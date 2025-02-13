Euronext publishes Q4 and full year 2024 results

Euronext delivered double-digit revenue growth in 2024 thanks to its diversified revenue profile and confirms the achievement of its 2024 targets. Euronext reached record adjusted EPS in 2024 through cost discipline and strategic capital allocation. 2025 will be a year of investment for innovation and growth.

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris – 13 February 2025 – Euronext, the leading European capital market infrastructure, today publishes its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.

Full year 2024 revenue and income was up +10.3% at €1,626.9 million: Non-volume related revenue and income represented 58% of total revenue and income (compared to 60% in 2023) and covered 153% of underlying operating expenses, excluding D&A0F 1 (vs. 145% in 2023): Custody and Settlement revenue grew to €270.5 million (+8.7%), driven by higher assets under custody, dynamic settlement activity and strong growth of value-added services; Advanced Data Services revenue grew to €241.7 million (+7.5%), driven by continued demand for fixed income trading data, power trading data and dynamic retail usage. Revenue was supported by the acquisition of GRSS, a leading provider of services to benchmark administrators; Listing revenue grew to €231.9 million (+5.1%), despite headwinds from the NOK1F 2 depreciation. This reflects the continued strong performance of corporate solutions and resilient listing revenue. With 53 new equity listings and over 14,700 new bond listings in 2024, Euronext confirms its leading European position in equity listing and its worldwide leadership in debt listing; Technology Solutions reported €106.2 million of revenue (-3.4%), reflecting the termination of Borsa Italiana legacy services in March 2024 following the migration to Optiq®.



Trading revenue grew to €559.4 million (+14.2%), driven by record results in fixed income, FX and power trading and solid growth in cash trading revenue;

Clearing revenue grew to €144.3 million (+19.0%), powered by the European expansion of Euronext Clearing, dynamic fixed income activity and the strong performance of commodities clearing. Net treasury income was at €56.8 million (+21.8%).

Underlying operating expenses excluding D&A 1 were in line with the revised guidance of €620 million, at €620.5 million (+1.7% compared to 2023) . Cost discipline, synergies, and positive one-off items partly offset growth investments and acquisition impacts.

. Cost discipline, synergies, and positive one-off items partly offset growth investments and acquisition impacts. Adjusted EBITDA 1 was €1,006.4 million (+16.4%) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 61.9% (+3.3pts).

Adjusted net income 1 was €682.5 million (+16.7%) and adjusted EPS was €6.59 (+19.6%).

Reported net income was €585.6 million (+14.0%), despite the negative comparison base related to the €41.6 million capital gain received in 2023 for the disposal of Euronext’s 11.1% stake in LCH SA.

despite the negative comparison base related to the €41.6 million capital gain received in 2023 for the disposal of Euronext’s 11.1% stake in LCH SA. Net debt to EBITDA 2F 3 was at 1.4x at the end of December 2024, within Euronext’s target range. Euronext’s S&P rating was upgraded to ‘A-, Stable Outlook’ in February 2025.

2F Euronext’s S&P rating was upgraded to ‘A-, Stable Outlook’ in February 2025. Achievement of 2024 financial targets is confirmed. Euronext revenue reached +4.7% CAGR 2020PF-2024 , above the +3% to +4% targeted. Euronext attained an adjusted EBITDA growth of +6.4% CAGR 2020PF-2024 , above the +5% to +6% targeted.

Euronext revenue reached +4.7% CAGR , above the +3% to +4% targeted. Euronext attained an adjusted EBITDA growth of +6.4% CAGR , above the +5% to +6% targeted. Key figures for full year 2024:

In €m, unless stated otherwise 2024 2023 % var % var l-f-l3F4 Revenue and income 1,626.9 1,474.7 +10.3% +10.0% Underlying operational expenses excluding D&A2 (620.5) (610.0) +1.7% +1.0% Adjusted EBITDA 1,006.4 864.7 +16.4% +16.3% Adjusted EBITDA margin 61.9% 58.6% +3.3pts +3.4pts Net income, share of the parent company shareholders 585.6 513.6 +14.0% Adjusted net income, share of the parent company shareholders 682.5 584.7 +16.7% Adjusted EPS (basic, in €) (share count differs between the two periods4F5) 6.59 5.51 +19.6% Reported EPS (basic, in €) (share count differs between the two periods) 5.65 4.84 +16.7% Adjusted EPS (diluted, in €) (share count differs between the two periods) 6.56 5.50 +19.3% Reported EPS (diluted, in €) (share count differs between the two periods) 5.63 4.83 +16.6%

Dividend proposal to the 2025 Annual General Meeting

A dividend of €292.8 million will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting on 15 May 2025. This represents 50% of 2024 reported net income, in line with Euronext’s dividend policy. This dividend represents an increase of +14.0% compared to 20235F6.

Euronext continues its cost discipline and invests in strategic growth

In 2024, Euronext reported underlying expenses (excl. D&A) in line with the revised guidance of €620 million. This compares to an initial guidance of €625 million, which did not take into account the impact of any acquisitions executed over the course of 2024.

2024 normalised underlying expenses (excl. D&A) were at approximately €640 million, taking into account approximately €8 million of positive one-off items and the full-year impact of bolt-on acquisitions.

Euronext expects its total underlying expenses (excl. D&A) for 2025 to be around €670 million. Euronext expects its 2025 underlying expenses (excl. D&A) to be stable at around €640 million compared to 2024 normalised underlying expenses (excl. D&A), as savings and synergies are expected to entirely offset inflationary impacts. In addition, Euronext plans to invest around 5% of its normalised underlying expenses (excl. D&A) to deliver strategic growth projects, as highlighted during the Investor Day on 8 November 2024.

Progress with the delivery of “Innovate for Growth 2027” Euronext will accelerate the delivery of its power futures ambition with the contemplated acquisition of Nasdaq’s Nordic power futures business, announced on 28 January 2025. Euronext continues to leverage its clearing house to launch innovative derivatives products. Euronext will launch fixed income derivatives on major European government bonds, including the first-ever cash-settled mini futures in September 2025, delivering unparalleled accessibility and flexibility to investors. Euronext announced a strategic collaboration with Euroclear to enhance Euronext Clearing’s collateral management offering. This collaboration is a major enabler of Euronext’s ambition to expand its leading Italian repo clearing franchise to a large range of European government bonds.



Stéphane Boujnah, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext, said:





"In 2024, we delivered double-digit topline growth thanks to the solid performance of non-volume related activities, excellent performance of FICC trading, and the successful clearing expansion in Europe. For the first time, Euronext reached the significant threshold of over €1 billion in adjusted EBITDA, an increase of +16.4% compared to last year. Our notable adjusted net income growth of +16.7% compared to last year, to €682.5 million underscores our profitability and our robust financial health. Adjusted EPS (basic) was up +19.6% in 2024, at €6.59 per share, compared to €5.51 per share in 2023. This increase reflects Euronext’s strong performance and a lower number of outstanding shares over 2024 due to Euronext’s share repurchase programme.

In 2024, Euronext achieved several key milestones that allowed us to expand our presence across the entire capital markets value chain, as we have finalised the integration of the Borsa Italiana Group. We have exceeded our 2024 financial targets for revenue and EBITDA growth. We have also strengthened our non-volume business with strategic acquisitions such as GRSS, Substantive Research, and Acupay.

In 2025, we are building the foundations to achieve our 2027 growth targets and we are investing to innovate for growth. We have already begun with the announced acquisition of Nasdaq’s Nordic power futures business6F7. This addition will significantly contribute to the growth of our FICC trading and clearing business. We are pleased to announce the most significant innovation in financial derivatives in recent years, the launch of cash-settled mini futures on European government bonds. Finally, we have made a first major step in the expansion of our Repo clearing franchise through a strategic collaboration with Euroclear to enhance Euronext Clearing’s collateral management offering. Euronext has promising growth opportunities ahead, which will further reinforce our position as the leading capital market infrastructure in Europe."



