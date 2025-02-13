Company Distilling Appoints Cassie Halley as Director of Marketing & Retail Operations

Townsend, Tennessee, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Company Distilling has named Cassie Halley its new Director of Marketing and Retail Operations. Halley, who served as COO and CMO at Little Arrow Outdoor Resort, has extensive experience in brand development, hospitality, and consumer engagement.

In her new role, Halley will oversee marketing strategy, retail operations, and brand storytelling, further strengthening Company Distilling’s presence in the whiskey industry. She will focus on enhancing the retail experience at the distillery’s locations while driving brand awareness nationwide.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cassie to the team,” said Kris Tatum, president and co-founder of Company Distilling. “Her expertise in hospitality and marketing aligns perfectly with our mission of bringing people together over great whiskey. We are eager to see the impact of her leadership and creativity.”

During her tenure at Little Arrow Outdoor Resort, Haley played a pivotal role in shaping the brand’s identity, enhancing guest experiences, and fostering a loyal customer base. She was instrumental in ensuring smooth operations and providing leadership across various facets of the business. Her expertise will be key in elevating Company Distilling’s retail footprint and consumer engagement initiatives.

“I am honored to join Company Distilling,” said Halley. “The company’s commitment to quality, innovation, and community is truly inspiring. I look forward to working alongside this exceptional team to expand the brand and create memorable experiences for whiskey enthusiasts.”

With distillery locations in Townsend and Thompson’s Station and an upcoming distillery opening in historic Lynchburg, Company Distilling continues to expand its presence as a premier name in the whiskey industry. Halley's appointment to the leadership team marks an exciting chapter in the brand’s continued growth and future development.

For more information about Company Distilling and its award-winning products, visit www.companydistilling.com .

About Company Distilling



Company Distilling is based in the Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, founded by a group of friends with a history of building distilleries, crafting exceptional spirits, and bringing people together.

Kris Tatum and Jeff Arnett have changed the course of Tennessee distilling over the last 20 years and look forward to continuing to do so with the formation of Company Distilling.

So, when you pour a glass of Company, you’re experiencing something new. But one sip and you’ll know it’s not Company Disilling's first go around.

Company Distilling | Instagram | Facebook

Media Contact:

Courtney DeLaura

media@companydistilling.com

865-805-6177

Company Distilling

Attachments