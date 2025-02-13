ePlus inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

On February 5, 2025, ePlus announced its third-quarter fiscal 2025 financial results, missing consensus estimates. The company attributed the shortfall to "digestion... specifically in the networking space and a few select enterprise customers," as well as weak demand primarily driven by supply chain issues.

Following this news, ePlus’s stock price dropped $10.64 (13.1%), closing at $70.29 per share on February 6, 2025, causing losses for investors.