2024 financial performance

In €m, unless stated otherwise





FY 2024 FY 2023 % var % var

(like-for-like, constant currencies) Revenue and income 1,626.9 1,474.7 +10.3% +10.0% Listing 231.9 220.6 +5.1% +5.4% Trading revenue, of which 559.4 490.0 +14.2% +14.3% Cash trading 284.0 265.4 +7.0% +7.0% Derivatives trading 53.1 54.2 -2.0% -2.0% Fixed income trading 145.5 107.4 +35.5% +35.5% FX trading 31.7 25.6 +24.2% +24.2% Power trading 45.1 37.4 +20.4% +22.6% Investor Services 14.1 11.4 +24.2% +14.8% Advanced Data Services 241.7 224.8 +7.5% +5.3% Post-Trade, of which 414.7 370.2 +12.0% +11.9% Clearing 144.3 121.3 +19.0% +19.0% Custody and Settlement 270.5 248.9 +8.7% +8.8% Euronext Technology Solutions & Other 106.2 109.9 -3.4% -3.3% NTI through CCP business 56.8 46.7 +21.8% +21.8% Other income 2.0 1.4 +45.5% +44.5% Transitional revenues - (0.2) N/A N/A Underlying operational expenses excl. D&A (620.5) (610.0) +1.7% +1.0% Adjusted EBITDA 1,006.4 864.7 +16.4% +16.3% Adjusted EBITDA margin 61.9% 58.6% +3.3pts +3.4pts Operating expenses excl. D&A (651.3) (688.3) -5.4% +1.0% EBITDA 975.6 786.4 +24.1% +9.9% Depreciation & Amortisation (188.7) (170.1) +10.9% +11.2% Total Expenses (incl. D&A) (840.1) (858.5) -2.1% -2.6% Adjusted operating profit 922.9 790.4 +16.8% +16.7% Operating Profit 786.8 616.2 +27.7% Net financing income / (expense) 17.5 (0.2) Results from equity investments 34.7 83.1 -58.3% Profit before income tax 839.1 699.1 +20.0% Income tax expense (218.4) (162.7) +34.2% Share of non-controlling interests (35.1) (22.8) +53.7% Net income, share of the parent company shareholders 585.6 513.6 +14.0% Adjusted Net income, share of the parent company shareholders7F8 682.5 584.7 +16.7% Adjusted EPS (basic, in €) 6.59 5.51 +19.6% Reported EPS (basic, in €) 5.65 4.84 +16.7% Adjusted EPS (diluted, in €) 6.56 5.50 +19.3% Reported EPS (diluted, in €) 5.63 4.83 +16.6%

Share count differs between the two periods.

2024 revenue and income

In 2024, Euronext’s revenue and income was €1,626.9 million, up +10.3% compared to 2023. This resulted from solid organic growth in non-volume related businesses, a dynamic trading environment across asset classes, and the positive contribution of the Euronext Clearing European expansion.

On a like-for-like basis and at constant currencies, Euronext consolidated revenue and income was up +10.0% in 2024, at €1,618.2 million, compared to 2023.

Non-volume related revenue accounted for 58% of underlying Group revenue in 2024, compared to 60% in 2023. This reflects the strong growth in trading and post-trade revenue, and solid performance of non-volume-related revenue. Non-volume-related revenue covered 153% of underlying operating expenses excluding D&A, compared to 145% in 2023.





2024 adjusted EBITDA

Underlying operational expenses excluding depreciation and amortisation increased slightly to €620.5 million, up +1.7%, in line with the revised guidance of €620 million, and lower than the initial guidance of €625 million. Cost discipline, FX impacts and positive one-offs (around €8.3 million) partly offset growth investments and acquisitions impacts.

On a like-for-like basis at constant currencies, underlying operational expenses excluding depreciation and amortisation increased by +1.0% compared to 2023, which highlights the impact of acquisitions on a reported basis.

Consequently, adjusted EBITDA for the year totalled €1,006.4 million, up +16.4% compared to 2023. This represents an adjusted EBITDA margin of 61.9%, up +3.3 points compared to 2023. On a like-for-like basis, adjusted EBITDA for 2024 was up +16.3%, to €1,003.2 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin was 62.0%, up +3.4 points compared to 2023.

2024 net income, share of the parent company shareholders

Depreciation and amortisation accounted for €188.7 million in 2024, up +10.9%, resulting from migration projects and acquisitions. PPA related to acquired businesses accounted for €81.2 million and is included in depreciation and amortisation.

2024 adjusted operating profit was €922.9 million, up +16.8% compared to 2023 adjusted operating profit.

€136.1 million of non-underlying expenses, including depreciation and amortisation, were reported in 2024, related to the implementation of the ‘Growth for Impact 2024’ strategic plan and the PPA of acquired businesses.

Net financing income for 2024 was €17.5 million, compared to a net financing expense of €0.2 million in 2023. This increase resulted from higher interest income due to higher interest rates and strong cash generation, offsetting the cost of debt in 2024.

Results from equity investments amounted to €34.7 million in 2024, including €23.4 million of dividend received from Euroclear and the €10.1 million of dividend earned from Sicovam. In 2023, Euronext reported €83.1 million of results from equity investments. This was a result of the capital gain on the disposal of Euronext’s stake in LCH SA and the disposal of Euronext’s investment in Tokeny, as well as the dividend received from Euroclear and Sicovam.

Income tax for 2024 was €218.4 million. This translated into an effective tax rate of 26.0% for 2024. In 2023, the income tax rate was 23.3%, positively impacted by non-taxable income. Income tax amounted to €162.7 million.

Share of non-controlling interests mainly relating to the Borsa Italiana Group and Nord Pool amounted to €35.1 million in 2024.

As a result, the reported net income, share of the parent company shareholders, increased by +14.0% for 2024 compared to 2023, to €585.6 million. This represents a reported EPS of €5.65 basic and €5.63 diluted in 2024, compared to €4.84 basic and €4.83 diluted in 2023. This increase reflects the strong results and a lower number of shares over 2024 compared to 2023.

Adjusted net income, share of the parent company shareholders was up +16.7% to €682.5 million. Adjusted EPS (basic) was up +19.6% in 2024, at €6.59 per share, compared to an adjusted EPS (basic) of €5.51 per share in 2023.

The weighted number of shares used over 2024 was 103,578,980 for the basic calculation and 103,983,870 for the diluted calculation, compared to 106,051,799 and 106,376,338 respectively over 2023.

In 2024, Euronext reported a net cash flow from operating activities of €708.6 million, compared to €826.1 million in 2023. The difference results from higher profit before tax, higher income tax, lower results from equity investments and negative changes in working capital. Excluding the impact on working capital from Euronext Clearing and Nord Pool CCP activities, net cash flow from operating activities accounted for 72.3% of EBITDA in 2024.

2024 business highlights

Listing

In €m, unless stated otherwise FY 2024 FY 2023 % change Revenue 231.9 220.6 +5.1% Equity 106.6 105.1 +1.4% o/w Annual fees 72.4 69.0 +5.0% o/w Follow-ons 18.7 20.8 -10.1% o/w IPOs 15.5 15.4 +0.9% Debts 40.4 36.0 +12.2% ETFs, Funds & Warrants 24.0 23.3 +3.0% Corporate Solutions 50.3 45.4 +10.7% ELITE and Other 10.2 10.8 -5.8%





Money raised (€m) FY 2024 FY 2023 % change Equity listings 3,840 2,481 +54.8% Follow-ons 15,782 20,177 -21.8% Bonds 1,190,154 1,156,035 +3.0% Listed securities FY 2024 FY 2023 % change New equity listings over the period 53 64 -17.2%

Money raised from follow-ons has been restated for previous periods.

Listing revenue was €231.9 million in 2024, an increase of +5.1% compared to 2023, driven by the resilience of the offering and sustained leadership in listing, partially offset by the NOK depreciation.

Euronext recorded 33% of equity listings in Europe8F9 with 53 new equity listings.

Euronext Corporate Solutions revenue grew by +10.7% compared to 2023 to €50.3 million, thanks to a strong performance of the SaaS and advisory offering.

Debt listing revenue grew by +12.2% compared to 2023 to €40.4 million, driven by dynamic bond issuance activity.

On a like-for-like basis at constant currencies, listing revenue increased by +5.4% compared to 2023.

Trading Cash trading







FY 2024 FY 2023 % change Cash trading revenue (€m) 284.0 265.4 +7.0% ADV Cash market (€m) 10,405 10,053 +3.5%

Cash trading revenue increased by +7.0% to €284.0 million in 2024, supported by efficient yield management and higher volumes.

Over the year, Euronext cash trading yield was 0.53 bps, up from 0.52 bps in 2023 despite continued high order sizes. Euronext market share of cash trading averaged 64.8% in 2024.

On a like-for-like basis at constant currencies, cash trading revenue was up +7.0%.

