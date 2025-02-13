PDF Solutions® Announces Record 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Total Revenues

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of comprehensive data solutions for the semiconductor and electronics ecosystem, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Financial Highlights of Fourth Quarter 2024

Record quarterly total revenues of $50.1 million, up 22% over last year’s comparable quarter

Record quarterly analytics revenue of $47.9 million, up 22% over last year’s comparable quarter

GAAP gross margin of 68% and non-GAAP gross margin of 72%

GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.25

Financial Highlights of Full Year 2024

Record full year total revenues of $179.5 million, up 8% over last year

Record full year analytics revenue of $169.3 million, up 11% over last year

GAAP gross margin of 70% and non-GAAP gross margin of 74%

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.10 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.84

Backlog of $221.4 million as of December 31, 2024



Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $50.1 million, compared to $46.4 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $41.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Analytics revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $47.9 million, compared to $44.8 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $39.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Integrated Yield Ramp revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $2.2 million, compared to $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Total revenues for the full year 2024 and 2023 were $179.5 million and $165.8 million, respectively.

GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 68%, compared to 73% for the third quarter of 2024 and 68% for the fourth quarter of 2023. GAAP gross margin for the full year 2024 and 2023 was 70% and 69%, respectively.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 72%, compared to 77% for the third quarter of 2024 and 72% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin for the full year 2024 and 2023 was 74% and 73%, respectively.

On a GAAP basis, net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.2 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, and net income of $0.9 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. On a GAAP basis, net income for the full year 2024 was $4.1 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.1 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the full year 2023.

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $9.9 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $9.9 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, and non-GAAP net income of $5.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income for the full year 2024 was $32.6 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $28.5 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the full year 2023.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of December 31, 2024, were $114.9 million.

Financial Outlook

“We are pleased with the progress we are making with our customers. During the fourth quarter of 2024, we completed an ongoing manufacturing evaluation of an eProbe machine earlier than the customer’s schedule, resulting in the sale to this new leading edge customer, booked multiple Exensio deals, and saw growth in our Cimetrix connectivity business from runtime licenses. In 2025, we expect our full year revenues to grow at a rate approaching 15% year over year,” said John Kibarian, CEO and President.

Information Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), PDF Solutions also provides certain non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP gross profit and margin exclude stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired technology under costs of revenues. Non-GAAP net income excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired technology under costs of revenues, amortization of other acquired intangible assets, and the effects of certain non-recurring items, such as expenses for certain legal proceedings, non-recurring legal, tax and accounting service-related costs, loss on damaged equipment in-transit, net of recovery from previously written-off property and equipment, and their related income tax effects, as applicable, as well as adjustments for the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and reconciling items. These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management internally to measure the Company’s profitability and performance. PDF Solutions’ management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the Company’s ongoing operations in light of the fact that none of these categories of expense and income has a current effect on the future uses of cash (with the exception of expenses related to certain legal proceedings and non-recurring legal, tax and accounting services) nor do they impact the generation of current or future revenues. These non-GAAP results should not be considered an alternative to, or a substitute for, GAAP financial information, and may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures of income or loss as a measure of performance, or to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities as a measure of liquidity. Since management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to measure profitability and performance, PDF Solutions has included these non-GAAP measures to give investors an opportunity to see the Company’s financial results as viewed by management. A reconciliation of the comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements presented below.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (Nasdaq: PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor and electronics industry ecosystem to improve manufacturing yield, product quality and operational efficiency leading to increased profitability. The Company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor and electronics ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling manufacturing equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and using advanced analytics and machine learning models to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit https://www.pdf.com.

PDF Solutions and the PDF Solutions logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 90,594 $ 98,978 Short-term investments 24,291 36,544 Accounts receivable, net 73,649 44,904 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,445 17,422 Total current assets 205,979 197,848 Property and equipment, net 48,465 37,338 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 4,029 4,926 Goodwill 14,953 15,029 Intangible assets, net 12,307 15,620 Deferred tax assets, net 43 157 Other non-current assets 29,513 19,218 Total assets $ 315,289 $ 290,136 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,255 $ 2,561 Accrued compensation and related benefits 16,855 14,800 Accrued and other current liabilities 8,752 4,633 Operating lease liabilities ‒ current portion 1,675 1,529 Deferred revenues ‒ current portion 24,930 25,750 Billings in excess of recognized revenues 75 1,570 Total current liabilities 60,542 50,843 Long-term income taxes 2,915 2,972 Non-current operating lease liabilities 3,504 4,657 Other non-current liabilities 2,291 2,718 Total liabilities 69,252 61,190 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital 502,908 473,301 Treasury stock, at cost (159,352 ) (143,923 ) Accumulated deficit (93,988 ) (98,045 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,531 ) (2,387 ) Total stockholders’ equity 246,037 228,946 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 315,289 $ 290,136

PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended Year ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Analytics $ 47,926 $ 44,750 $ 39,128 $ 169,253 $ 152,085 Integrated yield ramp 2,159 1,659 1,997 10,212 13,750 Total revenues 50,085 46,409 41,125 179,465 165,835 Costs and Expenses: Costs of revenues 15,901 12,484 13,194 54,144 51,749 Research and development 14,417 13,516 12,308 53,566 50,736 Selling, general, and administrative 19,073 18,094 16,194 69,924 62,216 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 182 196 306 896 1,285 Interest and other expense (income), net (962 ) (1,511 ) (1,020 ) (5,644 ) (5,020 ) Income before income tax benefit (expense) 1,474 3,630 143 6,579 4,869 Income tax benefit (expense) (935 ) (1,424 ) 744 (2,522 ) (1,764 ) Net income $ 539 $ 2,206 $ 887 $ 4,057 $ 3,105 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.06 $ 0.02 $ 0.11 $ 0.08 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.06 $ 0.02 $ 0.10 $ 0.08 Weighted average common shares used to calculate net income per share: Basic 38,783 38,710 38,269 38,602 38,015 Diluted 39,104 39,105 38,814 39,047 38,937

PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

Three months ended Year ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP Total revenues $ 50,085 $ 46,409 $ 41,125 $ 179,465 $ 165,835 Costs of revenues 15,901 12,484 13,194 54,144 51,749 GAAP gross profit $ 34,184 $ 33,925 $ 27,931 $ 125,321 $ 114,086 GAAP gross margin 68 % 73 % 68 % 70 % 69 % Non-GAAP GAAP gross profit $ 34,184 $ 33,925 $ 27,931 $ 125,321 $ 114,086 Adjustments to reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP gross margin: Stock-based compensation expense 1,336 1,366 1,147 5,087 4,169 Amortization of acquired technology 583 584 586 2,335 2,266 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 36,103 $ 35,875 $ 29,664 $ 132,743 $ 120,521 Non-GAAP gross margin 72 % 77 % 72 % 74 % 73 %

PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended Year ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP net income $ 539 $ 2,206 $ 887 $ 4,057 $ 3,105 Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income: Stock-based compensation expense 6,507 6,730 5,923 25,047 21,484 Amortization of acquired technology under costs of revenues 583 584 586 2,335 2,266 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 182 196 306 896 1,285 Expenses for certain legal proceedings (1) 69 — 75 69 2,600 Non-recurring legal, tax and accounting service-related costs 940 — — 940 209 Loss on damaged equipment in-transit, net of (recovery) from previously written-off property and equipment 663 (55 ) — 608 (105 ) Tax impact of valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and reconciling items (2) 375 262 (2,060 ) (1,335 ) (2,374 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 9,858 $ 9,923 $ 5,717 $ 32,617 $ 28,470 GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.01 $ 0.06 $ 0.02 $ 0.10 $ 0.08 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.15 $ 0.84 $ 0.73 Weighted average common shares used in GAAP net income per diluted share calculation 39,104 39,105 38,814 39,047 38,937 Weighted average common shares used in non-GAAP net income per diluted share calculation 39,104 39,105 38,814 39,047 38,937





(1) Represents legal costs and expenses related to certain litigation and an arbitration proceeding which are expected to continue until these matters are resolved.

(2) The difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP income tax provisions is primarily due to the valuation allowance on a GAAP basis and non-GAAP adjustments. For example, on a GAAP basis, the Company does not receive a deferred tax benefit for foreign tax credits or research and development credits after the valuation allowance. The Company’s non-GAAP tax rate and resulting non-GAAP tax expense is not calculated with a full U.S. federal or state valuation allowance due to the Company’s cumulative non-GAAP income and management’s conclusion that it is more likely than not to utilize its net deferred tax assets (DTAs). Each reporting period, management evaluates the need for a valuation allowance and may place a valuation allowance against its U.S. net DTAs on a non-GAAP basis if it concludes it is more likely than not that it will not be able to utilize some or all of its U.S. DTAs on a non-GAAP basis.