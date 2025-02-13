National Civil Rights Museum selected to join Bloomberg Philanthropies Digital Accelerator Program

Memphis, TN, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Civil Rights Museum proudly announces its selection as a participant in the Bloomberg Philanthropies Digital Accelerator Program. This prestigious initiative supports cultural organizations in leveraging technology to enhance operations, drive revenue, expand fundraising, engage wider audiences, and deliver impactful programming.

“This opportunity marks a significant milestone for the National Civil Rights Museum,” said Museum President Dr. Russ Wigginton. “Through the Digital Accelerator Program, we will advance our mission by exploring innovative digital strategies that bring our collection and stories to audiences worldwide. This effort will allow us to make history accessible in new and compelling ways, from classrooms to living rooms, and ensure that the lessons of the civil rights movement resonate globally.”

The grant represents a Phase 1 directive focused on consultation and strategic plan development. The museum will work closely with expert consultants to examine its digital asset management (DAM) processes and develop a roadmap for enhancing digital collections. This includes researching and operationalizing primary source materials for educational use, creating new teaching tools, and exploring monetization opportunities.

The museum envisions digital transformation as a way to connect global audiences to its extensive collections, including traveling exhibitions and virtual learning platforms. “By integrating modern technology, we aim to expand access to untold stories and unseen artifacts, inspiring engagement and scholarship worldwide,” Wigginton added.

Over the past three years, Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Digital Accelerator Program has strengthened nearly 150 cultural organizations, generating $20 million in new revenue and engaging over one million new audience members in its first cohort of 40 organizations. The National Civil Rights Museum joins this year’s cohort of 200 nonprofits spanning 52 U.S. cities and 28 U.K. cities.

As part of its participation, the museum will focus on creating a sustainable digital infrastructure that integrates digital platforms across departments, improving storage, security, and accessibility for its collections.

About the National Civil Rights Museum

The NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM, located at the historic Lorraine Motel where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, gives a comprehensive overview of the American Civil Rights Movement from slavery to the present. Since the Museum opened in 1991, millions of visitors from around the world have come, including more than 90,000 student visits annually. The Museum is steadfast in its mission to chronicle the American civil rights movement and tell the story of the ongoing struggle for human rights. It educates and serves as a catalyst to inspire action to create positive social change. A Smithsonian Affiliate and an internationally acclaimed cultural institution, the Museum is recognized as a 2019 National Medal Award recipient by the Institute of Museums and Library Services (IMLS), the top national honor for museums and libraries.

About Bloomberg Philanthropies

BLOOMBERG PHILANTHROPIES invests in 700 cities and 150 countries to ensure better, longer lives for the greatest number of people. The organization focuses on creating lasting change in five key areas: the Arts, Education, Environment, Government Innovation, and Public Health. Bloomberg Philanthropies encompasses all of Michael R. Bloomberg’s giving, including his foundation, corporate, and personal philanthropy, as well as Bloomberg Associates, a philanthropic consultancy. In 2023, Bloomberg Philanthropies distributed $3 billion. For more information, visit bloomberg.org[SC1] , sign up for the newsletter, or follow the organization on social media platforms.

civilrightsmuseum.org

