Trade Desk’s (TTD) Kokai Rollout Stumbles, Raising Questions About Prior Statements – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), a prominent advertising technology firm, has aggressively promoted the "massive benefits" of its next-generation Kokai platform, suggesting robust early performance and hinting at further growth. These recent pronouncements, which included claims of "already seeing the results of Kokai performance today" and being "just getting started," now face scrutiny following the company's first revenue miss in 33 quarters. The discrepancy between the company's earlier optimism and its recent financial performance raises questions about the accuracy of information shared with investors.

Trade Desk, which enables ad buyers to manage data-driven digital campaigns across various formats and channels, made the above-referenced statements during a period of anticipation surrounding the platform's launch. However, the reality appears to have fallen short of the hype, prompting shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman to open an investigation into possible violations of the U.S. securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the company made misrepresentations and omitted material facts concerning its roll out of its Kokai platform.

After the market closed on February 12, 2025, Trade Desk released its fourth-quarter 2024 earnings, revealing revenue of only $741 million. This figure significantly trailed the company's own guidance of "at least" $756 million. During the subsequent earnings call, executives conceded that "Kokai rolled out slower than we anticipated," citing ongoing efforts to "understand what the customer needs." This admission stands in stark contrast to the company’s earlier, more bullish pronouncements.

The market reacted swiftly. On February 13, 2025, Trade Desk's stock price plummeted by over 30%, erasing over $18 billion in market capitalization in a single trading day.

The potential disconnect has caught the attention of Hagens Berman, a prominent investor rights law firm, which has commenced an investigation.

“We are concerned that Trade Desk may have misled investors about the true performance and rollout of its Kokai platform," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman Partner leading the firm's probe. "Our investigation will focus on the timing and accuracy of Trade Desk's statements regarding Kokai, and whether the company knew or recklessly disregarded information suggesting a slower rollout than it publicly represented."

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Trade Desk should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

