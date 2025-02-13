Avocado Oil Market Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033 Featuring Olivado Group, The Village Press, Chosen Foods, La Tourangelle, Spectrum Organics, Crofts, Kevala, and Bella Vado

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Avocado Oil Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Avocado Oil market is expected to reach US$ 1.06 billion by 2033 from US$ 604.4 million in 2024, with a CAGR of 5.79% from 2025 to 2033

Some of the key drivers driving the market in the area are the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, the growing desire to cook meals in a healthy oil enhanced with vital nutrients, and the rising use of dietary supplements.







Growing consumer knowledge of avocado oil's health advantages is the main factor driving its market share. Monounsaturated fats found in avocado oil are associated with a decreased risk of heart disease and a reduction in bad cholesterol. For instance, coronary heart disease affects around 110 million women and 145 million men worldwide, representing a substantial rise in the risk of cardiovascular disease. In addition, avocado oil contains antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that support general health. When it comes to cooking oils, people are also looking for better options, and avocado oils have a better health profile.

The market for avocado oil is expected to increase as a result of the companies in the industry continuing to improve their goods with certified organic oils. For example, the French pharmaceutical business Laboratoires Expanscience introduced its new organic avocado oil in March 2021 by cold pressing dehydrated entire avocados from Peru. Ecocert Greenlife has certified this new organic virgin avocado oil as 100% organic in accordance with COSMOS guidelines.



Growing usage in personal care and cosmetics



The cosmetics and personal care sectors are among the leading drivers of the avocado oil market's expansion. Avocado oil is widely used in cosmetic goods like moisturizers, serums, hair treatments, and lip care products because of its moisturizing, anti-aging, and calming properties. Avocado oil's use in luxury skincare products is also encouraged by its deep hydration and improvement of skin suppleness. Avocado oil is strategically positioned for producers looking to reach consumers in this niche market due to the rising desire for natural, plant-based cosmetics.



Challenges in the Avocado Oil Market

Supply Chain Issues



The restricted cultivation capacity in important producing regions, like Mexico, which leads the world in avocado production, presents supply chain problems for the avocado oil market. It may be challenging to satisfy growing worldwide demand as a result of this concentration. Furthermore, variables like pests, illnesses, and erratic weather can have a big influence on crop yields, which might alter the supply of avocados.

Because avocado crops vary throughout the year, seasonal unpredictability makes matters more difficult and might result in price volatility or supply shortages. These issues have an impact on avocado oil output, making it more volatile and affecting market stability, especially during times of high demand.



Diverse Consumer Preferences



Because of the wide range of consumer tastes, the avocado oil market is quite fragmented. Based on factors like taste, production methods, or health advantages, consumers seek out different varieties of avocado oil, such as organic, cold-pressed, or refined. Because of this diversity, producers face difficulties in determining whether to focus on a single market niche or provide a variety of goods to appeal to a wider spectrum of consumers.

It becomes challenging to standardize items across a range of tastes, particularly as the market for premium, natural, and ecologically friendly products grows. In order to satisfy different consumer demands and foster brand loyalty in a cutthroat and varied market, companies must make investments in customized marketing, clear labeling, and specialized production procedures.



Extra-virgin avocado oil is expected to dominate the global market



Extra virgin avocado oil's outstanding quality and health benefits could make it the industry leader globally. It is particularly popular for culinary and personal care applications since it keeps the highest levels of vitamins and antioxidants with minimal processing, which contributes to its success in the market. California Olive Ranch unveiled a new range of environmentally friendly aluminum bottles in April 2023. Their commitment to ecology and excellence is further demonstrated by the fact that these totally recyclable bottles are their smallest and lightest. The company wants to make its best-selling premium olive oil more reasonably priced. They are available both online and in physical places across the country.



Avocado oil is expected to drive significant demand in food applications



Food and beverages are expected to be one of the major uses in the global avocado oil market because of the oil's adaptability and fitness benefits. Avocado oil is a popular choice for cooking, salad dressings, dips, and marinades since it enhances the flavor and nutritional profile of a variety of foods, which leads to its widespread use in the food industry.

