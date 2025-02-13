Kaspi.kz Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; February 18, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Kaspi.kz ("Kaspi " or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KSPI) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between January 19, 2024 and September 19, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Kaspi investors have until February 18, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

The complaint filed alleges that, between January 19, 2024, and September 19, 2024, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Kaspi continued conducting business with Russian entities and providing services to Russian citizens after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, exposing the Company to the undisclosed risk of sanctions; (2) the Company engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (3) certain of the Company's executives had ties to reputed criminals; and (4) as a result, the Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

