Namibia Data Center Colocation Market Report 2025: Market Revenue is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 9.9% During 2024-2030

Namibia's data center colocation market is experiencing substantial growth driven by significant advancements in the IT and telecom sectors, fueled by government initiatives such as Vision 2030. Namibia is witnessing a surge in digital connectivity, with notable investments in fiber-optic networks, mobile broadband, and data center infrastructure.



Key players, including Paratus Namibia, have expanded fiber network coverage to over 40,000 households in 2023, enhancing internet access and fueling demand for robust data storage solutions. The activation of Google's Equiano subsea cable in Swakopmund and MTC's 5G technology demonstration in Windhoek further bolster Namibia's international digital connectivity and data processing capabilities.



Namibia's Data Center Colocation Market revenue is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2024-2030. The Namibian Data Center Colocation Market is anticipated to maintain a steady growth trajectory driven by ongoing government initiatives like the National Broadband Policy and Digital Government Strategic Roadmap. The increasing adoption of high-speed internet and the rollout of 5G technology are expected to amplify data storage and processing needs across various sectors.



As more enterprises and government entities leverage these technological advancements, the demand for reliable and scalable colocation services is anticipated to rise. These developments are positioning colocation services as a critical component for businesses and individuals seeking scalable and secure IT infrastructure, minimizing the need for substantial capital expenditure.

By 2030, retail colocation is projected to capture a significant revenue share due to the continued proliferation of SMEs and their increasing need for flexible, scalable IT solutions.

As digital adoption accelerates, particularly with Namibia's Vision 2030 driving technological advancements, small and medium-sized businesses are anticipated to increasingly rely on retail colocation to manage data without heavy capital expenditure.

The BFSI sector is anticipated to dominate the revenue share in 2030, driven by its critical need for secure, high-performance data center solutions. Fintech players like PayToday and FNB Namibia are driving the market for digital transactions.

Moreover, the IT & telecom sector is anticipated to experience the fastest growth rate in the market driven by the ongoing expansion of digital infrastructure, including major investments in fiber-optic networks and the rollout of 5G technology, thereby driving the demand for colocation services.

Large enterprises are expected to hold the highest revenue share in Namibia's colocation market by 2030, due to their extensive data management requirements and the scalability offered by wholesale colocation.

Government policies, including Vision 2030 and investments in digital infrastructure, are expected to support the growth of this segment. Furthermore, SMEs are anticipated to witness the fastest growth in upcoming years owing to the growing adoption of digital services.

