Worldwide Onshore/Offshore Wind Farms Database 2025: Location, Turbines, Players, Construction Status

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This World wind farms database includes 41850 entries in 135 countries and represents 1092,7 GW onshore and 1294,5 GW offshore.

Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

  • Under construction: 1218 entries (164,1 GW)
  • Operational: 36166 entries (928,6 GW)

Offshore market:

  • Planned: 1271 entries (1136,3 GW)
  • Approved: 130 entries (61,8 GW)
  • Under construction: 50 entries (26,1 GW)
  • Operational: 386 entries (70,3 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

  • Country
  • Zone/District
  • City
  • WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

  • Manufacturer
  • Turbine Model
  • Hub Height
  • Number of Turbines
  • Total Power

Players

  • Developer
  • Operator
  • Owner

Status Data

  • Status
  • Commissioning Date

Format: Excel or .CSV file


Countries Covered

  • Albania
  • Algeria
  • Argentina
  • Armenia
  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Azerbaijan
  • Bahrain
  • Bangladesh
  • Barbados
  • Belarus
  • Belgium
  • Bhutan
  • Bolivia
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Brazil
  • Bulgaria
  • Cambodia
  • Canada
  • Cape Verde
  • Chad
  • Chile
  • China
  • Colombia
  • Costa Rica
  • Croatia
  • Cuba
  • Curacao
  • Cyprus
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • Djibouti
  • Dominica
  • Dominican Republic
  • Ecuador
  • Egypt
  • El Salvador
  • Eritrea
  • Estonia
  • Ethiopia
  • Faroe Islands
  • Fiji
  • Finland
  • France
  • Gambia
  • Georgia
  • Germany
  • Ghana
  • Greece
  • Grenada
  • Guam
  • Guatemala
  • Guyana
  • Honduras
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Iran
  • Ireland
  • Israel
  • Italy
  • Jamaica
  • Japan
  • Jordan
  • Kazakhstan
  • Kenya
  • Kosovo
  • Kuwait
  • Latvia
  • Libya
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Mauritania
  • Mauritius
  • Mexico
  • Micronesia
  • Moldova
  • Mongolia
  • Montenegro
  • Morocco
  • Mozambique
  • Namibia
  • Netherlands
  • New-Zealand
  • Nicaragua
  • Nigeria
  • North Macedonia
  • Norway
  • Oman
  • Pakistan
  • Panama
  • Peru
  • Philippines
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Puerto Rico
  • Romania
  • Russia
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis
  • Samoa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Senegal
  • Serbia
  • Seychelles
  • Singapore
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • South Africa
  • South Korea
  • Spain
  • Sri Lanka
  • Sudan
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Syria
  • Taiwan
  • Tanzania
  • Thailand
  • The Bahamas
  • Tonga
  • Tunisia
  • Turkey
  • USA
  • Uganda
  • Ukraine
  • United Arab Emirates
  • United-Kingdom
  • Uruguay
  • Uzbekistan
  • Vanuatu
  • Venezuela
  • Vietnam



For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gdywbb

