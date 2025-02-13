Europe Wind Farms Database 2025: 27,475 Entries Representing 240,1 GW Onshore and 526,1 GW Offshore

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database of wind farms in Europe includes 27475 entries in 40 countries. It represents 240,1 GW onshore and 526,1 GW offshore.

Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

  • Under construction: 228 entries (11,1 GW)
  • Operational: 24097 entries (229 GW)

Offshore market:

  • Planned: 548 entries (459,4 GW)
  • Approved: 29 entries (17,8 GW)
  • Under construction: 23 entries (14,7 GW)
  • Operational: 166 entries (34,3 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

  • Country
  • Zone/District
  • City
  • WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

  • Manufacturer
  • Turbine Model
  • Hub Height
  • Number of Turbines
  • Total Power

Players

  • Developer
  • Operator
  • Owner

Status Data

  • Status
  • Commissioning Date

Format: Excel or .CSV file

Countries Covered

  • Albania
  • Austria
  • Belarus
  • Belgium
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Bulgaria
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • Estonia
  • Faroe Islands
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • Ireland
  • Italy
  • Kosovo
  • Latvia
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Moldova
  • Montenegro
  • Netherlands
  • North Macedonia
  • Norway
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Romania
  • Serbia
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Ukraine
  • United-Kingdom

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
