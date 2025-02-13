United Kingdom Wind Farms Database 2025: Location, Turbines, Players, Status Data

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database of wind farms in United-Kingdom includes 1381 entries. It represents 17,01 GW onshore and 94,39 GW offshore.
Detailed breakdown:
Onshore market:
- Under construction: 35 entries (1,49 GW)
- Operational: 1172 entries (15,51 GW)
Offshore market:
- Planned: 73 entries (60,34 GW)
- Approved: 13 entries (11,68 GW)
- Under construction: 7 entries (7,64 GW)
- Operational: 55 entries (14,73 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
- Country
- Zone/District
- City
- WGS84 coordinates
Turbines
- Manufacturer
- Turbine Model
- Hub Height
- Number of Turbines
- Total Power
Players
- Developer
- Operator
- Owner
Status Data
- Status
- Commissioning Date
Format: Excel or .CSV file