Derivatives trading





FY 2024 FY 2023 % change Derivatives trading revenue (€m) 53.1 54.2 -2.0% ADV Derivatives market (in lots) 619,833 619,244 +0.1% ADV Equity & Index derivatives (in lots) 503,506 528,368 -4.7% ADV Commodity derivatives (in lots) 116,328 90,876 +28.0%

Derivatives trading revenue decreased by -2.0% to €53.1 million in 2024, reflecting the continuing trend of lower volatility for equity and index derivatives, offset by very dynamic commodity trading. Euronext revenue capture on derivatives trading was €0.33 per lot for the year. On a like-for-like basis at constant currencies, derivatives trading revenue was down -2.0% in 2024 compared to 2023.

Fixed income trading





FY 2024 FY 2023 % change Fixed income trading revenue (€m) 145.5 107.4 +35.5% o/w MTS Cash 103.1 67.1 +53.7% o/w MTS Repo 26.5 25.2 +4.9% ADV MTS Cash (€m) 37,021 23,026 +60.8% TAADV MTS Repo (€m) 483,247 436,039 +10.8% ADV other fixed income (€m) 1,612 1,266 +27.4%

Fixed income revenue reached €145.5 million in 2024, up +35.5% compared to 2023. MTS Cash reached record results, driven by strategic positioning of the solutions provided to market participants and issuers and favourable market conditions. On a like-for-like basis at constant currencies, fixed income trading revenue was up +35.5% compared to 2023.

FX trading





FY 2024 FY 2023 % change Spot FX trading revenue (€m) 31.7 25.6 +24.2% ADV spot FX Market (in $m) 26,493 22,450 +18.0%

FX trading revenue was €31.7 million in 2024, up +24.2% compared to 2023. This reflects growing volumes, bolstered by a favourable volatility environment and commercial expansion. On a like-for-like basis at constant currencies, FX trading revenue was up +24.2% compared to 2023.

Power trading





FY 2024 FY 2023 % change Power trading revenue (€m) 45.1 37.4 +20.4% ADV Day-ahead power market (in TWH) 2.74 2.74 +0.3% ADV Intraday power market (in TWH) 0.31 0.20 +55.0%

Power trading revenue reached €45.1 million in 2024, up +20.4% compared to 2023, reflecting continued strong growth of intraday volumes. This strong result was partially offset by the depreciation of the NOK. On a like-for-like basis at constant currencies, power trading revenue was up +22.6% compared to 2023.

Investor Services

Investor Services reported €14.1 million revenue in 2024, representing a +24.2% increase compared to 2023, supported by continued commercial expansion and the contribution of Substantive Research, acquired on 17 September 2024. On a like-for-like basis at constant currencies, Investor Services revenue was up +14.8% compared to 2023.

Advanced Data Services

Advanced Data Services revenue reached €241.7 million in 2024, up +7.5% from 2023, driven by continued demand for fixed-income and power trading data and dynamic retail usage. It was also supported by the contribution of GRSS, acquired as announced on 3 June 2024, and rapid expansion of advanced data solutions. On a like-for-like basis at constant currencies, Advanced Data Services revenue was up +5.3% compared to 2023.

Post Trade

in €m, unless stated otherwise FY 2024 FY 2023 % change Post-trade revenue (excl. NTI) 414.7 370.2 +12.0% Clearing 144.3 121.3 +19.0% o/w Revenue from LCH SA 62.8 71.8 -12.5% o/w Revenue from Euronext Clearing 81.5 49.5 +64.5% o/w Derivatives 18.1 5.6 +221.2% o/w Equities 24.4 16.6 +47.1% o/w Bonds 14.9 13.6 +10.0% o/w Other 24.1 13.7 +75.8% Custody, Settlement and other Post-Trade activities 270.5 248.9 +8.7%

Clearing





Number of transactions and lots cleared FY 2024 FY 2023 % change Shares (number of contracts – single counted) 234,777,332 83,486,969 +181.2% Bonds – Wholesale (nominal value in €bn – double counted) 29,717 27,177 +9.3% Bonds – Retail (number of contracts – double counted) 15,133,264 13,732,528 +10.2% Derivatives9F10 65,536,847 25,244,669 +159.6%

Clearing revenue was up +19.0% to €144.3 million in 2024, reflecting the successful and timely execution of the last steps of the pan-Europeanisation of Euronext Clearing. Non-volume related clearing revenue (including membership fees, treasury income received from LCH SA prior to the migration) accounted for €41.9 million of the total clearing revenue in 2024. On a like-for-like basis at constant currencies, clearing revenue was up +19.0% compared to 2023.

Net treasury income

Net treasury income for Euronext Clearing was at €56.8 million in 2024, up +21.8% compared to 2023. The increase was driven by higher collateral following the completion of the derivatives clearing migration on 7 September 2024 and a positive comparison base in Q1 2023 due to the disposal of the Euronext Clearing portfolio.

Custody, Settlement and other Post-Trade activities





Euronext Securities activity FY 2024 FY 2023 % change Number of settlement instructions over the period 134,287,470 123,587,470 +7.8% Assets under Custody (in €bn), end of period 7,065 6,663 +6.0%

Revenue from Custody, Settlement and other Post-Trade activities was €270.5 million in 2024, posting a strong growth of +8.7% compared to 2023. This reflects growing assets under custody, dynamic issuance activities and higher settlement activity. Euronext Securities’ value-added services business continued to post strong growth, supported by the acquisition of Acupay as announced on 2 October 2024. On a like-for-like basis at constant currencies, Custody, Settlement and other Post-Trade revenue was up +8.8% compared to 2023.

Technology Solutions and Other revenue

Euronext Technologies and Other revenue was €106.2 million in 2024, down -3.4% from 2023, reflecting the termination of double-run connectivity revenues and Borsa Italiana legacy services following the migration to Optiq®, passing on synergies to clients. On a like-for-like basis at constant currencies, Euronext Technologies and Other revenue was down -3.3% compared to 2023.

Q4 2024 financial performance

In €m, unless stated otherwise





Q4 2024 Q4 2023 % var % var

(like-for-like, constant currencies) Revenue and income 415.8 374.1 +11.1% +9.9% Listing 59.4 56.2 +5.8% +5.9% Trading revenue, of which 141.4 124.5 +13.5% +13.5% Cash trading 70.9 64.1 +10.6% +10.6% Derivatives trading 12.9 12.8 +0.3% +0.3% Fixed income trading 37.8 30.6 +23.7% +23.7% FX trading 8.5 6.7 +27.7% +26.4% Power trading 11.3 10.4 +8.8% +10.1% Investor Services 4.2 3.0 +39.8% +13.0% Advanced Data Services 61.1 56.1 +8.9% +4.8% Post Trade, of which 102.8 94.6 +8.6% +7.0% Clearing 32.9 32.3 +1.8% +1.8% Custody and Settlement 69.9 62.3 +12.2% +10.1% Euronext Technology Solutions & Other 28.4 27.6 +3.1% +3.2% NTI through CCP business 17.9 11.7 +53.3% +53.3% Other income 0.6 0.5 +37.5% +0.0% Underlying operational expenses excl. D&A (163.2) (157.8) +3.4% +1.1% Adjusted EBITDA 252.6 216.3 +16.7% +16.4% Adjusted EBITDA margin 60.7% 57.8% +2.9pts +3.4pts Operating expenses excl. D&A (174.4) (173.3) +0.6% -1.5% EBITDA 241.4 200.8 +20.2% +19.8% Depreciation & Amortisation (49.6) (45.6) +8.7% +8.6% Total Expenses (incl. D&A) (224.0) (218.9) +2.3% +0.6% Adjusted operating profit 231.1 196.3 +17.7% +17.3% Operating Profit 191.8 155.2 +23.6% Net financing income / (expense) 6.5 4.7 +38.2% Results from equity investments 10.1 17.0 -40.8% Profit before income tax 208.4 176.9 +17.8% Income tax expense (55.5) (40.0) +38.8% Share of non-controlling interests (8.2) (6.4) +29.2% Net income, share of the parent company shareholders 144.6 130.6 +10.8% Adjusted Net income, share of the parent company shareholders10F11 172.3 148.2 +16.3% Adjusted EPS (basic, in €) 1.66 1.42 +16.9% Reported EPS (basic, in €) 1.40 1.25 +12.0% Adjusted EPS (diluted, in €) 1.66 1.41 +17.7% Reported EPS (diluted, in €) 1.39 1.24 +12.1%

Share count differs between the two periods

Q4 2024 revenue and income





In Q4 2024, Euronext’s revenue and income amounted to €415.8 million, up +11.1% compared to Q4 2023, driven by record performance in fixed income trading, robust results in non-volume related businesses and the positive contribution of the Euronext Clearing European expansion at the end of November 2023.

