Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it is investigating FMC Corporation. for potential violations of securities laws

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein"), a preeminent national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) (“FMC” or the “Company”).

The investigation concerns whether FMC Corporation and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud.

On February 5, 2025, the company released its Q4 2024 results and Q1 2025 guidance. Specifically, the company revealed that: (i) year-over-year revenues declined 5%; (ii) Q1 2025 revenues would decline 16% compared to Q1 2024; (iii) year-over-year Q1 2025 EBITDA would shrink about 28%; (iv) FY 2025 revenues would be flat compared to FY 2024; and (v) FY 2025 EBITDA would grow just 1%. FMC blamed these disappointments, in part, on its customers’ continued inventory destocking.

The forecast seemingly contradicts earlier company statements suggesting that FMC’s channel inventories were normalizing. One analyst reportedly wrote in a note to clients that “FMC had previously indicated channel destocking was coming to an end, and we believe most investors were looking for mid-teens EBITDA growth next year on improving volumes and lower fixed costs.”

After the release of this news, FMC stock plummeted from $54.04 to $35.92, a decline of 33.53%.

If you wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions regarding your rights and interests, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735 or via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com.

