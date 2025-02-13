Wabash Acquires TrailerHawk.ai to Enhance Trailers as a Service Offering with Advanced Cargo Security Technology

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), a premier provider of diverse solutions that optimize customers’ end-to-end supply chains across transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets, today announced the acquisition of TrailerHawk.ai, a provider of advanced cargo security and smart access management technologies. This move strengthens Wabash’s Trailers as a Service (TaaS)℠ offering, empowering logistics providers to achieve greater freight security, visibility and operational efficiency.

TaaS enables logistics providers to grow revenue streams through a nationwide, flexible trailer subscription including on-demand trailer pools, national maintenance support and actionable data insights powered by the Wabash Marketplace platform.

“By integrating TrailerHawk.ai’s technology into our TaaS program, we’re offering logistics providers a unique advantage—superior cargo security, real-time visibility and data-driven insights that help protect assets and streamline operations,” said Mike Pettit, chief growth officer at Wabash. “This acquisition underscores our commitment to delivering customer-focused solutions that address today’s most pressing logistics challenges.”

TrailerHawk.ai’s tools directly address the increasing demand for secure, transparent and efficient freight movement. With these innovations, Wabash customers gain:

Advanced Cargo Security: Smart access management ensures freight integrity throughout its lifecycle.





Smart access management ensures freight integrity throughout its lifecycle. Verified Asset Chain of Custody: Actionable insights provide confidence and clarity for every shipment.





Actionable insights provide confidence and clarity for every shipment. Operational Flexibility: Seamless integration into TaaS helps customers adapt quickly to industry shifts and scale efficiently.



As part of the acquisition, TrailerHawk.ai Founder and CEO Brett Suma will join Wabash Marketplace to lead the ongoing development and scaling of the TaaS and TrailerHawk.ai solutions tailored to logistics providers. Suma’s deep understanding of the logistics industry positions him uniquely to refine and expand Wabash’s offerings for 3PLs, carriers and shippers.

“Having experienced Wabash’s TaaS platform as a customer, I’ve seen its ability to transform logistics operations,” said Suma. “I’m thrilled to join the Wabash team to continue innovating and delivering smarter, more secure solutions for the industry. By helping logistics providers streamline operations and protect assets, we’re creating solutions that deliver immediate and long-term benefits.”

This acquisition reinforces Wabash’s commitment to merging physical and digital technologies, creating connected ecosystems that drive efficiency and reliability across the supply chain. The integration of TrailerHawk.ai accelerates Wabash’s ability to reshape how freight moves across North America and deliver on its purpose of Changing How the World Reaches You®.

“We’re investing in the tools and technologies our customers need to succeed in any demand environment,” added Pettit. “With Brett’s leadership and the advanced capabilities of TrailerHawk.ai, we’re building smarter, more secure, and connected solutions to drive efficiency, transparency and reliability across the supply chain.”

Join Wabash and Brett Suma for a LinkedIn Live virtual event to learn more about the TrailerHawk.ai acquisition on February 14, 2025, at 12 p.m. ET. Register now on LinkedIn.com.

Learn more about TaaS at marketplace.onewabash.com/trailers-as-a-service.

Wabash: Changing How the World Reaches You®

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is a premier provider of diverse solutions that optimize supply chains across transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash combines physical and digital technologies with a connected ecosystem of partners to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services an extensive range of products supporting first-to-final mile operations, including van trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, truck bodies, structural composites and more. By enabling businesses to thrive today and prepare for tomorrow, Wabash is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Learn more at onewabash.com.

