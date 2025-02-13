Shattuck Labs Announces Oral Presentation at Upcoming 20th Congress of European Crohn’s and Colitis Organization (ECCO) in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases 2025

AUSTIN, TX & DURHAM, NC, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel therapeutics targeting tumor necrosis factor (TNF) superfamily receptors for the treatment of patients with inflammatory and immune-related diseases, today announced an upcoming oral presentation at the 20th Congress of ECCO in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases 2025 being held in Berlin, Germany from February 19–22, 2025. This presentation will feature results from the IND-enabling toxicology studies of SL-325, a first-in-class DR3 blocking antibody, in non-human primates.

Presentation Details:

Title: Pre-Clinical Development of SL-325, a High Affinity DR3 Blocking Antibody, for Durable Blockade of the DR3/TL1A Axis in Inflammatory Bowel Disease

The presentation materials will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website following the conclusion of the presentation.

About SL-325

SL-325 is a first-in-class Death Receptor 3 (DR3) antagonist antibody designed to achieve complete and durable blockade of the clinically validated TL1A/DR3 pathway. Shattuck’s preclinical studies demonstrate high affinity binding, superior efficacy over TL1A antibodies, and offer a data-driven rationale for targeting the TNF receptor, DR3, versus its ligand, TL1A. Shattuck expects to file an IND for SL-325 in the third quarter of 2025.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: STTK) is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of potential treatments for autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. The Company is developing a potentially first-in-class antibody for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and other inflammatory autoimmune diseases. Shattuck’s expertise in protein engineering and the development of novel TNF receptor agonist and antagonist therapeutics come together in its lead program, SL-325, a first-in-class DR3 antagonist antibody designed to achieve a more complete blockade of the clinically validated TL1A/DR3 pathway. The Company has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

