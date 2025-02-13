Global Electronics and Semiconductor Materials Market to Reach USD 119.8 Billion by 2034 Amid Soaring Demand for 5G, AI, and Automotive Tech – TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. – , Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent market research, the global electronics and semiconductor materials market (전자 및 반도체 소재 시장) is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 6.1% from 2024 to 2034, reaching a valuation of US$ 119.8 Billion by the end of 2034.

The global electronics and semiconductor materials market is undergoing a transformative phase, driven by rapid technological advancements, increasing demand for consumer electronics, and the proliferation of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and 5G networks.

As the backbone of modern electronics, semiconductor materials play a critical role in enabling innovation across industries. This press release provides an in-depth overview of the market, highlighting key demand drivers, recent developments, and compelling reasons to invest in this sector.





This report provides key insights to help manufacturers, investors, and decision-makers identify opportunities, stay competitive, and drive growth.

Market Overview

The electronics and semiconductor materials market encompasses a wide range of materials, including silicon wafers, photoresists, wet chemicals, gases, and specialty metals, which are essential for the fabrication of semiconductors and electronic components. These materials are used in the production of integrated circuits (ICs), memory chips, sensors, and other electronic devices.

Competitive Landscape – Key Players in the Electronics and Semiconductor Materials Market

Company Key Materials Application Focus TSMC Advanced silicon wafers AI chips, high-speed processors Intel Corporation High-performance semiconductor materials Data centers, AI computing Samsung Electronics Memory chips, advanced Si wafers Consumer electronics, 5G devices STMicroelectronics SiC and GaN power semiconductors Automotive, IoT, industrial automation Wolfspeed (Cree Inc.) Silicon carbide (SiC) power devices EVs, power electronics ON Semiconductor GaN-based power semiconductors 5G, energy-efficient devices ROHM Semiconductor Advanced SiC materials Automotive, high-performance computing GlobalFoundries Custom semiconductor manufacturing Aerospace, AI, IoT applications

Recent Developments

The electronics and semiconductor materials market has witnessed several notable developments in recent years, reflecting the industry's dynamic nature and commitment to innovation.

Intel's Expansion in Advanced Packaging (2023): Intel announced a USD 20 billion investment to build two new semiconductor fabrication plants in Ohio, focusing on advanced packaging technologies. TSMC's 3nm Chip Production (2022): Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) began mass production of 3nm chips, marking a significant milestone in semiconductor technology. Samsung's Investment in R&D (2023): Samsung Electronics announced a USD 17 billion investment in research and development for next-generation semiconductor materials, including gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC). Applied Materials' Breakthrough in EUV Lithography (2022): Applied Materials introduced a new extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography system, enabling the production of smaller and more efficient chips.

Key Demand Drivers

Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics : The proliferation of smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearable devices has significantly increased the demand for semiconductors. Consumers are increasingly seeking devices with higher performance, faster processing speeds, and enhanced energy efficiency, driving the need for advanced semiconductor materials.

: The proliferation of smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearable devices has significantly increased the demand for semiconductors. Consumers are increasingly seeking devices with higher performance, faster processing speeds, and enhanced energy efficiency, driving the need for advanced semiconductor materials. Growth of IoT and AI Technologies : The rapid adoption of IoT and AI technologies across industries is fueling demand for semiconductors. These technologies require high-performance chips capable of processing vast amounts of data in real-time, creating opportunities for innovative semiconductor materials.

: The rapid adoption of IoT and AI technologies across industries is fueling demand for semiconductors. These technologies require high-performance chips capable of processing vast amounts of data in real-time, creating opportunities for innovative semiconductor materials. Expansion of 5G Networks : The rollout of 5G networks worldwide is a major growth driver for the semiconductor industry. 5G technology requires advanced semiconductors to support higher data speeds, lower latency, and increased connectivity, boosting demand for materials used in their production.

: The rollout of 5G networks worldwide is a major growth driver for the semiconductor industry. 5G technology requires advanced semiconductors to support higher data speeds, lower latency, and increased connectivity, boosting demand for materials used in their production. Automotive Industry Transformation : The automotive sector is undergoing a paradigm shift with the rise of electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous driving, and connected car technologies. These advancements rely heavily on semiconductors for power management, sensors, and communication systems, driving demand for specialized materials.

: The automotive sector is undergoing a paradigm shift with the rise of electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous driving, and connected car technologies. These advancements rely heavily on semiconductors for power management, sensors, and communication systems, driving demand for specialized materials. Government Initiatives and Investments: Governments worldwide are investing heavily in semiconductor manufacturing to reduce dependency on imports and strengthen domestic supply chains. For instance, the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act and the European Chips Act are expected to inject billions of dollars into the semiconductor industry, creating significant growth opportunities.

Analyst Viewpoint

According to industry analysts, the electronics and semiconductor materials market is poised for robust growth over the next decade, driven by the increasing adoption of advanced technologies and the growing demand for high-performance electronic devices.

However, the market also faces challenges, including supply chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions, and the high cost of advanced materials.

