BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations.

Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq – IVAC)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Intevac will be acquired by Seagate Technology Holdings plc (“Seagate”) (Nasdaq – STX) for $4.00 per share in cash for each Intevac share. In connection with the closing of the Transaction, Intevac will pay a one-time special dividend of $0.052 per share. The investigation concerns whether the Intevac Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Company’s shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares.

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE – FNA)

Under the terms of the agreement, Paragon 28 will be acquired by Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX – ZBH) for an upfront payment of $13.00 per share in cash, corresponding to an equity value of approximately $1.1 billion and an enterprise value of approximately $1.2 billion. Paragon 28 shareholders will also receive a non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR) entitling the holder to receive up to $1.00 per share in cash if certain revenue milestones are achieved. The investigation concerns whether the Paragon 28 Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Company’s shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares.

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE – ENFN)

Under the terms of the agreement, Enfusion will be acquired by Clearwater Analytics (“Clearwater”) (NYSE – CWAN) for $11.25 per share in cash in a deal worth approximately $1.5 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Enfusion Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Company’s shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares.

Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq – LGTY)

Under the terms of the agreement, Logility will be acquired by Aptean for $14.30 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Logility Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Company’s shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares.

