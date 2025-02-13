Air Marshal Association recognized as Federal Air Marshal union and leads effort to separate from the TSA

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a landmark development, a federal judge has recognized the Air Marshal Association as the union representing Federal Air Marshals.

Details can be found within the most recent ruling of the Air Marshal Association lawsuit against the Transportation Security Administration. The case is Air Marshal Association v. Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security et al., case number 2:22-cv-02254, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

“The TSA must now answer for their union busting actions,” said John Casaretti, founder and President of the Air Marshal Association.





On 2/4/2025, U.S. District Judge R. Barclay Surrick held that the Air Marshal Association has stated viable claims for contractual interference and violations of the First Amendment. Judge Surrick held that the agencies could not claim sovereign immunity for protection from First Amendment and contractual interference claims. The harassment and intimidation of AMA officers and members represent illegal interference between a union and its members, and unfair labor practices under the U.S. Code and the Public Employee Relations Act.

Air Marshal Association members, Delegates, and Board of Directors have been subjected to management harassment and intimidation since the union first formed in 2008. Most recently in 2021, the head of the FAMS Philadelphia field office, Richard Altomare, launched a despicable and targeted pattern of harassment and intimidation in an attempt to weaken the union. This ongoing attack against union members resulted in disciplinary actions and at least one separation from service.

“The right of free association is a sacred and foundational constitutional protection, but the TSA believes it can deprive Federal Air Marshals of their first amendment rights,” said Casaretti.





“The TSA attacks those that come forward with legitimate concerns, and I feel this lawsuit was necessary to hold managers accountable and to create positive change,” said Travis Smeltz, AMA Board of Directors. Smeltz spearheaded the effort to expose the TSA’s wrongful acts, and was the primary whistleblower and witness to congressional investigators.

This is not the only battle the Air Marshal Association is fighting against the TSA.

Since 2013, the TSA has arbitrarily and intentionally failed to pay Federal Air Marshals for 5.5 hours of work each and every pay period. This resulted in the Air Marshal Association filing a lawsuit in the Court of Federal Claims to recover those 5.5 hours, and demand payment for the countless hours worked while on standby 24 hours a day. Due to union exposure, Congress has investigated TSA actions through dozens of GAO reports, congressional investigation requests, and OIG investigations.

Recently, the Air Marshal Association was the congressional whistleblower for massive government scandals including the TSA surveillance of former Congresswoman and current Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and the FEMA denial of benefits to supporters of President Donald Trump.





The union’s ethos of always acting with integrity and honor has made them a trusted partner in Congress, and a first call for staffers creating legislation. The union has written, amended, and supported federal laws that require the TSA to develop Federal Air Marshal capabilities, protect physical and mental health, and provide fair compensation.

Fortunately for Federal Air Marshals, the long road towards change is almost at an end. The Air Marshal Association has gathered bipartisan support to finally remove the Federal Air Marshal Service from the TSA.

“After 24 years of mismanagement, there is no other choice but to get FAMs out of TSA,” said Casaretti. “We need Congress to hit the reset button and create a separate law enforcement agency for Federal Air Marshals.”

The Air Marshal Association is the only labor union representing Federal Air Marshals.

For more information contact:

Contact:

A. Bermudez

Press Officer, Air Marshal Association

press@airmarshal.org

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7248d846-d2e7-4d22-937e-0151e4aef250

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34b4a579-3ecd-4cf2-9a3c-cbea8a83d2ef

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93167ff2-70b6-46f7-821c-09f16224329c