Toll Brothers Releases Final Phase of Luxury Home Sites at Borello Ranch Estates in Morgan Hill, California

MORGAN HILL, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final phase of new home sites is now available at Borello Ranch Estates, an exclusive gated community of luxury single-family homes in Morgan Hill, California. The Toll Brothers Sales Center and professionally decorated, award-winning model homes are open for tours at 18251 Corte Agustin in Morgan Hill.

Borello Ranch Estates is a highly sought-after community nestled in Silicon Valley, offering Toll Brothers estate-sized single-family homes with 3,500 to over 6,000+ square feet of living space. Homes include 4 to 5 bedrooms, 4.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, and 3- or 4-car garages. Homeowners will choose from various exterior designs and flexible structural and interior options including additional primary suites, multigenerational living suites, attached casitas, home offices, and more. The newly opened phase of home sites is now available with stunning home designs and expansive home sites. Homes are priced from $2.89 million.

“We are thrilled to unveil our final phase of new homes at Borello Ranch Estates,” said Alli Sweeney, Division President of Toll Brothers in Northern California. “Our Borello Ranch Estates community showcases the very best of Toll Brothers luxury design and offers home buyers an unparalleled resort-style living experience in the heart of Silicon Valley. These final home sites are a must-see for home buyers looking for the ultimate in luxury living in Morgan Hill.”





Borello Ranch Estates offers residents unparalleled onsite amenities to complement its prime location and luxurious homes. The community features a 7,000-square-foot recreation center, with a pool, spa, outdoor barbeques, and bocce ball and pickleball courts.

The community’s central location provides residents with easy access to major employment centers, high-end shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities in downtown Morgan Hill and at Gilroy Outlet Mall, and ample recreational options like hiking, biking, and golf nearby. Borello Ranch Estates is conveniently located to U.S. Route 101, and a short drive to the Caltrain commuter rail line. Home buyers will also enjoy access to schools within the highly acclaimed Morgan Hill Unified School District.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Borello Ranch Estates and Toll Brothers communities throughout California, call (844) 790-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/NorCal.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

