THE GRANITE GROUP OPENS NEWEST BRANCH IN ELLSWORTH, ME

Concord, NH, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Granite Group, a leading supplier of plumbing, heating, cooling, piping, water systems, and energy products in the Northeast, has announced the opening of its newest branch in Ellsworth, ME.

Located at 60 Downeast Highway (Rte. 1), the Ellsworth branch is managed by Derek Foy, a graduate of The Granite Group’s Sales & Management Trainee program. Before coming to Ellsworth, Derek worked his way through the company’s nearby branch in Bangor, ME, and earned a role helping to lead the inside sales team there.

“Thanks to his experience at our very busy Bangor branch, Derek has an in-depth knowledge of what customers in the area need, and that includes our most important offering: dedication to service. We know Derek and his team will work tirelessly to provide this every day and look forward to seeing them become Ellsworth’s new “go-to” resource for the best products and service in the business,” said Dave Buck, The Granite Group’s Senior Director for Northern Branch Sales & Operations.

Click here for complete Ellsworth branch details and hours of operation.

Including Ellsworth, The Granite Group has added twelve new branches and one new retail showroom over the last year. This expansion includes the acquisition of Springfield, MA-based Premier Supply Group and is part of a strategic plan to bring The Granite Group to areas where customers want them.

“We continue to be deeply committed to growing our footprint in New England, and our approach to that growth has been simple: listen to our customers and our team members. They are as good a compass as you can have for getting a direction on where we need to be next. Between the Premier Supply Group acquisition and the opening of five additional branches in new towns, the last twelve months have been the busiest in the company’s history. That said, we have no intention of slowing down and are very excited about the next chapters we will be writing!” said Bill Condron, CEO of The Granite Group.

About The Granite Group

Headquartered in Concord, NH, The Granite Group distributes plumbing, heating, cooling, piping, water systems, and energy products to contractors and fuel dealers across New England through 68 wholesale branches and a best-in-class online store. The company also operates 17 retail showrooms under the Sink & Spout name, offering an expertly trained staff and an extensive array of bath, kitchen, and lighting products. Founded in 1971 in Worcester, MA, The Granite Group celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021 alongside the exceptional people who have driven its success. Of all the recognition The Granite Group has received as a business, the workplace awards are the ones for which the company is most proud. For more information, visit thegranitegroup.com.

