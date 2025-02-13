Eric Hollifield Scholarship for Student-Athletes Opens Applications for 2025, Championing Excellence in Sports and Academics

ATLANTA, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eric Hollifield Scholarship for Student-Athletes is now accepting applications for the 2025 academic year, providing a one-time $1,000 award to an outstanding undergraduate student who exemplifies the balance of athletic excellence and academic achievement. With a deadline of November 15, 2025, and the winner set to be announced on December 15, 2025, this scholarship continues the legacy of Eric Hollifield, a powerhouse in athletics, academia, and community leadership.

Eric Hollifield’s journey from a small-town athlete to a nationally recognized powerlifter and dedicated sports leader embodies the spirit of perseverance and determination. Born in Marion, North Carolina, in 1972, his early years were shaped by a deep love for sports, particularly baseball and football, where he showcased his natural leadership and competitive drive at McDowell High School. Upon graduating in 1991, he pursued his academic and athletic dreams at Appalachian State University. While there, he made a name for himself as a record-breaking powerlifter with the USA Powerlifting Federation and was top 3 in the nation.

His achievements in powerlifting earned him national recognition, including setting the North Carolina State Bench Press Record and securing the East Coast Championship title. Beyond personal success, Eric served for six years on the Appalachian State Athletic Foundation Board, demonstrating his commitment to advancing sports programs and mentoring the next generation of athletes. His leadership extended to roles as President and President Emeritus, reflecting his unwavering dedication to the student-athlete community.

In 2000, Eric Hollifield transitioned into the world of competitive cycling, bringing the same determination that had defined his earlier athletic pursuits. His accomplishments included earning the State of Georgia Individual Time Trial Champion title and conquering the grueling Assault on Mt. Mitchell, a 105-mile endurance race. Despite his accolades, Eric’s true pride lies in his family, sharing a fulfilling life with his wife, Jennifer Hollifield, and raising two accomplished children, Nicholas and Lauren, who are also incredible athletes in baseball and gymnastics, respectively.

The Eric Hollifield Scholarship for Student-Athletes is designed to support students who embody the same commitment to sports, academics, and leadership that defined Eric’s journey. This scholarship is open to undergraduate students across the United States who demonstrate academic excellence while actively participating in competitive sports.

Eligibility Requirements:

Must be a current undergraduate student at an accredited college or university

Actively participating in a competitive sport

Demonstrate academic excellence and leadership skills

Submit an essay detailing their athletic journey and future aspirations

Aspiring student-athletes are encouraged to apply by November 15, 2025, via the official website: http://erichollifieldscholarship.com. The selected recipient will be announced on December 15, 2025, receiving a $1,000 award to support their educational and athletic pursuits.

Through this scholarship, Eric Hollifield’s legacy of passion, resilience, and leadership lives on, inspiring young athletes to chase their dreams with unwavering determination. For more details on application requirements and deadlines, visit the official website today.

