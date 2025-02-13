United Kingdom Wind Farms Database 2025: Location, Turbines, Players, Status Data

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database of wind farms in United-Kingdom includes 1381 entries. It represents 17,01 GW onshore and 94,39 GW offshore.

Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

  • Under construction: 35 entries (1,49 GW)
  • Operational: 1172 entries (15,51 GW)

Offshore market:

  • Planned: 73 entries (60,34 GW)
  • Approved: 13 entries (11,68 GW)
  • Under construction: 7 entries (7,64 GW)
  • Operational: 55 entries (14,73 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

  • Country
  • Zone/District
  • City
  • WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

  • Manufacturer
  • Turbine Model
  • Hub Height
  • Number of Turbines
  • Total Power

Players

  • Developer
  • Operator
  • Owner

Status Data

  • Status
  • Commissioning Date

Format: Excel or .CSV file

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vr8bys

