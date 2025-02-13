Presidential Silver Medal Honoring Benjamin Harrison Available February 10

Washington, DC, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Silver Medal became available for purchase directly from the United States Mint (Mint) on February 10, 2025, at noon EST.

Benjamin Harrison was the 23rd President of the United States from March 4, 1889, to March 3, 1893, elected after conducting one of the first “front-porch” campaigns by delivering short speeches to delegations that visited him in Indianapolis.

The Presidential Silver Medals are 99.9 percent fine silver, with each medal measuring 1.598 inches in diameter.

The obverse and reverse designs are by Mint artist C.E. Barber. The obverse depicts a bust of Benjamin Harrison with the inscription “BENJAMIN HARRISON.” The reverse features the inscription “INAUGURATED PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES MARCH 4 1889” within a laurel wreath.

Each medal is encapsulated and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Silver Medal is priced at $90. Orders are being accepted via the online catalog (product code S823).

Additional medals in this series are available here.

Presidential Silver Medals are also available for purchase via the Mint’s Product Subscription Program, which works like a magazine subscription. After you subscribe, you will receive the next product released in the series and will continue to receive products until you end your enrollment. Click here to learn more.

Presidential Silver Medals can be purchased at the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street); at the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue); and at the Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C., 801 9th St. NW, Washington, DC 20220.

Please use the Mint’s catalog site as your primary source of the most current information on product and service status or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing and speech impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468).

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of February 10, 2025, at noon EST.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

Learn more about the United States Mint.

Visit and subscribe to the United States Mint YouTube channel to watch videos about the Mint.

Subscribe to United States Mint electronic product notifications, news releases, public statements, and the monthly educational newsletter, Lessons That Make Cents .

. Follow the United States Mint on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

United States Mint – Connecting America through Coins