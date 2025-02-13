Huntzinger Management Group Welcomes Industry Leader Jon P. Burns as Advisor

DUNMORE, Pa., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntzinger Management Group is thrilled to announce that accomplished healthcare IT and operations executive Jon P. Burns has joined the organization as an advisor. His decades of expertise, leadership, and transformative impact in healthcare technology and operations will further strengthen Huntzinger’s ability to deliver strategic insights and value-driven solutions to clients.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Jon to the Huntzinger team,” said Robert Kitts, CEO and Founding Partner at Huntzinger. “His vast industry experience, innovative leadership, and ability to drive meaningful change in healthcare IT and operations align perfectly with our mission to empower organizations with expert-driven solutions.”

About Jon P. Burns

With an impressive career extending 48 years in healthcare leadership, Jon Burns has held senior executive roles at leading institutions, including Geisinger, UNC Hospitals, Cleveland Clinic, and the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS). As UMMS’s Chief Information Officer (CIO) and later Chief Administrative Officer, he spearheaded the integration of IT and other operations across the medical system, executed a single enterprise-wide EMR, and co-developed iHarbor, an innovation center that generated marketable healthcare technology products. His expertise in operations, healthcare technology, and strategy has earned him national recognition, including being consistently named among Becker’s Health Care’s Top CIOs.

Huntzinger is honored to have Jon as part of its growing team of industry-leading advisors. His experience and leadership will further enhance Huntzinger’s ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions, drive healthcare transformation, and optimize IT performance for clients nationwide.

ABOUT HUNTZINGER MANAGEMENT GROUP

Huntzinger Management Group provides expert healthcare advisory and managed services, delivering actionable solutions that enhance performance, manage risk, and drive results. Recognized as a "Best in KLAS" organization, Huntzinger is committed to excellence in healthcare IT leadership.