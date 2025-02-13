India Commercial Air Conditioning Market Forecast Report and Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Voltas, Blue Star, Havells, Whirlpool, Godrej and Boyce,, MIRC Electronics, Johnson Controls-Hitachi

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Commercial Air Conditioning Market Forecast Report by Type, Application, Distribution Channel, Regional Analysis and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian commercial air conditioning market was valued at US$1.55 billion in 2024. It is expected to grow remarkably and reach US$6.34 billion by 2033. This growth will constitute a robust compound annual growth rate of 16.88% from 2025 to 2033.

Based on the factors of growing infrastructure development, increasing urbanization, and technological advancement, the market is expected to grow significantly, especially within commercial buildings, healthcare facilities, retail stores, and manufacturing units.







Commercial air conditioning refers to sophisticated cooling systems designed to control temperature and air quality in large spaces such as offices, hospitals, malls, educational institutions, and industrial facilities. These units are built to handle larger areas, higher occupancy, and complex climate control requirements compared to residential air conditioning. Common types include central air conditioning, variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems, chillers, and packaged units. Each of these is meant to provide consistent cooling, energy efficiency, and better comfort.



Commercial air conditioning is increasingly being used in India because of urbanization, industrial growth, and increasing temperatures. Office spaces use them to keep employees comfortable and productive, while retail outlets, hotels, and restaurants use them to create a pleasant indoor environment for customers. In the health sector, commercial air conditioning provides hospitals and clinics with sterile and controlled environments. Educational institutions require such systems to produce favorable conditions in which students can learn and industries for handling temperature-sensitive processes. In addition, growing energy efficiency and pushing sustainable infrastructure makes commercial air conditioning essential across most industries in India.



Government Cooling Action Plan in India



India has pioneered the development of a Cooling Action Plan, which was launched in March 2019, becoming the first country in the world to implement such a strategy. This comprehensive plan is designed to reduce the demand for cooling across various sectors. The formulation of the India Cooling Action Plan (ICAP) involved a collaborative, multi-stakeholder approach that aims to coordinate efforts to address cooling needs effectively. These aim at more sustainable Indian cooling and address environmental and efficiency challenges in energy.



Growth Drivers for the India Commercial Air Conditioning Market

Rapid Urbanization and Infrastructure Development



The population in urban India is growing rapidly. This leads to monumental infrastructural development in the cities. They start witnessing the construction of office buildings, shopping malls, hospitals, hotels, and educational institutions, all of which require sophisticated cooling solutions. The demand for energy-efficient and large-scale air conditioning systems has surged as urban spaces grow. Smart cities and high-rise developments further boost this demand. Developers increasingly prioritize sustainable and intelligent cooling systems, aligning with green building certifications and government energy efficiency initiatives, driving commercial air conditioning market growth.



Rising Demand from the Industrial Sector



India's industrial sector is growing rapidly, with manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and IT hubs expanding nationwide. These industries demand accuracy in temperature control to ensure product quality and efficiency of operations and to create work-friendly environments. Commercial air conditioning is, therefore, critical in providing cool equipment, controlling heat-sensitive processes, and assuring cleanliness in electronics and health care sectors.

Increasing industrialization in tier-2 and tier-3 cities has, thus resulted in adopting high-tech and energy-effective air conditioners, which further added fuel to the growth of this market. Dovetailing with this vision was also the several initiatives taken by the government recently, through which the focus on the building of future infrastructure has come out clear. The Gati Shakti national master plan, with its US$ 1.3 trillion valuation, was a forerunner to usher systemic and effective reforms in the sector and has already shown significant headway.



Technological Advancements and Energy Efficiency Focus



The Indian commercial air conditioning market has been revolutionized by the use of new technologies, including variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems, IoT-enabled climate controls, and ecologically friendly types of refrigerants. Business concerns engage in smart, energy-efficient systems to decrease the operational costs associated with environmental regulations.

Government programs promoting energy conservation, such as BEE ratings, also push up the demand for advanced systems. Energy-efficient solutions have become a priority with rising electricity costs and environmental concerns, driving technological adoption and overall market growth. Voltas launched a new commercial AC product line, which includes Inverter Scroll Chillers having cooling capacities of 12-72 TR, at ACREX India 2024 in Noida during Feb 2024. The chillers use eco-friendly refrigerants.



Challenges for the India Commercial Air Conditioning Market

High Initial Investment Costs



A significant challenge in the Indian commercial air conditioning market is the requirement of a high initial investment for advanced systems. Energy-efficient technologies such as VRF systems and chillers involve significant capital expenditure, making them relatively unaffordable for smaller and medium-sized businesses. Additionally, installation costs for large-scale systems can be prohibitive, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities where budget constraints often limit adoption. Despite long-term savings through energy efficiency, the upfront costs deter many businesses, slowing market penetration, particularly in cost-sensitive sectors like retail and small-scale industries.



Energy Consumption and Power Infrastructure Constraints



Commercial air conditioning systems consume significant energy, increasing operational costs and placing pressure on India's already strained power infrastructure. The unavailability of sustained power supply in various regions, mainly in rural and semi-urban zones, sharply curtails the installation of large air-conditioning systems. Moreover, the increasing price of electricity further disincentivizes organizations to adopt such solutions, especially without adequate government subsidies or incentives. This further complicates the market growth of energy-demand-intensive businesses in such regions that lack strong power infrastructure, leading to this issue.



Market Outlook for East India Commercial Air Conditioning



East India is a developing market for commercial air conditioning, where the infrastructures are being developed in the cities, and cities such as Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, and Guwahati. With growing retail, healthcare, and educational institutions need advanced cooling solutions in the region, apart from coastal areas experiencing high humidity levels. The market penetration is slow, but there is a reason for it: limited industrialization in rural and semi-urban areas and low purchasing power. However, government investment in infrastructure and connectivity will improve growth opportunities, particularly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, going ahead.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 75 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $6.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.8% Regions Covered India



