Toronto, Canada, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GDA Capital and Alpaca Network, in partnership with Founders Hub Network & Devolved AI, are proud to announce the inaugural Next Top AI Agent, the world’s largest AI agent start-up competition bringing together over 4 million developers and tech leaders virtually to build and present their most impactful AI agents over the course of 1 month. This event features a prize pool exceeding $500,000 in grants and prizes and reaches a global audience of top innovators and enthusiasts.

Virtual AI Startup Competition

Next Top AI Agent competition will run March 3-31, 2025

The competition features a structured one-month incubation period, where participants will refine their startups with continuous guidance and incentives. Additionally, expert-led webinars throughout the competition will provide vital insights into succeeding in the AI and blockchain space.

“Our mission is to inspire and support the next wave of AI entrepreneurs,” said Joaquim Miro, Core Contributor at Alpaca Network. “By offering funding, mentorship, and education, we are unlocking the untapped potential of global innovators.”



The startup competition is also hosted in partnership with the Blockchain Education Network (BEN)—renowned for nurturing Web3 unicorns like Augur, Iota, and Optimism. Many universities, from both the student and faculty perspective, are getting involved in the competition to direct builders on campus.

“AI and blockchain technology are both disruptive technologies and through this competition, we aim to inspire the brightest minds globally to drive innovation and solve real-world challenges at the convergence of these two transformative technologies. In addition, we want to create the startup initiatives that we wish existed while we were in University for young entrepreneurs to access the capital and network to build companies faster,” said Michael Gord, Founder & CEO of GDA Capital.

Up to $500K+ in Prizes Across Multiple Tracks From Track Hosts including

Founder’s Hub: Founder Matching AI, Predictive Metrics AI, and AutoDD AI Agents ETHPAR - Revolutionizing Ethereum efficiency using AI Alvara Protocol - Advancing AI-driven ETF investment strategies Alpaca Network - Tokenizing AI models for new applications Devolved AI - Decentralizing large language models and centralized training of LLMs Token Events - AI Agents for event marketing, distribution and analytics GPT360 - AI Agents for Marketing

“Next Top AI Agents is not just a competition; it’s a platform to accelerate innovation and scale AI projects globally,” said Nathan Peterson, Founder & CEO of Devolved AI. Vaughn DiMarco, Core Contributor at Alpaca Network followed with “We are empowering builders with the tools and resources to achieve market-ready solutions; we are excited to find the hidden gems and help them shine.”



The Next Top Startup Competition series has previously garnered support from industry leaders including Mastercard, JP Morgan, Oracle, Robinhood, Super Shyft, Bullperks & TrustSwap. These partnerships ensure that participants have access to unparalleled mentorship and resources to launch real companies after the end of the competition.

To participate, developers & entrepreneurs can sign up for free on www.topaiagent.org or on the Next Top AI Agent competition page here. Partners & Mentors can reach out to GDA Capital at contact@gda.capital

About GDA Capital

GDA Capital is a global leader in digital asset investment and capital markets advisory, specializing in go to market and go public strategies, capital formation, and tokenomics. The firm is at the forefront of the blockchain and AI revolution, enabling disruptive blockchain projects to reach their full potential.

About Devolved AI

Devolved AI leverages decentralized tokenization to power AI development and adoption. The company’s mission is to empower innovators to create and manage decentralized large language models.

About Alpaca Network

Alpaca Network is the home and onramp for AI Agents, by providing cutting-edge tools for AI model tokenization, bridging the gap between traditional finance and emerging AI technologies. PacaSearch is currently the largest AI Agent search engine in the world with over 18,000 AI Agents and AI applications. The tech lab is also about to release a 3 click tokenization platform for open source AI models in February, which will work 100% on BASE chain, allowing 1.3 million model developers to crowdfund more easily via Initial Model Offerings.