On a like-for-like basis and at constant currencies, Euronext revenue and income were up +9.9% in Q4 2024 compared to Q4 2023, to €411.1 million.

Non-volume related revenue accounted for 59% of Group revenue in Q4 2024, compared to 60% in Q4 2023, reflecting continued strong performance of trading and post-trade in Q4 2024. The underlying operating expenses excluding D&A coverage by non-volume related revenue ratio was at 151% in Q4 2024, compared to 141% in Q4 2023.

Q4 2024 adjusted EBITDA





Underlying operational expenses excluding depreciation and amortisation increased by +3.4% to €163.2 million, reflecting investments in growth and the impact of acquisitions. On a like-for-like basis, underlying operational expenses excluding depreciation and amortisation increased by +1.1% compared to Q4 2023, reflecting mainly the impact of acquisitions on a reported basis.

Consequently, adjusted EBITDA for the quarter totalled €252.6 million, up +16.7% compared to Q4 2023. This represents an adjusted EBITDA margin of 60.7%, up +2.9 points compared to Q4 2023. On a like-for-like basis, adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2024 was up +16.4%, to €251.5 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin was 61.2%, up +3.4 points compared to the same perimeter in Q4 2023.

Q4 2024 net income, share of the parent company shareholders





Depreciation and amortisation accounted for €49.6 million in Q4 2024, +8.7% more than in Q4 2023 due to the impact of migration projects and acquisitions. PPA related to acquired businesses accounted for €20.7 million and is included in depreciation and amortisation.

Adjusted operating profit was €231.1 million, up +17.7% compared to Q4 2023. On a like-for-like basis, adjusted operating profit was up +17.3% compared to Q4 2023, at €230.1 million.

€39.3 million of non-underlying expenses, including depreciation and amortisation, were reported in Q4 2024, related to the final steps of the Borsa Italiana Group integration and the PPA of acquired businesses.

Net financing income for Q4 2024 was €6.5 million, compared to €4.7 million in Q4 2023. This increase results from higher interest income due to higher interest rates and strong cash generation, offsetting the cost of debt.

Results from equity investments amounted to €10.1 million in Q4 2024, representing the dividend received from Sicovam. As a reminder, in Q4 2023, Euronext reported €17.0 million of results from equity investments due to the capital gain related to the disposal of the stake in Tokeny and the dividend received from Sicovam.

Income tax for Q4 2024 was €55.5 million. This translated into an effective tax rate of 26.6% for the quarter. (Q4 2023: €40.0 million and 22.6% respectively, reflecting the positive impact of the tax-exempted one-off capital gain from the disposal of the Tokeny stake).

Share of non-controlling interests mainly relating to the Borsa Italiana Group and Nord Pool amounted to €8.2 million in Q4 2024.

As a result, the reported net income, share of the parent company shareholders, increased by +10.8% for Q4 2024 compared to Q4 2023, to €144.6 million. This represents a reported EPS of €1.40 basic and €1.39 diluted in Q4 2024, compared to €1.25 basic and €1.24 diluted in Q4 2023. Adjusted net income, share of the parent company shareholders was up +16.3% to €172.3 million. Adjusted EPS (basic) was up +16.9% in Q4 2024, at €1.66 per share, compared to an adjusted EPS (basic) of €1.42 per share in Q4 2023. This increase reflects higher profit and a lower number of outstanding shares over the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

The weighted number of shares used over 2024 was 103,578,980 for the basic calculation and 103,983,870 for the diluted calculation, compared to 106,051,799 and 106,376,338 respectively over 2023.

In Q4 2024, Euronext reported a net cash flow from operating activities of €175.0 million, compared to €194.5 million in Q4 2023, reflecting negative changes in working capital from short-term movement in outstanding power sales customers’ and suppliers’ invoices related to Nord Pool CCP activities and higher income tax. Excluding the impact on working capital from Euronext Clearing and Nord Pool CCP activities, net cash flow from operating activities accounted for 64.3% of EBITDA in Q4 2024.

Q4 2024 business highlights

Listing





in €m, unless stated otherwise Q4 2024 Q4 2023 % change Listing revenue 59.4 56.2 +5.8% Equity 26.6 26.6 -0.1% o/w Annual fees 18.0 17.1 +5.2% o/w Follow-ons 4.6 5.8 -19.2% o/w IPOs 3.9 3.7 +4.6% Debts 9.8 9.1 +7.7% ETFs, Funds & Warrants 6.1 5.9 +3.5% Corporate Solutions 14.0 12.3 +13.6% ELITE and Other 2.9 2.2 +31.9%

Listing revenue was €59.4 million in Q4 2024, an increase of +5.8% compared to Q4 2023 driven by dynamic listing and follow-on activity and strong performance of corporate solutions, partially offset by the depreciation of the NOK.

On a like-for-like basis at constant currencies, listing revenue increased by +5.9% compared to Q4 2023.

Money raised (€m) Q4 2024 Q4 2023 % change Equity listings 164 247 -33.7% Follow-ons 2,556 6,667 -61.7% Bonds 244,356 290,524 -15.9%





Listed securities Q4 2024 Q4 2023 % change New equity listings over the period 16 13 +23.1% Number of ETFs listed, end of period 4,018 3,821 +5.2% Number of Bonds listed, end of period 55,804 55,098 +1.3%

Euronext ranked as the leading listing venue in Europe with 30% of European listings. Equity listing revenue was solid at €26.6 million.

Euronext Corporate Solutions revenue grew +13.6% compared to Q4 2023 to a new record level of €14.0 million, resulting from the strong performance of its SaaS products and events.

Debt listing activity was strong with revenue at €9.8 million, supported by dynamic bond listing activity and favourable market conditions.

Trading Cash trading



Q4 2024 Q4 2023 % change Cash trading revenue (€m) 70.9 64.1 +10.6% ADV Cash market11F (€m) 10,545 9,558 +10.3%

Cash trading revenue increased by +10.6% to €70.9 million in Q4 2024, driven by a more positively geared volume environment.

Over the fourth quarter of 2024, Euronext cash trading yield was 0.52 bps, reflecting more dynamic volumes and high average order sizes. Euronext market share on cash trading averaged 64.4% in Q4 2024.

On a like-for-like basis at constant currencies, cash trading revenue was up +10.6%.

Derivatives trading





Q4 2024 Q4 2023 % change Derivatives trading revenue (€m) 12.9 12.8 +0.3% ADV Derivatives market (in lots) 580,555 598,894 -3.1% ADV Equity derivatives (in lots) 463,920 506,716 -8.4% ADV Commodity derivatives (in lots) 116,634 92,178 +26.5%

Derivatives trading revenue increased by +0.3% to €12.9 million in Q4 2024. The strong performance of Euronext commodity derivatives, supported by new product launches, partly offset the continued low volatility environment for equity derivatives. Euronext revenue capture on derivatives trading was €0.35 per lot for the fourth quarter of 2024.

On a like-for-like basis at constant currencies, derivatives trading revenue was up +0.3% in Q4 2024 compared to Q4 2023.

Fixed income trading





Q4 2024 Q4 2023 % change Fixed income trading revenue (€m) 37.8 30.6 +23.7% o/w MTS Cash 27.0 19.6 +37.8% o/w MTS Repo 6.7 6.3 +5.9% ADV MTS Cash (€m) 39,381 27,741 +42.0% TAADV MTS Repo (€m) 516,173 469,134 +10.0% ADV other fixed income (€m) 1,656 1,504 +10.1%

Fixed income recorded record revenue at €37.8 million in Q4 2024, up +23.7% compared to Q4 2023, reflecting record quarterly volumes in MTS Cash and Repo driven by an economic environment favouring money markets and supportive volatility, and strong growth in repo and other fixed income trading.

On a like-for-like basis at constant currencies, fixed income trading revenue was up +23.7% compared to Q4 2023.

FX trading





Q4 2024 Q4 2023 % change Spot FX trading revenue (€m) 8.5 6.7 +27.7% ADV spot FX Market (in $m) 26,475 23,943 +10.6%

FX trading revenue was €8.5 million in Q4 2024, up +27.7% compared to Q4 2023 thanks to favourable market volatility and commercial expansion.

On a like-for-like basis at constant currencies, FX trading revenue was up +26.4% compared to Q4 2023.

