Senseonics Holdings, Inc. to Participate in the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

GERMANTOWN, Md., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference, being held in Boston, MA.
TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference
Format: Corporate overview and one-on-one meetings
Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Time: 3:10 pm ET
Webcast: Click here
Interested parties may access a live and recorded webcast of the presentation on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.senseonics.com.
About Senseonics
Senseonics Holdings, Inc. ("Senseonics") is a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics' CGM systems Eversense® 365 and Eversense® E3 include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.
