Europe Plant Protein Market Growth Forecasts 2025-2030, with Profiles of ADM, Cargill, Corbion, Cosucra, Ingredion, NOW Foods, Roquette Freres, Novo Farina, Marchon Supplements and More

Europe's plant protein market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.16% over the forecast period, increasing from US$4.34 billion in 2025 to US$5.85 billion by 2030.



The increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases in the region is a significant factor driving the growth of the plant protein market in Europe during the forecast period. Additionally, the rising global demand for vegan and plant-based food and beverage products is propelling market expansion. The British Heart Foundation reports that approximately 7.6 million individuals in the UK suffer from cardiovascular diseases, with around 4 million males and 3.6 million females affected. Research indicates that plant protein can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and coronary heart disease while also aiding in weight management and improving lipoprotein profiles.





Key Drivers of Europe's Plant Protein Market:

Increasing Sales of Plant-Based Food Products:

A primary driver of the plant protein market in Europe is the growing demand for vegan and plant-based food and beverage products. The vegan population in the region has seen significant growth in recent years, leading to a heightened interest in vegan protein sources as consumer preferences shift away from meat and animal-derived proteins. According to a report by the Good Food Institute Europe, total demand for plant-based products in the retail sector reached 41% in 2023. In this market, plant-based milk and drinks accounted for 41% of total sales, while plant-based meat represented 36.8%. The growth of the plant-based protein market is further supported by an increase in chicken and broiler meat production in Brazil, which has seen a surge in domestic consumption. The U.S. Department of Agriculture noted that chicken meat consumption in Brazil rose from 10.02 million metric tons (MT) in 2022 to 10.12 million MT in 2024. This trend reflects a broader increase in poultry production driven by both domestic demand and exports. As consumers become more health-conscious, there is a growing interest in adopting plant-based diets that have been shown to lower the risk of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular conditions, obesity, and diabetes. Soy protein stands out as a preferred option due to its nutritional benefits and versatility.

The increasing popularity of high-protein diets has further fueled demand for soy products, which are key ingredients in many plant-based foods. Moreover, improvements in broiler breeding and performance have significantly impacted the poultry feed market. High-performance broilers bred for faster growth require nutrient-rich feed formulations to support their rapid development.

The use of feed additives like enzymes, amino acids, and probiotics enhances growth and health, further driving market demand as poultry producers seek to optimize feed efficiency. In summary, the European plant protein market is experiencing robust growth driven by rising consumer interest in plant-based diets, increasing sales of vegan food products, and supportive government initiatives promoting sustainable eating habits. The trend towards healthier lifestyles among consumers will likely continue to shape this dynamic market landscape.