Power trading





Q4 2024 Q4 2023 % change Power trading revenue (€m) 11.3 10.4 +8.8% ADV Day-ahead power market (in TWH) 2.99 3.10 -3.4% ADV Intraday power market (in TWH) 0.32 0.25 +27.1%

Power trading revenue reached €11.3 million in Q4 2024, up +8.8% compared to Q4 2023, reflecting continued strong growth in intraday volumes and lower day-ahead volumes due to milder temperatures.

On a like-for-like basis at constant currencies, power trading revenue was up +10.1% compared to Q4 2023. This reflects the negative impact from the NOK depreciation on a reported basis.

Investor Services





Investor Services reported €4.2 million revenue in Q4 2024, up +39.8% compared to Q4 2023, resulting from continued commercial expansion and the full-quarter contribution from Substantive Research, acquired as announced in September 2024.

On a like-for-like basis at constant currencies, Investor Services revenue was up +13.0% compared to Q4 2023.

Advanced Data Services





Advanced Data Services revenue was €61.1 million in Q4 2024, up +8.9% from Q4 2023, driven by a solid performance of the core data business, solid demand for analytic products and diversified datasets and from retail investors. It also reflects the positive contribution of GRSS, acquired as announced in June 2024. On a like-for-like basis at constant currencies, Advanced Data Services revenue was up +4.8% compared to Q4 2023.

Post Trade

in €m, unless stated otherwise Q4 2024 Q4 2023 % change Post-trade revenue (excl. NTI) 102.8 94.6 +8.6% Clearing 32.9 32.3 +1.8% o/w Revenue from LCH SA - 17.8 o/w Revenue from Euronext Clearing 32.9 14.6 +126.2% o/w Derivatives 14.3 1.4 +940.3% o/w Equities 6.4 5.2 +21.9% o/w Bonds 3.8 3.7 +3.4% o/w Other 8.4 4.2 +98.5% Net treasury income through CCP business 17.9 11.7 +53.3% Custody, Settlement and other Post-Trade activities 69.9 62.3 +12.2%

Clearing

Number of transactions and lots cleared Q4 2024 Q4 2023 % change Shares (#contracts – single counted) 60,645,852 30,675,375 +97.7% Bonds – Wholesale (nominal value in €bn – double counted) 7,580 7,118 +6.5% Bonds – Retail (# contracts – double counted) 4,340,444 3,888,898 +11.6% Derivatives (# contracts – single counted) 37,154,815 5,691,338 +552.8%

Clearing revenue was up +1.8% to €32.9 million in Q4 2024, reflecting the increase in equity clearing volumes following the expansion of Euronext Clearing in November 2023, as well as dynamic commodity and retail bond clearing volumes, offset by the low volatility environment for equity derivatives. Euronext has internalised the clearing and net treasury income related to its derivatives flows in September 2024. Euronext therefore no longer receives revenue and net treasury income from LCH SA, previously recorded under non-volume related clearing revenue. Non-volume related clearing revenue, mostly related to membership fees, accounted for €8.4 million of the total clearing revenue in Q4 2024. On a like-for-like basis at constant currencies, clearing revenue was up +1.8% compared to Q4 2023.

Net treasury income





Net treasury income amounted to €17.9 million in Q4 2024. The +53.3% increase compared to Q4 2023 reflects the increased level of cash collateral posted to the CCP following the migration of derivatives clearing for all Euronext markets to Euronext Clearing.

Custody, Settlement and other Post-Trade activities





Euronext Securities activity Q4 2024 Q4 2023 % change Number of settlement instructions over the period 34,122,913 30,507,967 +11.8% Assets under Custody (in €bn), end of period 7,065 6,663 +6.0%

Revenue from Custody, Settlement and other Post-Trade activities was €69.9 million in Q4 2024, up +12.2% compared to Q4 2023, reflecting higher assets under custody, a growing number of settlement instructions and continued growth of the services offering, supported by the acquisition of Acupay on 2 October 2024. On a like-for-like basis at constant currencies, Custody, Settlement and other Post-Trade revenue was up +10.1% compared to Q4 2023.

Technology Solutions and Other revenue





Euronext Technologies and Other revenue grew to €28.4 million in Q4 2024, up +3.1% from Q4 2023, supported by Technology Solutions provided through Nord Pool and the launch of Euronext Wireless Network in July 2024, which offset the termination of Borsa Italiana legacy services following the migration of Italian markets to Optiq®. On a like-for-like basis at constant currencies, Euronext Technologies and Other revenue was up +3.2% compared to Q4 2023.

Corporate highlights since 1 January 2025

Euronext to acquire Nasdaq’s Nordic power futures business





On 28 January 2025, Euronext and Nasdaq announced the signing of a binding agreement under which Euronext will acquire Nasdaq’s Nordic power futures business, subject to receipt of applicable regulatory approvals.

The agreement entails the transfer of existing open positions in Nasdaq’s Nordic power derivatives, currently held in Nasdaq Clearing, to Euronext Clearing, with approval of the members. Trading of power futures will be operated from Euronext Amsterdam and will be cleared through Euronext Clearing. Nasdaq Clearing AB, Nasdaq Oslo ASA, and their respective infrastructure are not included in the sale. Nasdaq will continue to operate its European Markets Services business and multi-asset clearing house.

The anticipated combination of Euronext Nord Pool’s market initiative with Nasdaq’s Nordic power futures business is fully aligned with Euronext’s “Innovate for Growth 2027” strategic priority to expand in power and accelerates the delivery of Euronext’s power futures ambitions. The transaction complies with Euronext’s capital allocation policy and will be fully financed with existing cash.

Euronext upgraded to A-, stable outlook, by S&P





On 3 February 2025, Euronext welcomed the decision of S&P to upgrade Euronext from ‘BBB+, Positive Outlook’ to ‘A-, Stable Outlook’.

S&P’s decision reflects the completion of the integration of the Borsa Italiana Group, the successful expansion of Euronext Clearing and the continued deleveraging thanks to the Group's strong cash flow generation.

Ongoing share buyback programme





On 7 November 2024, Euronext announced a share repurchase programme for a maximum amount of €300 million. This programme is enabled by Euronext’s strong cash generation capabilities and demonstrates Euronext’s rigorous capital allocation strategy. Weekly reporting updates about the share repurchase programme are being published in the Share Buyback Programme section of our website. As of 7 February 2025, a total of 1,821,023 shares had been repurchased, representing 65.3% of the repurchase programme.

Fixed income derivatives status update





Euronext announces the launch of fixed income derivatives on major European government bonds, marking a significant innovation in financial derivatives. This new offering includes the first-ever mini futures to be cash-settled on European government bonds, designed to provide greater accessibility and flexibility for retail investors, asset managers, and private investors. Powered by the Optiq® trading platform and supported by dedicated market makers and Euronext Clearing, these derivatives will be introduced on the Euronext Derivatives Milan market in September 2025.

Euronext volumes for January 2025





In January 2025, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €11,538 million, up 23.1% compared to the same period last year. The overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stood at 606,267 lots, up +5.1%% compared to January 2024, and the open interest was 23,064,793 contracts at the end of January 2025, up +4.5% compared to January 2024. The average daily volume on Euronext FX’s spot foreign exchange market stood at $27.7 billion, up +11.2% compared to the same period last year.

MTS Cash average daily volumes were up +57.5% to €50.8 billion in January 2025, MTS Repo term adjusted

average daily volume stood at €467.6 billion, up +3.5% compared to the same period last year.

Euronext Clearing cleared 23,472,063 shares in January 2025, +20.9% compared to January 2024. €2,782.6 billion of wholesale bonds were cleared in January 2025 (double counted), up +2.8% compared to the same period in 2024. 1,464,522 bond retail contracts were cleared in January 2025 (double counted), up +11.9% compared to January 2024. The number of derivatives contracts cleared was 13,337,872, +606.4% compared to January 2024 (single counted). This strong increase is due to the fact that the commodity derivatives of Euronext legacy markets have been integrated following the Euronext Clearing expansion that occurred on 15 July 2024, and financial derivatives of Euronext legacy markets have been integrated following the Euronext Clearing expansion that occurred on 9 September 2024. Euronext Securities reported 13,048,702 settlement instructions in January 2025, up +14.9% compared to the same period last year. The total Assets Under Custody reached over €7 trillion in January 2025, up +7.2%.

Euronext announces strategic collaboration with Euroclear to enhance Euronext Clearing’s collateral management offering





On 11 February 2025, Euronext announced a new collaboration with Euroclear to support the development of Euronext Clearing’s collateral management services for repo and other asset classes. This collaboration is a first major step to enable Euronext’s ambition to expand its leading Italian repo clearing franchise to a large range of European government bonds bringing an efficient value offering to European and international clients. This collaboration will pave the way for the rollout of Euronext’s new repo clearing offering in June 2025, enabling the onboarding of clients including international banks, with an updated risk framework. Clients will be able to use Euroclear as a triparty agent for repo clearing.

