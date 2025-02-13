Prestige Wealth Inc. Announces First Half of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

HONG KONG, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prestige Wealth Inc. (Nasdaq: PWM) (the “Company” or “Prestige Wealth”), a wealth management and asset management services provider based in Hong Kong, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2024.

Mr. Kazuho Komoda, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Reflecting upon the first half of fiscal year 2024, we made many strategic layouts including exploring the path of using technology method to scale up wealth management business, preparing for expanding business areas and actively seeking talents for business upgrade. Meanwhile, we also maintain stable growth in our existing business and garnered an increase of our total revenues from compared to the same period of fiscal year 2023.”

Mr. Komoda continued, “Benefited from our efforts and status of listed company, we have access to better business resources, advanced technology, and financing capabilities to hedge against negative macroeconomic impacts. In fact, we have also made many significant strategic initiatives in fiscal year 2024, including acquisitions and post IPO financing. This presents us with immense opportunities, and we want to assure our clients and shareholders that we are in prime position to harness these prospects. We will continue to strive to create value for all shareholders.”

First Half of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Change Change USD USD USD % (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Selected Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income Data: Net revenues 497,629 312,964 184,665 59.01 Operation cost and expenses (1,105,629 ) (311,871 ) 793,758 254.51 (Loss) Income from operations (608,000 ) 1,093 (609,093 ) (55,726.72 ) Other income 118,580 3,335 115,245 (3,455.59 ) (Loss) Income before income taxes (489,420 ) 4,428 (493,848 ) (11,152.85 ) Income taxes (expenses) benefits (14,009 ) 21,132 (35,141 ) (166.29 ) Net (loss) income (503,429 ) 25,560 (528,989 ) (2,069.60 ) (Loss) Earnings per ordinary share – basic and diluted (0.055 ) 0.003 (0.058 ) (1,933.33 )

Net Revenues

Net revenues were $497,629 in the six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $312,964 in the six months ended March 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to increase in net revenue from asset management services, partially offset by the decrease in net revenue from wealth management services.

Net revenue from wealth management services was $11,685 in the six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $74,875 in the six months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease number of cases of referrals.

Net revenue from asset management services was $485,944 in the six months ended March 31, 2024, increased from $238,089 in the six months ended March 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to the Company provided asset management related advisory services to new client.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses are primarily comprised of selling, general and administrative expenses. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $1,105,629 in the six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $311,871 in the six months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was mainly due to the increases in wages & salaries from senior management, depreciation of right-of-use assets and audit fee.

(Loss) Income from operations

Loss from operations was $608,000 in the six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to an income from operations of $1,093 in the six months ended March 31, 2023.

Income Tax (Expenses) Benefits

Income tax expenses were $14,009 in the six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to an income tax benefit of $21,132 in the six months ended March 31, 2023, primarily because the Company had net taxable profits from one of its subsidiaries.

Net (Loss) Income

Net loss was $503,429 in the six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to a net income of $25,560 in the six months ended March 31, 2023.

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share

Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.055 in the six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share $0.003 in the six months ended March 31, 2023.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $294,548, compared to $431,307 as of September 30, 2023.

Cash Flow

Net cash used in operating activities was $2,995,580 in the six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $454,660 in the six months ended March 31, 2023, mainly due to increase in prepayment.

Net cash used in investing activities was $2,862,641 in the six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to net cash provided by investing activities of $1,414,297 in the six months ended March 31, 2023, due to decease in loan and interest repayment from a related party.

Net cash used in financing activities was $nil in the six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to net cash used by investing activities of $545,499 in the six months ended March 31, 2023, due to decease in deferred offering cost.

Recent Accounting Pronouncements

On November 27, 2023, the FASB issued ASU 2023-07, Segment Reporting (Topic 280): Improvements to Reportable Segment Disclosures. ASU 2023-07 is designed to improve the reportable segment disclosure requirements, primarily through enhanced disclosures about significant segment expenses that are regularly provided to the CODM. All public entities will be required to report segment information in accordance with the new guidance starting in annual periods beginning after December 15, 2023, with early adoption permitted. The Group is currently evaluating the impact of adopting the standard and does not expect that the adoption of this guidance will have a material impact on its financial position, results of operations and cash flows.

