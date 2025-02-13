End Citizens United and Accountable.US Launch Corrupt Cabinet Website

Washington, DC, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- End Citizens United (ECU) and Accountable.US today launched the ‘ Corrupt Cabinet ’ website, a clearinghouse of information about President Trump’s Cabinet members.



The website, TrumpsCorruptCabinet.com , documents the financial entanglements, ethical violations, and conflicts of interest that define Trump’s administration, giving voters and the media a one-stop resource to hold them accountable. The website will be continuously updated throughout the duration of the Trump presidency as new conflicts and abuses come to light.



“Trump didn’t fill his Cabinet with public servants––he filled it with billionaires, nominees with huge conflicts of interest, and political cronies looking to cash in,” said End Citizens United President Tiffany Muller. “Voters deserve to know the truth about how this administration is working to enrich itself at the expense of the American people. This website will serve as an essential tool throughout Trump’s term to expose their corruption and demand accountability.”



“There’s a reason why President Trump surrounded himself with loyalists that, like him, are no stranger to conflicts of interest, self-dealing, and shilling for wealthy corporate donors. The point is to exhaust the public with scandals and controversy, to distract from the administration’s plans to trade workers’ health and financial security for more tax giveaways to the 1% -- and drown out questions why they haven’t lifted a finger to lower costs,” said Accountable.US Executive Director Tony Carrk. “The plan is to take more for insiders like them, while families see less and less from their hard work. Exposing this corruption in real time is critical to stopping the Trump administration’s Wealthy-First, Workers-Last agenda that threatens to keep millions more Americans from reaching the middle class.



The Corrupt Cabinet website will feature:

Profiles of each Cabinet member, detailing their backgrounds, policy decisions, and the ways in which they landed their jobs.





A database of conflicts of interest, tracking how Trump’s cabinet members are using their power to advance their own financial interests.





Unanswered questions (and answered questions that need to be tracked), highlighting ethical concerns that remain unresolved and demand further scrutiny.





A take action page, where people can sign up to join a coalition to attend events, spread awareness, and push for accountability.