Agenda

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading European capital market infrastructure, covering the entire capital markets value chain, from listing, trading, clearing, settlement and custody, to solutions for issuers and investors. Euronext runs MTS, one of Europe’s leading electronic fixed income trading markets, and Nord Pool, the European power market. Euronext also provides clearing and settlement services through Euronext Clearing and its Euronext Securities CSDs in Denmark, Italy, Norway, and Portugal.

As of December 2024, Euronext’s regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, and Portugal host over 1,800 listed issuers with around €6 trillion in market capitalisation, a strong blue-chip franchise and the largest global centre for debt and fund listings. With a diverse domestic and international client base, Euronext handles 25% of European lit equity trading. Its products include equities, FX, ETFs, bonds, derivatives, commodities and indices.

For the latest news, go to euronext.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Appendix

The figures in this appendix have not been audited or reviewed by our external auditor.

Non-IFRS financial measures

For comparative purposes, the company provides unaudited non-IFRS measures including:

Operational expenses excluding depreciation and amortisation, underlying operational expenses excluding depreciation and amortisation;

EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin.

Non-IFRS measures are defined as follows:

Operational expenses excluding depreciation and amortisation as the total of salary and employee benefits, and other operational expenses;

Underlying operational expenses excluding depreciation and amortisation as the total of salary and employee benefits, and other operational expenses, excluding non-recurring costs;

Underlying revenue and income as the total of revenue and income, excluding non-recurring revenue and income;

Non-underlying items as items of revenue, income and expense that are material by their size and/or that are infrequent and unusual by their nature or incidence are not considered to be recurring in the normal course of business and are classified as non-underlying items on the face of the income statement within their relevant category in order to provide further understanding of the ongoing sustainable performance of the Group. These items can include: integration or double-run costs of significant projects, restructuring costs and costs related to acquisitions that change the perimeter of the Group; one-off finance costs, gains or losses on sale of subsidiaries and impairments of investments; amortisation and impairment of intangible assets which are recognised as a result of acquisitions and mostly comprising customer relationships, brand names and software that were identified during purchase price allocation (PPA); tax related to non-underlying items.



Adjusted operating profit as the operating profit adjusted for any non-underlying revenue and income and non-underlying costs, including PPA of acquired businesses;

EBITDA as the operating profit before depreciation and amortisation;

Adjusted EBITDA as the adjusted operating profit before depreciation and amortisation adjusted for any non-underlying operational expenses excluding depreciation and amortisation;

EBITDA margin as EBITDA divided by total revenue and income;

Adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA, divided by total revenue and income;

Adjusted net income, as the net income, share of the parent company shareholders, adjusted for any non-underlying items and related tax impact.

Non-IFRS financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable IFRS measures and should be read only in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements.

Non-volume related revenue definition

Non-volume related revenue includes Listing excluding IPOs, Advanced Data Services, Custody & Settlement and other Post-Trade, fixed revenue from Clearing activities (including for instance NTI and membership fees), Investor Services, Technology Solutions, Other Income and Transitional Revenue.

Adjusted EPS definition

Q4 2024 Q4 2023 FY 2024 FY 2023 Net income reported 144.6 130.6 585.6 513.6 EPS reported 1.40 1.25 5.65 4.84 Adjustments of which Operating expenses excl. D&A (11.2) (15.5) (30.9) (78.3) of which Depreciation and amortisation (28.1) (25.6) (105.2) (95.9) of which Net financing expense - - - (0.2) of which results from equity investments - 11.4 1.2 53.0 of which Minority interest 1.1 1.1 2.5 4.1 Tax related to adjustments 10.5 11.1 35.5 46.2 Adjusted net income 172.3 148.2 682.5 584.7 Adjusted EPS 1.66 1.42 6.59 5.51

Consolidated income statement

Q4 2024 Q4 2023 in € million, unless stated otherwise Underlying Non-underlying Reported Underlying Non-underlying Reported Revenue and income 415.8 - 415.8 374.1 - 374.1 Listing 59.4 - 59.4 56.2 - 56.2 Trading revenue, of which 141.4 - 141.4 124.5 - 124.5 Cash trading 70.9 - 70.9 64.1 - 64.1 Derivatives trading 12.9 - 12.9 12.8 - 12.8 Fixed income trading 37.8 - 37.8 30.6 - 30.6 FX trading 8.5 - 8.5 6.7 - 6.7 Power trading 11.3 - 11.3 10.4 - 10.4 Investor services 4.2 - 4.2 3.0 - 3.0 Advanced data services 61.1 - 61.1 56.1 - 56.1 Post Trade, of which 102.8 - 102.8 94.6 - 94.6 Clearing 32.9 - 32.9 32.3 - 32.3 Custody & Settlement and other 69.9 - 69.9 62.3 - 62.3 Euronext Technology Solutions & other revenue 28.4 - 28.4 27.6 - 27.6 Net Financing Income through CCP business 17.9 - 17.9 11.7 - 11.7 Other income 0.6 - 0.6 0.5 - 0.5 Operating expenses excluding D&A (163.2) (11.2) (174.4) (157.8) (15.5) (173.3) Salaries and employee benefits (90.0) (5.4) (95.4) (85.6) (7.8) (93.3) Other operational expenses, of which (73.2) (5.8) (79.0) (72.2) (7.8) (80.0) System & communication (25.7) (0.1) (25.8) (23.1) (2.0) (25.1) Professional services (15.5) (4.8) (20.3) (12.8) (4.7) (17.5) Clearing expense (0.4) - (0.4) (8.8) - (8.8) Accommodation (4.1) (0.1) (4.2) (6.0) (0.2) (6.2) Other operational expenses (27.6) (0.8) (28.4) (21.5) (0.9) (22.3) EBITDA 252.6 (11.2) 241.4 216.3 (15.5) 200.8 EBITDA margin 60.7% 58.1% 57.8% 53.7% Depreciation & amortisation (21.5) (28.1) (49.6) (20.0) (25.6) (45.6) Total expenses (184.7) (39.3) (224.0) (177.8) (41.1) (218.9) Operating profit 231.1 (39.3) 191.8 196.3 (41.1) 155.2 Net financing income / (expense) 6.5 - 6.5 4.7 - 4.7 Results from equity investment 10.1 - 10.1 5.6 11.4 17.0 Profit before income tax 247.7 (39.3) 208.4 206.6 (29.7) 176.9 Income tax expense (66.0) 10.5 (55.5) (51.0) 11.1 (40.0) Non-controlling interests (9.3) 1.1 (8.2) (7.4) 1.1 (6.4) Net income, share of the parent company shareholders 172.3 (27.7) 144.6 148.2 (17.6) 130.6 EPS (basic, in €) 1.66 1.40 1.42 1.25 EPS (diluted, in €) 1.66 1.39 1.41 1.24