Analysts emphasize the importance of strategic investments in R&D and supply chain resilience to address these challenges and capitalize on growth opportunities. They also highlight the potential of emerging markets, such as India and Southeast Asia, to become key players in the global semiconductor ecosystem.

Challenges and Barriers to Growth

High production costs and material scarcity – Advanced semiconductor materials like SiC and GaN are expensive to manufacture. Supply chain disruptions – Global semiconductor shortages impact production capacity. Environmental concerns – Semiconductor manufacturing generates waste and carbon emissions. Technological complexity – Developing next-gen semiconductor materials requires extensive R&D and high-precision fabrication.

Market Segmentation

By Materials

Silicon (Si) : Dominant material for semiconductor manufacturing.

: Dominant material for semiconductor manufacturing. Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) : High-frequency applications.

: High-frequency applications. Silicon Carbide (SiC) & Gallium Nitride (GaN) : Power electronics and EVs.

: Power electronics and EVs. Germanium (Ge) : Infrared optics and fiber optics.

: Infrared optics and fiber optics. Copper (Cu) & Aluminum (Al) : Interconnects and wiring.

: Interconnects and wiring. Gold (Au) & Silver (Ag) : High-conductivity applications.

: High-conductivity applications. Tantalum (Ta) : Capacitors in electronics.

: Capacitors in electronics. Polymers & Photoresists : Used in lithography.

: Used in lithography. Graphene & Carbon Nanotubes : Emerging materials for advanced electronics.

: Emerging materials for advanced electronics. Rare Earth Elements (REEs): Critical for magnets and sensors.

By Components

Memory Chips : DRAM, NAND Flash, SRAM, MRAM.

: DRAM, NAND Flash, SRAM, MRAM. Logic Chips : CPUs, GPUs, ASICs, FPGAs, MCUs.

: CPUs, GPUs, ASICs, FPGAs, MCUs. Analog Chips : PMICs, ADCs/DACs, Op-Amps, Voltage Regulators.

: PMICs, ADCs/DACs, Op-Amps, Voltage Regulators. Discrete Semiconductors : Transistors (MOSFETs, BJTs), Diodes, Thyristors.

: Transistors (MOSFETs, BJTs), Diodes, Thyristors. Optoelectronics : LEDs, OLEDs, Image Sensors, Laser Diodes.

: LEDs, OLEDs, Image Sensors, Laser Diodes. Sensors : Temperature, Motion, Pressure, Gas Sensors.

: Temperature, Motion, Pressure, Gas Sensors. RF & Microwave : Amplifiers, Antennas, Transceivers.

: Amplifiers, Antennas, Transceivers. Embedded Chips & SoCs : Integrated systems for IoT and AI.

: Integrated systems for IoT and AI. Emerging Components: Quantum Processing Units (QPUs), Neuromorphic Chips, BioSensors.

By Industry Verticals

Aerospace & Defense : Radar, Avionics, Communication Systems.

: Radar, Avionics, Communication Systems. Automotive : ICE Vehicles, EVs, Autonomous Driving.

: ICE Vehicles, EVs, Autonomous Driving. Computers : PCs, Workstations, Supercomputers.

: PCs, Workstations, Supercomputers. Consumer Electronics : Smartphones, TVs, Wearables, Gaming Devices.

: Smartphones, TVs, Wearables, Gaming Devices. Industrial : Automation, Robotics, HVAC, Machinery.

: Automation, Robotics, HVAC, Machinery. Medical : Diagnostics, Wearable Health Devices, Imaging, Robotic Surgery.

: Diagnostics, Wearable Health Devices, Imaging, Robotic Surgery. Network/Infrastructure/Cloud : Data Centers, Storage, Cloud Devices.

: Data Centers, Storage, Cloud Devices. Telecommunications : 5G, Optical Communication, Cellular Devices.

: 5G, Optical Communication, Cellular Devices. Transportation: Railways, Marine, EV Charging Infrastructure.

Regions

North America

Central and South America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East and Africa

Why Decision-Makers Should Focus on the Electronics and Semiconductor Materials Market

Strong Market Growth – Projected to reach USD 119.8 billion by 2034 , driven by AI, 5G, and EV expansion .

– Projected to reach , driven by . Rising Investment in Advanced Semiconductor Materials – SiC, GaN, and graphene are reshaping high-performance electronics .

– SiC, GaN, and graphene are . Tech Giants Driving Innovation – Companies like TSMC, Intel, and Samsung are leading semiconductor R&D.

– Companies like are leading semiconductor R&D. Opportunities in Sustainability – Demand for eco-friendly, energy-efficient materials is increasing.

Key Takeaways for Investors and Industry Leaders

Semiconductor manufacturers should focus on high-performance, next-gen materials .

should focus on . Tech and telecom companies must invest in high-speed, low-power semiconductor solutions .

must invest in . EV and automotive industries should prioritize SiC and GaN power semiconductors.

With advancements in AI, 5G, IoT, and automotive electronics, the Electronics and Semiconductor Materials Market presents massive opportunities for chipmakers, material suppliers, and investors looking to drive the future of high-performance computing and smart technologies.

