving health outcomes for all young people. For more ways to support, check out the Sponsorship Package.

About Peer Health Exchange

Peer Health Exchange’s (PHE) mission is to build healthier communities with young people. Together, we create education opportunities for peers to share the tools and resources young people need to make healthy decisions. With our partners, we advance health equity and improve health outcomes for young people in under-resourced communities. For safe, relatable, inclusive, and engaging content on mental health, relationships, identity, and sexual health, follow Peer Health Exchange on Tik Tok, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Attachment