FY 2024 FY 2023 in € million, unless stated otherwise Underlying Non-underlying Reported Underlying Non-underlying Reported Revenue and income 1,626.9 - 1,626.9 1,474.7 - 1,474.7 Listing 231.9 - 231.9 220.6 - 220.6 Trading revenue, of which 559.4 - 559.4 490.0 - 490.0 Cash trading 284.0 - 284.0 265.4 - 265.4 Derivatives trading 53.1 - 53.1 54.2 - 54.2 Fixed income trading 145.5 - 145.5 107.4 - 107.4 FX trading 31.7 - 31.7 25.6 - 25.6 Power trading 45.1 - 45.1 37.4 - 37.4 Investor services 14.1 - 14.1 11.4 - 11.4 Advanced data services 241.7 - 241.7 224.8 - 224.8 Post Trade, of which 414.7 - 414.7 370.2 - 370.2 Clearing 144.3 - 144.3 121.3 - 121.3 Custody & Settlement and other 270.5 - 270.5 248.9 - 248.9 Euronext Technology Solutions & other revenue 106.2 - 106.2 109.9 - 109.9 Net Financing Income through CCP business 56.8 - 56.8 46.7 - 46.7 Other income 2.0 - 2.0 1.4 - 1.4 Transitional revenues - - - (0.2) - (0.2) Operating expenses excluding D&A 620.5 30.9 651.3 (610.0) (78.3) (688.3) Salaries and employee benefits (330.2) (11.5) (341.6) (319.5) (12.9) (332.4) Other operational expenses, of which (290.3) (19.4) (309.7) (290.6) (65.4) (355.9) System & communication (99.2) (3.1) (102.3) (94.9) (7.8) (102.6) Professional services (57.7) (12.8) (70.6) (58.3) (18.2) (76.5) Clearing expense (23.2) (1.1) (24.3) (34.5) - (34.5) Accommodation (16.0) (0.9) (16.9) (17.9) (0.8) (18.7) Other operational expenses (94.1) (1.4) (95.5) (85.0) (38.6) (123.6) EBITDA 1,006.4 (30.9) 975.6 864.7 (78.3) 786.4 EBITDA margin 61.9% 60.0% 58.6% 53.3% Depreciation & amortisation (83.5) (105.2) (188.7) (74.2) (95.9) (170.1) Total expenses (704.0) (136.1) (840.1) (684.3) (174.2) (858.5) Operating profit 922.9 (136.1) 786.8 790.4 (174.2) 616.2 Net financing income / (expense) 17.5 - 17.5 0.1 (0.2) (0.2) Results from equity investment 33.5 1.2 34.7 30.0 53.0 83.1 Profit before income tax 973.9 (134.9) 839.1 820.5 (121.4) 699.1 Income tax expense (253.8) 35.5 (218.4) (208.9) 46.2 (162.7) Non-controlling interests (37.6) 2.5 (35.1) (26.9) 4.1 (22.8) Net income, share of the parent company shareholders 682.5 (96.9) 585.6 584.7 (71.1) 513.6 EPS (basic, in €) 6.59 5.65 5.51 4.84 EPS (diluted, in €) 6.56 5.63 5.50 4.83

Consolidated comprehensive income statement

Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Profit for the period 152.9 136.9 Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss: – Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 8.7 (2.0) – Income tax impact on exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (1.5) 0.5 – Change in value of debt investments at fair value through other comprehensive income - 0.5 – Income tax impact on change in value of debt investments at fair value through

other comprehensive income - (0.2) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: – Change in value of equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income 85.0 - – Income tax impact on change in value of equity investments at fair value through

other comprehensive income (0.7) - -Remeasurements of post-employment benefit obligations (1.0) (4.2) – Income tax impact on remeasurements of post-employment benefit obligations 0.1 0.5 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 90.6 (4.8) Total comprehensive income for the period 243.5 132.1 Comprehensive income attributable to: – Owners of the parent 235.9 125.6 – Non-controlling interests 7.6 6.5





FY 2024 FY 2023 Profit for the period 620.7 536.4 Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss: – Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (27.9) (57.8) – Income tax impact on exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 2.0 6.3 – Change in value of debt investments at fair value through other comprehensive income 0.7 7.1 – Income tax impact on change in value of debt investments at fair value through

other comprehensive income (0.2) (2.0) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: – Change in value of equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income 91.5 11.9 – Income tax impact on change in value of equity investments at fair value through

other comprehensive income (2.1) (3.1) – Remeasurements of post-employment benefit obligations 0.6 (1.4) – Income tax impact on remeasurements of post-employment benefit obligations (0.1) 0.2 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 64.6 (38.9) Total comprehensive income for the period 685.3 497.5 Comprehensive income attributable to: – Owners of the parent 651.8 475.7 – Non-controlling interests 33.5 21.8

Consolidated balance sheet

in € million 31 December 2024 31 December 2023 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 106.2 114.4 Right-of-use assets 57.5 55.7 Goodwill and other intangible assets 6,096.2 6,108.2 Deferred income tax assets 30.4 31.3 Investments in associates and joint ventures 0.8 1.3 Financial assets at fair value through OCI 357.0 262.7 Other non-current assets 3.5 4.5 Total non-current assets 6,651.6 6,578.0 Current assets Trade and other receivables 412.9 333.6 Income tax receivable 11.4 15.512F12 CCP clearing business assets 200,575.5 183,715.2 Other current financial assets 63.8 103.1 Cash & cash equivalents 1,673.5 1,448.8 Total current assets 202,737.0 105,616.2 Total assets 209,388.6 192,194.2 Equity Shareholders' equity 4,245.2 3,945.7 Non-controlling interests 156.8 139.7 Total Equity 4,402.0 4,085.3 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 2,537.0 3,031.6 Lease liabilities 46.2 37.3 Other non-current financial liabilities 3.5 - Deferred income tax liabilities 496.8 531.9 Post-employment benefits 21.0 22.7 Contract liabilities 56.4 60.0 Other provisions 7.2 7.3 Total Non-current liabilities 3,168.2 3,690.8 Current liabilities Borrowings 516.5 17.3 Lease liabilities 15.8 22.2 Derivative financial instruments 0.1 - CCP clearing business liabilities 200,644.7 183,832.2 Income tax payable 91.1 46.1 Trade and other payables 464.3 415.8 Contract liabilities 80.1 79.3 Other provisions 5.9 5.2 Total Current liabilities 201,818.4 184,418.0 Total equity and liabilities 209,388.6 192,194.2

The Group adjusted the comparative period figures downwards by €43.1 million for both income tax receivables and income tax payables, to adjust for the netting of taxes in the Italian fiscal sub-group.





Consolidated statement of cash flows

in € million FY 2024 FY 2023 Profit before tax 839.1 699.1 Adjustments for: - Depreciation and amortisation 188.7 170.1 - Share based payments 15.6 14.4 - Results from equity investments (33.3) (23.5) - Gain on sale of associate (1.2) (53.0) - Share of profit from associates and joint ventures (0.2) (6.5) - Changes in working capital (89.5) 155.5 Cash flow from operating activities 919.2 956.1 Income tax paid (210.6) (130.0) Net cash flows from operating activities 708.6 826.1 Cash flow from investing activities Business combinations, net of cash acquired (65.2) - Proceeds from sale of subsidiary - (0.2) Purchase of financial assets at FVOCI (2.8) (1.3) Proceeds from sale of associate 0.9 122.4 Proceeds from disposal of equity investment at FVOCI - 0.2 Purchase of current financial assets (27.7) (72.3) Redemption of current financial assets 65.9 155.5 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (18.0) (27.7) Purchase of intangible assets (69.3) (75.3) Interest received 45.7 25.3 Dividends received from equity investments 33.3 23.5 Dividends received from associates 0.1 7.8 Net cash flow from investing activities (37.1) 157.9 Cash flow from financing activities Interest paid (29.4) (28.7) Payment of lease liabilities (20.8) (28.4) Transactions in own shares (106.7) (219.1) Transactions with non-controlling interests (0.1) (2.5) Withholding tax paid at vesting of shares (1.6) (1.0) Dividends paid to the company’s shareholders (257.3) (237.2) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (25.8) (5.3) Net cash flow from financing activities (441.7) (522.2) Total cash flow over the period 229.9 461.8 Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 1,448.8 1,001.1 Non cash exchange gains/(losses) on cash and cash equivalents (5.2) (14.1) Cash and cash equivalents - End of period 1,673.5 1,448.8





in € million Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Profit before tax 208.4 176.9 Adjustments for: - Depreciation and amortisation 49.6 45.6 - Share based payments 5.2 3.9 - Results from equity investments (10.0) (5.6) - Gain on sale of associate - (11.4) - Share of profit from associates and joint ventures (0.1) - - Changes in working capital (8.8) 44.1 Cash flow from operating activities 244.3 253.5 Income tax paid (69.2) (59.1) Net cash flows from operating activities 175.0 194.5 Cash flow from investing activities Business combinations, net of cash acquired (18.3) - Purchase of financial assets at FVOCI (2.8) - Proceeds from sale of associate - 11.4 Purchase of current financial assets (2.3) (3.7) Redemption of current financial assets - 71.4 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (7.4) (12.0) Purchase of intangible assets (23.4) (17.5) Interest received 13.7 12.0 Dividends received from equity investments 10.0 5.6 Net cash flow from investing activities (30.5) 67.2 Cash flow from financing activities Interest paid (0.5) - Payment of lease liabilities (5.9) (7.2) Acquisitions of own shares (95.2) (138.0) Transactions with non-controlling interests (0.1) (2.5) Withholding tax paid at vesting of shares 0.2 - Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (3.0) (1.4) Net cash flow from financing activities (104.5) (149.0) Total cash flow over the period 40.0 112.6 Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 1,630.3 1,336.5 Non cash exchange gains/(losses) on cash and cash equivalents 3.1 (0.2) Cash and cash equivalents - End of period 1,673.5 1,448.8

