Vietnam Data Center Market Investment Report 2025-2030: In 2024 Vietnam Witnessed New Entrants Epsilon Telecommunication, Gaw Capital and Infracrowd Capital, Increasing Competition in the Market

The Vietnamese Data Center Market was valued at USD 654 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.75 trillion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 17.93%.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

In 2024, Vietnam's data center market witnessed some new entrants such as Epsilon Telecommunication (KT Corporation), Gaw Capital, and Infracrowd Capital, which will further increase competitiveness in the market in the future and lead to increasing revenue generation for contractors and infrastructure vendors.

The Vietnamese government aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. It also plans to increase the share of renewable energy in the country's energy mix to around 39% by 2030 as part of its sustainability goals. Data center operators are also aiming for sustainability. For instance, in April 2024, Viettel announced that it had launched its green AI-ready data center with a power capacity of around 30MW.

The development of AI-ready data centers in the Vietnam data center industry is growing steadily. In April 2024, Viettel announced the launch of its green AI-ready data center in Vietnam with a power capacity of around 30MW.

With the rising adoption of HPC technologies, the market is also expected to witness the adoption of liquid cooling solutions in the coming future.

In November 2024, the Vietnam government announced that it had approved a new Law on Personal Data Protection. It will officially come into effect in the second half of 2025.

In July 2024, the Vietnamese government introduced a law under which foreign investors can now fully own data centers in the country.

KEY REPORT FEATURES

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Vietnam colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Vietnam by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Vietnam data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Vietnam data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Vietnam Facilities Covered (Existing): 26 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 11 Coverage: 4+ Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Vietnam Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030) Retail vs Wholesale Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Vietnam data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the market.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Hanoi Ho Chi Minh City Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Hanoi Ho Chi Minh City Other Cities



VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

Hitachi Vantara

IBM

Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

NEC

Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Aurecon

Archetype Group

AWP Architects

Apave

Delta Group

GreenViet

Sato Kogyo

USDC Technology

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Johnson Controls

Fuji Electric

Hitec Power Protection

Rehlko

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Narada

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Siemens

TECO Electric & Machinery

Trane

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

CMC Telecom

Edge Centres

FPT Telecom

Hanoi Telecom (ECODC)

NTT DATA

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Viettel IDC

VNPT

VNTT

New Entrants

Epsilon Telecommunications (KT Corporation)

Gaw Capital

Infracrowd Capital

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the Vietnam data center market?

How many existing and upcoming data center facilities exist in Vietnam?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Vietnam during 2025-2030?

What is the growth rate of the Vietnam data center market?

What factors are driving the Vietnam data center market?

Who are the key investors in the Vietnam data center market?

REPORT COVERAGE



This report analyses the Vietnam data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure Servers Storage Systems Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure UPS Systems Generators Transfer Switches & Switchgears PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems Rack Cabinets Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems CRAC & CRAH Units Chiller Units Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers Other Cooling Units

General Construction Core & Shell Development Installation & Commissioning Services Engineering & Building Design Fire Detection & Suppression Systems Physical Security Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard Tier I & Tier II Tier III Tier IV



