Isothermal Bags & Containers Market Forecast Outlook 2025-2030, with Polymos, Cryopak, Tempack, Sofrigam, Peli BioThermal, Saplast, Exeltainer, Isovation, Pelican Biothermal and More

The isothermal bags & containers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.08%, reaching a market size of US$3.426 billion in 2030 from US$2.551 billion in 2025.



Isothermal bags and containers are critical for maintaining stable temperatures during the transport of perishable goods, ensuring the integrity of temperature-sensitive products such as fresh food, pharmaceuticals, and biological materials (e.g., blood samples, tissues). Their ability to preserve both hot and cold items underpins their growing adoption in cold chain logistics, driving market expansion. The rise in global trade, coupled with increased cross-border exports and imports of perishable goods, further accelerates demand for these solutions.





Market Drivers

Demand for Fresh Food: Surging consumer preference for fresh, farm-to-table products - including fruits, vegetables, dairy, and meat - is propelling the need for advanced packaging to prevent spoilage. Innovations in packaging technologies aim to extend shelf life and delay ripening, aligning with trends like ready-to-eat meals and busy lifestyles.

Geographical Insights

North America dominates the market, supported by advanced logistics infrastructure and thriving food delivery and pharmaceutical sectors. The U.S. and Canada, as global leaders in pharmaceutical innovation, drive demand for temperature-controlled packaging. Rising investments in biomedical research and the development of temperature-sensitive therapies further solidify the region's market position.

Report Coverage:

Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global

The isothermal bags & containers market has been segmented as following:

By Type

Bags

Containers

By Material Type

PEVA

PE

Polyurethane

By End-User

Food

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Biological Products

By Geography

North America USA Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Others

Europe UK Germany France Italy Others

Middle East and Africa UAE Israel Saudi Arabia Others

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Taiwan Thailand Indonesia Others



Companies Profiled:

Polymos Inc.

Nordcontenitori Sas

Cryopak

Tempack

Sofrigam

Peli BioThermal Limited

Atlas Molded Products

Cold & Co

Saplast

Exeltainer

Isovation

EMBALL'ISO

Pelican Biothermal

ACH Foam Technologies

Tecnisample s.l.