Volumes for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024

Cash markets

Q4 2024 Q4 2023 %var Number of trading days 64 63 Number of transactions (buy and sells, incl. reported trades) Total Cash Market 153,172,698 145,907,592 +5.0% ADV Cash Market 2,393,323 2,315,994 +3.3% Transaction value (€ million, single counted) Total Cash Market 674,892 602,148 +12.1% ADV Cash Market 10,545 9,558 +10.3% Listings Number of Issuers on Equities Euronext 1,812 1,888 -4.0% SMEs 1,433 1,493 -4.0% Number of Listed Securities Funds 2,319 2,434 -4.7% ETFs 4,018 3,821 +5.2% Bonds 55,804 55,098 +1.3% Capital raised on primary and secondary market Total Euronext, (€ million) Number of new equity listings 16 13 Money Raised - New equity listings (incl. over-allotment) 163.9 247.2 -33.7% Money Raised - Follow-ons on equities 2,556 6,667 -61.7% Money Raised - Bonds 244,356 290,524 -15.9% Total Money Raised 247,076 297,438 -16.9% of which SMEs Number of new equity listings 14 12 Money Raised - New equity listings (incl. over- allotment) 163.9 247.2 -33.7% Money Raised - Follow-ons on equities 1,655 4,474 -63.0% Money Raised - Bonds 2,779 1,671 +66.3% Total Money Raised 4,598 6,393 -28.1%





FY 2024 FY 2023 %var Number of trading days 256 255 Number of transactions (buy and sells, inc. reported trades) Total Cash Market 603,696,978 625,895,768 -3.5% ADV Cash Market 2,358,191 2,454,493 -3.9% Transaction value ( € million, single counted) Total Cash Market 2,663,692 2,563,560 +3.9% ADV Cash Market 10,405 10,053 +3.5% Capital raised on primary and secondary market Total Euronext, in €m Number of new equity listings 53 64 Money Raised - New equity listings (incl. over-allotment) 3,839.5 2,480.8 +54.8% Money Raised - Follow-ons on equities 15,782 20,177 -21.8% Money Raised - Bonds 1,190,154 1,156,035 +3.0% Total Money Raised 1,209,776 1,178,693 +2.6% of which SMEs Number of new equity listings 47 59 Money Raised - New equity listings (incl. over-allotment) 872 1,275 -31.7% Money Raised - Follow-ons on equities 9,071 9,176 -1.1% Money Raised - Bonds 4,384 3,160 +38.7% Total Money Raised 14,326 13,612 +5.2%

Fixed income markets

Q4 2024 Q4 2023 %var Transaction value (€ million, single counted) MTS ADV MTS Cash 39,381 27,741 +42.0% TAADV MTS Repo 516,173 469,134 +10.0% Other fixed income ADV Fixed income 1,656 1,504 +10.1%





FY 2024 FY 2023 % var Transaction value (€ million, single counted) MTS ADV MTS Cash 37,021 23,026 +60.8% TAADV MTS Repo 483,247 436,039 +10.8% Other fixed income ADV Fixed income 1,612 1,266 +27.4%

FX markets

Q4 2024 Q4 2023 % var Number of trading days 64 FX volume ($m, single counted) Total Euronext FX 1,720,896 1,532,340 +12.4% ADV Euronext FX 26,475 23,943 +10.6% FY 2024 FY 2023 % var Number of trading days 259 FX volume ($m, single counted) Total Euronext FX 6,888,292 5,814,512 +18.5% ADV Euronext FX 26,493 22,450 +18.0%

Power markets

Q4 2024 Q4 2023 % var Number of trading days 92 92 Power volume (in TWh) ADV Day-ahead Power Market 2.99 3.10 -3.4% ADV Intraday Power Market 0.32 0.25 +27.1% FY 2024 FY 2023 % var Number of trading days 365 365 Power volume (in TWh) ADV Day-ahead Power Market 2.74 2.74 +0.3% ADV Intraday Power Market 0.31 0.20 +55.0%

Derivatives markets

Q4 2024 Q4 2023 % var Number of trading days 64 63 Derivatives Volume (in lots) Equity 29,690,908 31,923,088 -7.0% Index 11,183,641 13,517,515 -17.3% Futures 6,723,915 7,914,354 -15.0% Options 4,459,726 5,603,161 -20.4% Individual Equity 18,507,267 18,405,573 +0.6% Futures 1,485,833 498,969 +197.8% Options 17,021,434 17,906,604 -4.9% Commodity 7,464,607 5,807,238 +28.5% Futures 7,133,617 5,478,945 +30.2% Options 330,990 328,293 +0.8% Total Euronext 37,155,515 37,730,326 -1.5% Total Futures 15,343,365 13,892,268 +10.4% Total Options 21,812,150 23,838,058 -8.5% Derivatives ADV (in lots) Equity 463,920 506,716 -8.4% Index 174,744 214,564 -18.6% Futures 105,061 125,625 -16.4% Options 69,683 88,939 -21.7% Individual Equity 289,176 292,152 -1.0% Futures 23,216 7,920 +193.1% Options 265,960 284,232 -6.4% Commodity 116,634 92,178 +26.5% Futures 111,463 86,967 +28.2% Options 5,172 5,211 -0.8% Total Euronext 580,555 598,894 -3.1% Total Futures 239,740 220,512 +8.9% Total Options 340,815 378,382 -5.0% FY 2024 FY 2023 % var Number of trading days 256 255 Derivatives Volume (in lots) Equity 128,897,410 134,733,803 -4.3% Index 50,472,727 55,863,644 -9.7% Futures 28,946,677 34,664,423 -16.5% Options 21,526,050 21,199,221 +1.5% Individual Equity 78,424,683 78,870,159 -0.6% Futures 6,237,384 1,955,140 +219.0% Options 72,187,299 76,915,019 -6.1% Commodity 29,779,883 23,173,370 +28.5% Futures 27,953,600 21,113,163 +32.4% Options 1,826,283 2,060,207 -11.4% Total Euronext 158,677,293 157,907,173 +0.5% Total Futures 63,137,661 57,732,726 +9.4% Total Options 95,539,632 100,174,447 -4.6% Derivatives ADV (in lots) Equity 503,506 528,368 -4.7% Index 197,159 219,073 -10.0% Futures 113,073 135,939 -16.8% Options 84,086 83,134 +1.1% Individual Equity 306,346 309,295 -1.0% Futures 24,365 7,667 +217.8% Options 281,982 301,628 -6.5% Commodity 116,328 90,876 +28.0% Futures 109,194 82,797 +31.9% Options 7,134 8,079 -11.7% Total Euronext 619,833 619,244 +0.1% Total Futures 246,631 226,403 +8.9% Total Options 373,202 392,841 -5.0%

Derivatives open interest





31 December 2024 31 December 2023 % var Open interest (in lots) Equity 18,723,119 18,567,344 +0.8% Index 869,625 1,000,267 -13.1% Futures 410,598 517,679 -20.7% Options 459,027 482,588 -4.9% Individual Equity 17,853,494 17,567,077 +1.6% Futures 251,452 153,607 +63.7% Options 17,602,042 17,413,470 +1.1% Commodity 979,545 876,380 +11.8% Futures 787,929 656,667 +20.0% Options 191,616 219,713 -12.8% Total Euronext 19,702,664 19,443,724 +1.3% Total Futures 1,449,979 1,327,953 +9.2% Total Options 18,252,685 18,115,771 +0.8%





1 Definition in Appendix – adjusted for non-underlying operating expenses excluding D&A and non-underlying revenue and income.

2 Norwegian Krone

3 Full year 2024 reported and adjusted EBITDA

4 Like-for-like basis at constant currency

5 The weighted number of shares used over 2024 was 103,578,980 for the basic calculation and 103,983,870 for the diluted calculation, compared to 106,051,799 and 106,376,338 respectively over 2023.

6 Euronext is currently performing a €300 million share repurchase programme. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, subject to shareholders’ approval at the upcoming annual general meeting on 15 May 2025. The repurchased shares will be excluded from the payment of the dividend.

7 Subject to receipt of applicable regulatory approvals

8 For the total adjustments performed please refer to the Appendix of this press release.

9 According to data from Dealogic

10 Euronext Clearing was expanded to Euronext legacy markets commodity derivatives on 15 July 2024 and Euronext legacy markets financial derivatives on 9 September 2024.

11 For the total adjustments performed please refer to the Appendix of this press release.

12 Income tax receivables and payables were restated by -€43.1m for Italian tax netting

Attachment