Clubhouse International Calls for Support in Advancing Mental Health Initiatives

Clubhouse International, a New York-based global nonprofit organization, encourages individuals and entities to join its efforts in delivering improved comprehensive mental health support through funding, advocacy, and partnerships. It shares its strategic plan to increase the number of Clubhouses worldwide over the next decade in hopes of proving that no one has to face mental illness alone.

Mental illness, despite being a leading cause of disability worldwide, lamentably receives an inadequate response to this day. Mental health awareness has grown, but creating sustainable solutions remains a challenge. Clubhouses emerge as an appealing option in helping individuals with mental illness regain control of their lives, serving as supportive spaces where they can find belonging, purpose, and opportunity.

Clubhouse International has spent over 30 years building and strengthening a global network of Clubhouses that serve as lifelines for people with mental illness. It employs the Clubhouse Model, which integrates opportunities for employment, education, housing, and wellness within a single supportive environment.

The Clubhouse Model is an evidence-based approach that has demonstrated success in improving outcomes for those with mental illness. Members of accredited Clubhouses experience higher employment rates, fewer hospitalizations, and better overall health compared to those receiving traditional mental health services. Mental health advocates and policymakers have acknowledged the model’s effectiveness, urging Clubhouse International to fight for more comprehensive, community-based mental health care.

The nonprofit’s efforts are recognized by acclaimed institutions. In 2021, it was honored with the Special Presidential Commendation Award by the American Psychiatric Association (APA), acknowledging the Clubhouse Model as a cost-effective, rights-based approach to recovery. The organization was also awarded the 2022 Pardes Humanitarian Prize in Mental Health by The Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, solidifying its vital role in mental health rehabilitation.

Aware of its massive impact in the space, Clubhouse International’s vision is to make Clubhouses as widespread and accessible as local YMCAs. It’s investing in infrastructure, partnerships, personnel, and advocacy efforts to turn its dream of ensuring that every community has a safe, supportive space for people with mental illness into reality. However, this ambitious expansion requires substantial funding and collaboration from various sectors. “We need partners who share our vision and are willing to invest in the future of mental health care,” says Anna Sackett Rountree, Director of Communications.

Clubhouse International has launched the Campaign for Growth to accelerate its expansion. With proper investment, it aims to establish new Clubhouses in underserved regions to ensure greater accessibility and improve training, accreditation, and operational support to maintain high-quality services. Advancing research and data collection and growing advocacy efforts are also included in the roadmap.

The organization prioritizes partnerships across the education, corporate, and healthcare sectors to achieve its goals. One of its most promising initiatives is its collaboration with academic institutions to integrate mental health awareness and support into educational settings. Clubhouse International has partnered with the University of Notre Dame through Active Minds, a student-led advocacy group focused on mental health. This partnership has already built a strong connection between students and local Clubhouses, providing opportunities to young people so they can engage in mental health advocacy.

Several Clubhouses partner with local universities to introduce students to the realities of living with mental illness. For example, one course, “Recovering from Mental Illness through Work and Community,” immerses students in the Clubhouse Model and encourages them to explore solutions for mental health challenges. “Programs like these open doors. Some of the students have become psychiatrists, have served on Clubhouse boards, or have contributed to mental health literature,” Anna proudly shares. “They’re now making a real difference in people’s lives.” With adequate funding, Clubhouse International would like to formalize the Clubhouse University Connection initiative.

Clubhouse International also engages with corporate partners to expand the Clubhouse Model. Through its Corporate Partners Program, companies can participate in mental health advocacy initiatives, employee education programs, and workplace inclusion efforts. Companies sharing the same vision have already joined, highlighting the initiative’s effectiveness.

The nonprofit’s efforts in integrating the Clubhouse Model into broader mental health systems are also underway. It’s expanding its psychosocial rehabilitation services in South Carolina, demonstrating how Clubhouses can complement traditional medical care.

Ultimately, all of Clubhouse International’s efforts are for the people—individuals who deserve dignity, inclusion, and opportunity. Mental illness is still stigmatized, making many people feel unseen or unheard. The organization changes lives by proving that recovery is possible and achievable for everyone. “We do this work because we believe in the power of community. Mental health is about connection, purpose, and hope, and everyone deserves that,” Anna stresses.

Clubhouse International’s Campaign for Growth represents one step forward in the fight for better mental health support. It welcomes funding, investments, and partnerships from individuals, corporations, and institutions that believe in its vision of making mental health recovery accessible to all.

