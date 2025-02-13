UMKC Joins Nation’s Top Research Universities With New Classification

Kansas City, MO, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of Missouri-Kansas City reached a historic milestone as Kansas City’s first Carnegie R1 institution, a prestigious designation that reflects years of dedication to research, innovation and community collaboration. With this achievement, UMKC joins an elite group of U.S. institutions reshaping the future of discovery and education.

“This milestone is a huge victory for all of the Kansas City area and its top research university,” said UMKC Chancellor Mauli Agrawal. “We’ve seen a steady and rapid rise in the excellence of UMKC, thanks to the incredible hard work and drive of our faculty, students, staff and community partners.”

Of the more than 2,800 four-year institutions, only 187 universities - about 6% - are R1, according to a Carnegie news release.

Achieving the Carnegie R1 classification comes five years ahead of the 2030 goal set in the university’s strategic plan. This elite status represents a transformative era for UMKC, Kansas City and the broader region.

“University research allows us to develop cutting-edge solutions to real-life societal problems that can lead to innovation and change around the world,” said UMKC Vice Chancellor for Research Sumeet Dua. “It trains students in critical reasoning and problem-solving skills, partners with industry and government to address national and global issues and fosters a culture of curiosity and collaboration on campus and in the community—thanks to the dedication and expertise of our faculty, who serve as mentors, innovators and thought leaders, driving this mission forward.”

Local and regional leaders are celebrating the UMKC R1 designation as a game-changer for Kansas City

Quinton Lucas , mayor of Kansas City: "UMKC's achievement of R1 status draws national attention to the groundbreaking work taking place in Kansas City. This accolade strengthens UMKC and Kansas City's reputation as an educational leader and a driver of innovation, showcasing the dedication and impact of its faculty, researchers and students."

To be a Carnegie R1 university, an institution must spend at least $50 million on research and development and award at least 70 research doctorates on average in a single year. UMKC spent $55 million, and awarded 134 doctorates.

UMKC key research areas are advancing healthcare, defense and more with specialties in electromagnetic radiation and energy; advanced and critical materials; unmanned platforms; artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and data science and digital humanities.

Five examples of high-caliber research at UMKC

In addition to UMKC, Missouri University of Science and Technology – another University of Missouri System campus – and St. Louis University also achieved R1 in 2025. Regional R1 universities include the University of Missouri in Columbia, Washington University, University of Kansas and Kansas State University. Other notable R1 universities are Columbia, Georgetown, Harvard, Johns Hopkins, Princeton, Stanford and Yale.

The R1 designation elevates the academic profile of UMKC, paving the way for expanded opportunities that empower both faculty and students.

“All aspects of our lives are impacted by research—our food, transportation, healthcare interventions, education and even the arts are all influenced by research,” said Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Jennifer Lundgren. “Having research-active faculty ensures students are learning from professionals who are pushing their disciplines forward.”

For UMKC Ph.D. candidate Jennifer Truitt, researching mental health with faculty mentor David Maitland, whose research on the loneliness epidemic was recently featured in the New York Times, the UMKC R1 designation has already made a difference.

“UMKC’s ambition to achieve R1 was one of the reasons I chose to transfer here,” Truitt said. “It affirms that this is the ideal environment for impactful research because R1 status means access to tools, funding and networks that elevate the quality of our work.”

For more information, images and videos about UMKC research and its Carnegie R1 designation, visit go.umkc.edu/r1.

