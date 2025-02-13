Europe Wind Farms Database 2025: 27,475 Entries Representing 240,1 GW Onshore and 526,1 GW Offshore

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database of wind farms in Europe includes 27475 entries in 40 countries. It represents 240,1 GW onshore and 526,1 GW offshore.
Detailed breakdown:
Onshore market:
- Under construction: 228 entries (11,1 GW)
- Operational: 24097 entries (229 GW)
Offshore market:
- Planned: 548 entries (459,4 GW)
- Approved: 29 entries (17,8 GW)
- Under construction: 23 entries (14,7 GW)
- Operational: 166 entries (34,3 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
- Country
- Zone/District
- City
- WGS84 coordinates
Turbines
- Manufacturer
- Turbine Model
- Hub Height
- Number of Turbines
- Total Power
Players
- Developer
- Operator
- Owner
Status Data
- Status
- Commissioning Date
Format: Excel or .CSV file
Countries Covered
- Albania
- Austria
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Faroe Islands
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Kosovo
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Moldova
- Montenegro
- Netherlands
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Ukraine
- United-Kingdom