In December 2023, the FASB issued ASU 2023-09, Income Taxes (Topic 740): Improvements to Income Tax Disclosures. ASU 2023-09 expands existing income tax disclosures for rate reconciliations by requiring disclosure of certain specific categories and additional reconciling items that meet quantitative thresholds and expands disclosures for income taxes paid by requiring disaggregation by certain jurisdictions. ASU 2023-09 is effective for annual periods beginning after December 15, 2024. Early adoption is permitted. The Group is currently evaluating the impact of adopting the standard and does not expect that the adoption of this guidance will have a material impact on its financial position, results of operations and cash flows.

Recent Developments

On November 4, 2024, the Company completed its acquisition of all shares of SPW Global Inc., a company incorporated under the laws of the British Virgin Islands, which in turn wholly owns Wealth AI PTE LTD. or Wealth AI, a company incorporated under the laws of Republic of Singapore. Wealth AI is a company based in Singapore that offers personalized, cost-effective wealth management solutions using artificial intelligence. Founded by AI experts from top technology companies in 2022, Wealth AI is dedicated to the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in wealth management.

On December 16, 2024, the Company completed its acquisition of all shares of InnoSphere Tech Inc. (“InnoSphere Tech”), a company incorporated under the laws of the British Virgin Islands. InnoSphere Tech is a technology company that leverages its advantages in web scraping technology to collect data on finance, wealth management, and related industries according to international standards. Through the accumulation and processing of large amounts of data, its system can train a specialized large model tailored for the wealth management industry, providing robust foundational support to clients in the financial sector that surpasses traditional general-purpose large models.

On December 16, 2024, the Company also completed its acquisition of all shares of Tokyo Bay Management Inc. (“Tokyo Bay”), a company incorporated under the laws of the British Virgin Islands. Tokyo Bay is a company based in Tokyo, Japan. Founded by experienced professionals, the Tokyo Bay team has accumulated extensive premium client resources and local market knowledge over the past years, providing wealth management services, family affairs services, lifestyle management services and related value-added services to high-net-worth clients in Japan.

About Prestige Wealth Inc.

Prestige Wealth Inc. is a wealth management and asset management services provider based in Hong Kong, assisting its clients in identifying and purchasing well-matched wealth management products and global asset management products. With a focus on quality service, the Company has retained a loyal customer base consisting of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients in Asia. Through the Company’s wealth management service, it introduces clients to customized wealth management products and provides them with tailored value-added services. The Company provides asset management services via investment funds that it manages and also provides discretionary account management services and asset management-related advisory services to clients. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: http://ir.prestigewm.hk/index.html.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs.





PRESTIGE WEALTH INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31,

2024 September 30,

2023 (Unaudited) CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 294,548 $ 431,307 Restricted cash 200,000 200,000 Accounts receivable 350,826 273,257 Contract asset 3,002 91,565 Note Receivables 1,037,199 3,755,794 Amounts due from related parties 1,619,590 1,592,593 Right-of-use assets, current 213,978 213,814 Income tax receivable 45,783 29,279 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,765,857 66,484 Total current assets 6,530,783 6,654,093 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Right-of-use asset, non-current $ 42,247 $ 140,898 Prepaid expenses and other assets 68,672 68,620 Total non-current assets $ 110,919 $ 209,518 Total assets $ 6,641,702 $ 6,863,611 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Income tax payable $ 37,345 $ 27,648 Lease liability, current 237,535 220,101 Amounts due to related parties 190,844 — Deferred tax liabilities 11,858 14,415 Other payables and accrued liabilities 435,228 257,906 Total current liabilities $ 912,810 $ 520,070 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Lease liability, non-current $ 49,095 $ 160,996 Total non-current liabilities $ 49,095 $ 160,996 Total liabilities $ 961,905 $ 681,066 Shareholders’ equity Ordinary share ($0.000625 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized, 9,150,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024; $0.000625 par value, 160,000,000 shares authorized, 9,150,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023)* $ 5,719 $ 5,719 Additional paid in capital 2,570,664 2,570,664 Retained earnings 3,139,565 3,642,994 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (36,151 ) (36,832 ) Total shareholders’ equity $ 5,679,797 $ 6,182,545 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,641,702 $ 6,863,611 * The shares are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the Company’s share subdivision on July 15, 2022.



