$HAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Reminds Former Avangrid, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming March 31, 2025 Deadline - AGR

Monteverde & Associates PC has filed a federal securities class action lawsuit on behalf of former public common shareholders of Avangrid, Inc. (former ticker symbol: AGR), in connection with the acquisition by Iberdrola, S.A. (the "Merger"). The case is styled Goldschein v. Avangrid, Inc., Case No. 25-cv-00772 (the "Federal Class Action"), and a copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.monteverdelaw.com/news .

If you owned Avangrid shares as of August 19, 2024, and received $35.75 at the close of the Merger, please contact our firm to discuss your legal rights.

TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE: If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must seek lead appointment in the Federal Class Action by March 31, 2025. For more information, please go to https://monteverdelaw.com/case/avangrid-inc/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you. Any member of the putative Class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

If you owned common stock in Avangrid and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

