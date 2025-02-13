Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community, Hearthfield, is Now Open in Collegeville, Pennsylvania

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of its newest community, Hearthfield, located in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. This Toll Brothers neighborhood offers 54 single-family home sites and is exceptionally designed so that every home is situated on a cul-de-sac. The Sales Center and model home are now open at 304 Grayson Court in Collegeville.

Located within the prestigious Spring-Ford Area School District, Hearthfield offers a variety of spacious two- or three-story home designs by Toll Brothers. The impressive floor plans feature modern architecture and range from 3,029 to 3,672+ square feet with 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, flexible living spaces, basements, and two-car garages.

“We are excited to unveil Hearthfield, a community that embodies the perfect blend of luxury and tranquility,” said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania.

“Hearthfield is an ideal location for families seeking both convenience and a high-quality lifestyle.”





Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the flagship Toll Brothers Design Studio located in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For those looking to move sooner, Hearthfield offers a selection of quick move-in homes available for delivery as early as May 2025. Toll Brothers quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features include a curated ensemble of fixtures and finishes selected by talented design professionals.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Montgomery County area include Bellflower by Toll Brothers, Charterfield Landing, Regency at Waterside, and Stonebrook at Upper Merion.

Homes in Hearthfield are priced from the mid-$900,000s. For more information on this Toll Brothers luxury single-family home new construction community, prospective home buyers are invited to call (855) 872-8205 or visit TollBrothers.com/PA.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

