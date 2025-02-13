The Shift Towards Proactive Health: Biologic Pharmamedical Stands Firm Amidst Tariffs and Big Pharma Shakeup

RICHMOND, British Columbia, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the healthcare and supplement industries experience seismic shifts—driven by new U.S. tariffs, growing scrutiny on Big Pharma, and rising pharmaceutical costs—Biologic Pharmamedical remains steadfast in its mission to provide high-quality, science-backed natural health solutions.

No Disruptions from U.S. Tariffs on Canada and China

Recent tariff policies announced by the Trump administration have raised concerns for businesses and consumers alike. With a proposed 25% tariff imposed on imports from Canada and Mexico, and a 10% tariff on imports from China, industries relying on international trade are facing potential disruptions. However, Biologic Pharmamedical assures its clients that our operations will not be impacted.

As a Canadian company that sources specialized ingredients from different parts of the world while maintaining manufacturing operations in the United States and also in Canada, we have proactively assessed the implications of these tariffs. Our supply chain remains secure, and our commitment to delivering innovative natural health products at stable prices remains unchanged since we can manufacture on either side of the US-Canada border unscathed by tariffs and have been doing so for half a decade now. Clients can continue doing business as usual, with confidence that there will be no interruptions or unexpected price increases due to cross border tariffs.

A Paradigm Shift: The Movement Toward Proactive Health and Natural Supplements

Simultaneously, a broader transformation is unfolding in the healthcare industry. With pharmaceutical costs soaring and regulatory scrutiny intensifying, the American public is seeking alternatives. The recent nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services marks a growing movement to challenge pharmaceutical and processed food monopolies, reduce prescription drug prices, and promote natural and preventive health solutions by healing our air, soil, water and whole food sources.

Kennedy’s stance against excessive pharmaceutical influence, combined with public frustration over skyrocketing medication costs and the significant impact on long term health by unproven allopathic medicines, is accelerating the shift toward proactive, lifestyle-driven health care. More than ever, consumers are looking beyond traditional medicine to embrace whole foods, natural supplements, nutrition-based therapies, and holistic wellness strategies. While Pharma points the finger at natural medicines failing the ‘scientific proof and safety criteria’ the well entrenched existence of many natural therapies for thousands of years tells a different story. People are looking to maintain health and prevent disease more than ever today to avoid the ‘disproven and often mis-represented’ safety of many allopathic medicines. While pharmaceutical medicines have their place as monumental treatment protocols, natural medicines have a reliable and justifiable place when properly studied and applied.

This mandate falls very much in line with Franco Cavaleri’s mission as CEO and Biomedical Researcher for Biologic. He is also the author of Potential Within - A Guide to Nutritional Empowerment and a notable thought leader in biohacking with his podcast Potential Within.

Science-Backed Natural Health Solutions: A Smarter Approach to Wellness

At Biologic Pharmamedical, we believe that empowering individuals with scientifically validated supplements is the key to long-term health. Research has shown that proactive lifestyle choices, combined with natural supplementation, can significantly improve overall well-being. Studies highlight the benefits of vitamins C, D + K, omega-3 supplements in slowing the aging process and Curcumin BioBDMC’s™ powerful anti-inflammatory effects—both key in reducing reliance on pharmaceuticals.

As the industry pivots towards making America healthier through prevention and lifestyle medicine, Biologic Pharmamedical continues to lead with innovation. Our focus remains on delivering clean, effective, research-backed natural nutraceutical technologies to support optimal health, resilience, and longevity.

A Call to Action: Take Control of Your Health

We urge consumers to embrace this shift and take proactive steps toward wellness. Whether it’s optimizing daily nutrition, integrating powerful adaptogens, or leveraging supplements designed to support metabolic health, cognitive function, and immune resilience—now is the time to invest in a healthier future.

Biologic Pharmamedical is committed to being at the forefront of this movement, offering premium, patented nutraceuticals that proactively support natural wellness. Our clients can rest assured that despite shifting policies and industry challenges, we remain their trusted partner in health.

For more information about our patented nutraceuticals and how they can boost your next brand offering and customer’s health journey, visit www.biologicpharmamedical.com or contact our VP of Business Development to discuss your next formula and quotation.

About Biologic Pharmamedical

Biologic Pharmamedical is a leading developer and manufacturer of natural health supplements, committed to innovation, quality, and efficacy. With a focus on peer-reviewed research and cutting-edge ingredients and custom formulations, we provide scientifically backed solutions that empower individuals to take control of their health and brands to offer unique, effective health solutions.

Christina Weizmann

Pivotal Concepts Communications

604.684.9321